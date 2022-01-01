The Ginger Man - Greenwich
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
64 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Greenwich
More near Greenwich