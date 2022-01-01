Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ginger Man - Greenwich

No reviews yet

64 Greenwich Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

Order Again

Popular Items

Appetizers

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Cheddar-mustard ale sauce

Crispy Cauliflower

$11.00

cherry pepper aioli, scallions

Pesto Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cave-aged cheddar, house-made pesto, crispy bread crumbs.

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Guacamole, wasabi crema, citrus soy glaze, crispy corn tortilla chips

Short Rib Spring Rolls

$15.00

Korean BBQ, sesame cabbage slaw

Smokey Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Queso fresco, cherry pepper aioli.

Korean BBQ Wings

$10.00+

buttermilk ranch

Buffalo Wings

$10.00+

bleu cheese

Veggie Flatbread

$15.00

Cauliflower-goat cheese puree, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, salsa verde.

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Mozzarella, fire-roasted tomatoes

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Red grouper, avocado ranch, pico de gallo

PEI Mussels

$16.00

spicy tomato sauce, garlic, white wine, toasted sourdough

New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

fresh clams, sweet potato, scallions

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

honey mustard vinaigrette, goat cheese

Sweet Chili Wings

$10.00+

Chili Cheese Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Salads

Kale Salad

$14.00

Chickpeas, spiced pecans, peppadew peppers, parmesan cheese, creamy ginger vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, green apple, sliced almonds, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons

Organic Field Greens

$11.00

Cherry tomatoes, carrots, dried cranberries, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Sweet Potato, feta, arugula, toasted pumpkin seed, honey vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, avocado, egg, blue cheese, sherry vinaigrette

Burgers

The Ginger Man Burger

$18.00

House blend of short rib, brisket & sirloin, on a toasted English muffin

Bacon Jam Burger

$20.00

House blend, bacon-onion jam, white cheddar, on a toasted English muffin

Turkey Burger

$20.00

Guacamole, pepper-jack cheese on a toasted English muffin

Sandwiches

Crispy Cod B.L.T.

$17.00

Beer battered Cod, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cherry pepper aioli, on toasted sourdough

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy chicken, house-made pickles, coleslaw, on toasted sourdough.

Lamb Pastrami Reuben

$19.00

thousand island dressing, white cheddar, toasted sourdough

Traditional BLT

$14.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted sourdough.

Steak Wrap

$18.00

green peppers, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, arugula, garlic aioli

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer battered cod, hand-cut fries, cole slaw.

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Half chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, cherry pepper-lemon sauce.

Steak Frites

$38.00

14oz. New York Strip, truffle parmesan French fries, gorgonzola fondue.

Guinness Beef Stew

$23.00

carrots, celery, served over mashed potatoes

Churasco

$25.00Out of stock

grilled marinated skirt steak, white rice, guacamole, pico de gallo

Filet Mignon

$34.00Out of stock

broccoli & mozzarella baked potato, fried onions, truffle gorgonzola fondue

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

