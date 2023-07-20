DRINKS

Margaritas

Classic

$13.00

Hibiscus

$14.00

La niña

$13.00

Paloma

$15.00

Skinny

$13.00

Peach Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Guava Mezcal

$15.00

Mezcalita

$12.00

Ranchwater

$12.00

Pour Over Margarita Bottle

$65.00

Strawberry Marg

$14.00

Pomegranate Marg

$14.00

Gin-Mojito

$15.00

Tequila Mudslide

$14.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Gin & Tonic

$15.00

Old Fashion

$16.00

Mango Twist

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Mexican Sour

$15.00

Bebidas

Mexican Sodas

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Hibiscus Water

$4.00

Pure Tea

$3.50

Water Of the Day

$4.00

Tap Water

Tequila

Aldez blanco

$18.00

Aldez Repo

$21.00

Aldez Añejo

$24.00

Aldez Mezcal Ensamble

$30.00

Clase Azul Repo

$33.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$68.00+

Clase Azul Blanco

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold

$90.00+

Clase Azul Ultra

$150.00+

Clase Azul Pink

$70.00+

Clase Azul Mescal Durango

$38.00

Clase Azul Guererro

$38.00

Clase Azul Dia De Los Muertos

$100.00+

Clase Azul Flight

$145.00

Margarita

$5.00

Artenom 1146 Anejo

$32.00

Artenom 1414 Repo

$28.00

Artenom 1123

$20.00

Artenom 1579

$17.00

Cascahuin Plata 48

$28.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$19.00

Cascahuin Extra Anejo

$38.00

Mezcal Banez

$15.00

Aldez Blanco Bottle

$50.00

Aldez Reposado Bottle

$60.00

Aldez Anejo Bottle

$70.00

G4 Tequila Extra Anejo

$32.00

G4 Extra Anejo 5 Year

$38.00

G4 Reposado

$28.00

Aldez Bundle

$180.00

La Luna Manso Sahuayo

$40.00

La Luna Tequilana

$40.00

La Luna Ensamble

$40.00

La Luna Cupreata

$50.00

La Luna Bruto

$40.00

La Luna Chino

$40.00

La Luna Espadincillo

$30.00

Ancestral

$35.00

Ancestral Siembra Valles

$32.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$65.00

Komos Anejo Cristilino

$50.00

Komos Rosa

$45.00

Mezcal

$5.00

G4 108 Proof

$35.00

Siembra Valles Blanco High Proof

$35.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$28.00

Siembra Azul Reposado

$34.00

Mezcal Bottle

$58.00

Cervezas

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Sol

$6.00

Wine

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Minuti Rose

$12.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$60.00

Happy Hour

Classic

$10.00

La Paloma

$12.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

La niña

$10.00

Skinny

$10.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Spanish Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Topo Ranch Water

$10.00

Guava Mezcal

$12.00

Pour Over Margarita Bottle

$55.00

Kiwi & Miduri Sour

$10.00

El Diablo

$10.00

Tequila Mudslide

$14.00

Mexican Sour

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Aldez Michelada

$10.00

Mezcalita

$10.00

El Vampiro

$10.00

Highball Spritzer

$10.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Pomegranate Marg

$10.00

Watermelon

$10.00

Mango Twist

$10.00

Madre Mezcal

$25.00

Aldez Mezcal

$32.00

Banhez Mezcal

$15.00

La Luna Tequilana

$28.00

La Luna Cupreata

$30.00

La Luna Espandicillo

$30.00

La Luna Ensamble

$32.00

La Luna Bruto

$28.00

La Luna Chino

$26.00

Wild Common Ensamble

$30.00

Codigo 1530 Ancestral/Joven

$28.00

Codigo Mezcal Artesenal

$28.00

Animas Papalote

$30.00

Animas Espadin

$30.00

Animas Tobola

$30.00

Xicaru Anejo Mezcal

$30.00

La Madre

$26.00

Abasolo Whisky

$18.00

Aldez blanco

$18.00

Aldez Repo

$21.00

Aldez Añejo

$25.00

Aldez Blanco Bottle

$55.00

Aldez Reposado Bottle

$60.00

Aldez Anejo Bottle

$70.00

Aldez Bundle

$180.00

Artenom 1579

$20.00

Artenom 1123

$24.00

Artenom 1414 Repo

$26.00

Artenom 1146 Anejo

$28.00

Clase Azul Repo

$34.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold

$90.00+

Clase Azul Dia De Los Muertos

$100.00

Clase Azul Flight

$145.00

Cascahuin Plata 48

$30.00

Ancestral Siembra Valles

$28.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$42.00

Komos Anejo Cristilino

$38.00

Komos Rosa

$32.00

Don Julio Primavera

$38.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$35.00

Reyka Vodka

$12.00

Fuenteseca Blanco

$28.00

Fuenteseca Extra 5 Yr

$32.00

Fuenteseca Extra 7 Yr

$38.00

Fuenteseca Extra 8 Yr

$40.00

G4 Reposado

$32.00

G4 High Proof Blanco

$30.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$25.00

Siembra Valles Blanco High Proof

$32.00

Siembra Valles Reposado

$28.00

Tears of Llorona

$40.00

Cazcanes High Proof 50

$30.00

Cazcanes Still Strength 54

$32.00

Cazcanes Blanco

$24.00

Cazcanes Reposado

$28.00

Cazcanes Anejo

$31.00

Wild Common Still Strength

$28.00

Wild Common Blanco

$20.00

Wild Common Repo

$25.00

Animas Maguey Tobalá

$35.00

Animas Maguey Espadín

$32.00

Animas Maguey Papalote

$32.00

Codigo Still Strength 90

$30.00

Corona

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.00

Modelo Negra

$3.00

Victoria

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Sol

$3.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$10.00

Minuty Rose

$10.00

Pinot Gris

$10.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Minuty Rose

$40.00

Frozen Margaritas

Frozen Peach

$18.00Out of stock

Frozen Watermelon

$18.00

FOOD

Small Plates

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+
Signature Guacamole

Signature Guacamole

$9.50
Arroz & Frijoles

Arroz & Frijoles

$4.50
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00
Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$20.00+
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$4.50
Kids Quesadilla w/Cheese

Kids Quesadilla w/Cheese

$3.75
Grilled Street Corn

Grilled Street Corn

$4.50
Small Guac

Small Guac

$5.00

Pozole

$4.50+

Pork Rib Mestiza

$11.00

Cucumbers, Salt, Lime & Tajin

$5.00

Plates

Chefs Plates

Chefs Plates

$15.50

Short Rib Nachos

$21.00

Pulled Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Chamorro de Puerco

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon Plate

$23.00Out of stock

Salad Plate

Mixed Green Salad Plate

Mixed Green Salad Plate

$14.00

Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Roasted Corn Caesar Salad

$14.50

Tacos

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$5.00
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$6.25

Carnitas

$5.00
Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$6.00
Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$6.00

Picadillo

$5.25
Chorizo con Papa

Chorizo con Papa

$5.75
Veggie Taco | Nopales, Rajas &Corn

Veggie Taco | Nopales, Rajas &Corn

$5.75
Veggie Taco | Wild Mushrooms

Veggie Taco | Wild Mushrooms

$6.00
Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$6.50

Beef Short Rib

$7.50

Roasted Pork Belly

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.75

Al Pastor

$6.00Out of stock

Taco Of The Day

$6.00Out of stock

Postres

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00
Vanilla Flan

Vanilla Flan

$3.75

Mexican Cheese Cake

$5.00

Horchata Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

Choco Flan

$4.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Tres Leches

$5.00Out of stock

Burrito

Burrito

$14.75

Salsas Pints

Table Salsa (Mild)

$8.00

Tomatillo (Medium)

$8.00

Rosated (Medium)

$9.00

Chile Peqin (spicy)

$11.00

Pico 4 oz

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Pico 16 Oz

$11.00

Tortillas By The Dozen

$6.50

CATERING

FOOD

Large Tortilla Soup

Large Tortilla Soup

$11.00
Party Guacamole

Party Guacamole

$22.00
Party Arroz & Frijoles

Party Arroz & Frijoles

$15.00
Party Chips & Salsa

Party Chips & Salsa

$12.00
Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$20.00+
Party Pack Quesadillas

Party Pack Quesadillas

$26.00
Party Kids Quesadillas

Party Kids Quesadillas

$20.00
1\2 Pan Of Street Corn

1\2 Pan Of Street Corn

$35.00

Large Pozole

$4.50+
Chefs Plates

Chefs Plates

$15.50

Short Rib Nachos

$21.00

Chicken Suiza

$16.00

Chamorro de Puerco

$20.00

Salmon Plate

Party Mixed Salad Plate

Party Mixed Salad Plate

$22.00

Party Seasonal Salad

$24.00
1\2 Tray Pollo Asado

1\2 Tray Pollo Asado

$55.00
1\2 Tray Carne Asada

1\2 Tray Carne Asada

$65.00

1\2 Tray Carnitas

$55.00
1\2 Tray Cochinita Pibil

1\2 Tray Cochinita Pibil

$64.00
1\2 Tray Chicken Tinga

1\2 Tray Chicken Tinga

$64.00
1\2 Tray Chorizo con Papa

1\2 Tray Chorizo con Papa

$60.00
1\2 Tray Veggie Taco | Nopales, Rajas &Corn

1\2 Tray Veggie Taco | Nopales, Rajas &Corn

$60.00
1\2 Tray Veggie Taco | Wild Mushrooms

1\2 Tray Veggie Taco | Wild Mushrooms

$64.00
1\2 Tray Crispy Fish

1\2 Tray Crispy Fish

$68.00

1\2 Tray Beef Short Rib

$80.00

1\2 Tray Roasted Pork Belly

$65.00

1\2 Tray Grilled Shrimp

$70.00

1\2 Tray Picadillo

$55.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.00
Vanilla Flan

Vanilla Flan

$3.75

Choco Flan

$4.00

Room Rental

Burrito

$14.75

