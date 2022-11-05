Main picView gallery

Golden Juicery 4050 s us hwy 1

review star

No reviews yet

4050 US Route 1

Jupiter, FL 33477

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Acai Bowls

Choc Heaven Acai

$13.00

Coconut Water, Beetroot, Blue Spirulina, Probiotics

Peanut Please Acai

$13.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Strawberries, Acai, Banana - Toppings: Granola, Banana, Goji Berries, Cinnamon Powder, Peanut Butter Drizzle

Berry Boost Acai

$13.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Straberries, Acai, Banana - Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Banana, Walnuts, Almond Butter Drizzle

Mango Tango Acai

$13.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Strawberries, Acai, Banana - Toppings: Granola, Mango, Raisins, Hemp Seeds, Almond Butter Drizzle

Accessories

Sticker

$4.00

Apparel

T Shirt

$28.50

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Windbreaker

$45.00

Hat

$25.00

Coffee

Regular

$2.50+

Decaffeinated

$2.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Capuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Espresso Double Shot

$7.00

12oz Coffee Bag Deep Drop

$15.50

Healthy Snacks

Cashew Cacao Overnight Oats

$7.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Oats, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Pistachios, Cacao Drizzle, Cashew Creme Fraiche

Blue Chia Dreams Pudding

$7.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Blue Spirulina, Collagen, Chia Seeds, Bee Pollen, Mango Puree, Buckwheat Lemon Granola

Strawberry Coco Parfait

$10.00

Coconut Yogurt, Strawberry Puree, Buckwheat Lemon Granola, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Drizzle

Dulse Almonds

$5.00

ACV, Tamari, Agave, Almonds, Nori Seaweed, Himalayan Salt

Almond Butter Cups

$8.00

Cocao Powder, Almond Butter, Cacao Drizzle, Goji Berries

Cheesy Kale Chips

$9.00

Kale, Ranch Dressing

Juice

Green Cleanse

$12.00

Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Spirulina, Parsley, Lemon

Hydrate

$10.00

Cucumber, Celery, and Lemon

Immune Tonic

$10.00

Pineapple, Lemon, Tumeric Powder, Ginger

Invigorate

$10.00

Coconut Water, Ginseng, Green Tea, Lemon, Rhodiola, Eleuthero

Lean Green

$12.00

Apple, Celery, Kale, Parsley, Lemon

Melon Mint

$12.00

Watermelon, Mint

Purify

$10.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Activated Charcoal

Refresh

$10.00

Pineapple, Apple, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne Powder

Soothe

$10.00

Apple, Carrot, Orange, Nutmeg Powder, Cinnamon Powder

Vibrant

$10.00

Beetroot, Carrot, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

Wake Up

$10.00

Watermelon, Orange, Cucumber, Lemon, Ginger

Juice Cleanse

Stage 1 Cleanse

$50.00

Stage 2 Cleanse

$60.00

Stage 3 Cleanse

$65.00

Salads/Wraps

Kind Kale

$12.00

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sourdough Croutons, Nutritional Yeast, Sunflower Seeds with Kale Ceasar Dressing

Mediterranian

$12.00

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Orange, Cucumber, Atlantic Dulse, Shiitake Mushrooms, Kalemata Olives, Sunflower Seeds with Creamy Citrus Dressing

Sweet Spring

$12.00

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds, Walnuts, Watermelon Radish with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Spiced Summer

$12.00

Kale, Romaine Lettuce, Walnut Crumble, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Nutritional Yeast with Chipotle Crema Dressing

Smoothies

Berry Best

$11.00+

Oat Milk, Agave, Ginger, Hemp Seeds, Goji Berries, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries

Blue Wave

$11.00+

Coconut Water, Agave, Cashews, Blue Spirulina, Bee Pollen, Pineapple, Banana

Cacao Cookie

$11.00+

Dreamy Choc

$11.00+

Oat Milk, Agave, Cashews, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Cinnamon Powder, Banana

Energizer

$11.00+

Oat Milk, Espresso, Agave, Coconut Oil, Cashews, Banana

Forrest

$11.00+

Apple, Lemon, Agave, Kale, Cucumber, Moringa Powder, Parsley, Avocado

Green Goodness

$11.00+

Oat Milk, Almond Butter, Agave, Kale, Spirulina, Chia Seeds, Banana

Nutty Berry

$11.00+

Oat Milk, Agave, Cashews, Peanut Butter, Maca, Strawberries, Banana

Rejuvanate

$11.00+

Oat Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Blue Spirulina, Probiotics, Pineapple, Banana

Sunrise

$11.00+

Coconut Milk, Agave, Cashews, Camu Camu, Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries

Tangy Treat

$11.00+

Coconut Milk, Lemon, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Cashews, Mint, Mango, Cinnamon Powder

Tropical Tease

$11.00+

Orange, Agave, Ginger, Pineapple, Mango, Goji Berries

Vanilla Chai

$11.00+

Oat Milk, Agave, Hemp Seeds, Sea Moss, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg Powder, Cordamom Powder, Banana

Smoothie Bowl

Berry Bliss

$13.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Strawberries, Raspberries, Banana - Toppings: Granola, Almonds, Banana, Strawberries, Almond Drizzle

Blue Sky

$13.00

Choc-Sundae

$13.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder, Banana, Cacao Nibs - Toppings: Granola, Peanuts, Banana, Strawberries, Cacoa Drizzle

Green Jungle

$13.00

Orange, Agave, Spirulina, Mango, Pineapple - Toppings: Granola, Coconut Flakes, Almond, Mango, Almond Drizzle

Spiced Berry

$13.00

Oat Milk, Ginger, Agave, Almond Butter, Strawberries, Raspberries, Acai - Toppings: Granola, Cacao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, Strawberries, Cacao Drizzle

Tropical Cream

$13.00

Oat Milk, Agave, Ginger, Pineapple, Avacado - Toppings: Granola, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, Banana, Almond Drizzle

Teas

Blueberry Hibiscuss

$4.00

Lavander Mint

$4.00

Tumeric Ginger

$4.00

Chamomile Medley

$4.00

Masala Chai

$4.00

Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$10.00

Sprouted Bread, Almond Butter, Apple, Goji Berries, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon Powder

Amazing Avo Toast

$12.00

Sprouted Bread, Mashed Avocado, Atlantic Dulse, Balsamic Vinegar, Hemp Seeds

Beetroot Hummus Toast

$10.00

Sprouted Bread, Beetroot Hummus, Cucumber, Watermelon, Radish, Lemon, Hemp Seeds

Choc Peanut Butter Toast

$10.00

Sprouted Bread, Peanut Butter, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Drizzle, Bee Pollen

Loaded Avo Cherry Toast

$10.00Out of stock

Loaded Avo Toast

$10.00

Sprouted Bread, Mashed Avocado, Cherry Tomoatoes, Lemon, Hemp Seeds, Black Pepper Powder

Wellness Shot

Absorb

$3.00

Balance

$4.00

Orange, Wheatgrass, Moringa Powder

Boost

$3.00

Lemon, Ginger, MCT Oil, Tumeric Powder, Black Pepper Powder

Fire

$3.00

Lemon, GInger, ACV, Garlic, Cayenne Powder

Grab & Go

Liquid Death Regular

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.50

Essentia 20oz

$3.50

Celsius Orange

$3.00

Celsius Kiwi Guava

$3.00

Celsius Wild Berry

$3.00

Celcius Peach

$3.00

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$3.00

Celsius Peach Mango Tea

$3.00

Celcius Watermelon

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Kids Menu

Berry Blast

$7.00

Choco

$7.00

Straw Banana

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Lil Acai

$7.50

Monthly Specials

Honey Foamed Brew

$5.00

Vanilla Oatmilk Capo

$5.00

Choco Hazlenut Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Honey Cinn Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Bread

$5.50

Banana Nut Bread

$5.50

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Golden Juicery was born from the desire to raise the bar and provide healthy options for our community that they can trust so they’re not forced to take their health into their own hands. Imagine becoming an active participant in your overall wellbeing without restriction or force, but by simply giving your body what it needs to run on vitality. With the right ingredients, every system in your body can function at its highest potential, leaving you energized and with peace of mind. Our vision is to hold a space that brings the community together, feels like home, and cultivates wellness by providing convenient access to an exciting, nutritious menu. We cater to health and fitness enthusiasts and anyone looking for a snack, drink, or meal that will support them throughout their day. ​As people are becoming more focused on their long-term wellbeing, there is a need for more ‘fast food’ that’s actually healthy.

Location

4050 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL 33477

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Jo Juno Beach - 14261 US Highway 1
orange starNo Reviews
14261 US Highway 1 Juno Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Pierogi Bros. - 813 Donald Ross Road
orange starNo Reviews
813 Donald Ross Road Juno Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Hurricane Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,090
14050 US Hwy 1 Juno Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Ke'e Grill Juno Beach - Ke'e Grill Juno Beach
orange starNo Reviews
14020 US Highway 1 Juno Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
AquaGrille - 14121 US-1
orange starNo Reviews
14121 US-1 Juno Beach, FL 34408
View restaurantnext
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
orange star4.6 • 2,169
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jupiter

Palm Beach Ice Cream - Tequesta
orange starNo Reviews
239 S US Hwy 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Berry Fresh Cafe - Jupiter
orange star4.6 • 3,838
3755 Military Trail Jupiter, FL 33458
View restaurantnext
Little Moir's Food Shack - 103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3
orange star4.6 • 2,169
103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,707
1510 N US HWY 1 Jupiter, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - Jupiter - Jupiter
orange star4.3 • 1,243
4050 U.S. Highway 1 Jupiter, FL 33477
View restaurantnext
The Jersey Diner
orange star4.4 • 645
716 US Highway 1 Tequesta, FL 33469
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jupiter
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston