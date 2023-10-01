Restaurant header imageView gallery

Getty Drive-In Theatre 920 E Summit Ave

920 E Summit Ave

Muskegon, MI 49444

Popular Items

Mountain Dew


Combos

Combo #1

$21.56

Large Pepsi & Large Popcorn

Combo #2

$29.04

Two Large Pepsis & one Large Popcorn

Combo #3

$16.62

Medium Pepsi & Medium Popcorn

Popcorn

Medium

$8.99

Large

$12.29

Refillable Bucket

$45.00

Two free refills per day until October 1, 2023

Drinks

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Mountain Dew

Sierra Mist

Dr. Pepper

Mug Root Beer

Frozen Pepsi

$6.49

Frozen Mountain Dew

$6.49

Aquafina 20oz

$4.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 20oz bottle

$4.00

Diet Mountain Dew 20oz bottle

$4.00

Dole Lemonade

$4.00

Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Dew 20oz bottle

$4.00

Pepsi Wild Cherry 20oz bottle

$4.00

Pepsi Zero Sugar 20oz bottle

$4.00

Gatorade Glacier Freeze

$4.00

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$4.00

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$4.00

Gatorade Glacier Cherry

$4.00

Snacks

Hot Dog

$3.89

Nachos

$7.49

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.69

Pickle

$2.59

Pretzel

$4.99

Candy

Cookie Dough Bites

$5.19

Cotton Candy

$5.99

M&Ms

$5.19

M&Ms Peanut

$5.19

Mike & Ikes

$4.99

Reese's Pieces

$4.99

Skittles

$5.19

Skittles Sour

$5.19

Sour Patch Kids

$5.19

Sour Patch Kids Watermelon

$5.19

Twizzlers

$4.99

Ice Cream

Chocolate Malt Cup

$5.19

Drumstick

$5.19

Dibs Vanilla Crunch

$5.19

Watermelon Bomb Pop

$5.19

Red, White, & Blue Bomb Pop

$5.19

Sweets

Glazed Nuts

$7.09
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 E Summit Ave, Muskegon, MI 49444

Directions

