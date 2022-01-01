Ke'e Grill Juno Beach Ke'e Grill Juno Beach

Restaurant header imageView gallery

14020 US Highway 1

Juno Beach, FL 33408

Order Again

House Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Caribbean Dream

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

French Martini

$14.00

Hawaiian Rum Runner

$12.00

Ke'e Manhattan

$13.00

Ke'e Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Long Island Iced Teas

$16.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Negroni

$14.00

Pina Colata

$13.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$13.00

Planters Punch

$13.00

House Martinis

Aloha Martini

$14.00

Apple Martini

$14.00

Caribbean Cosmo

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Ke'e Cosmo

$14.00

Key Lime Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Pear Martini

$14.00

Pomegranate Martini

$14.00

Tito's Blue Martini

$14.00

Watermelon Martini

$14.00

White Chocolate Espresso

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Coffees

Regular

$3.75

Decaf

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

V8

$4.50

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.50

Virgin Mojito

$7.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.50

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$7.50

Waters

Pellegrino

$5.50

Panna

$5.50

Appetizers

Aloha Shrimp

$15.95

Baked Blue Crab Cake

$21.95

Cajun Spring Rolls

$15.95

Crab Cake Appetizer

$19.95

Crab Cocktail 1oz

$12.00

Crispy Fried Calamari

$15.95

Fr Shrimp App

$16.95

Little Neck Clams Rustica

$16.95

Mixed Appetizer

$18.95

Mussel Rustica

$16.95

Papaya Roasted Garlic Thai Chili Glazed Shrimp

$16.95

Sesame Seared Tuna

$17.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Shrimp Rustica

$16.95

Shrimp Scampi App

$16.95

Super App

$44.95

Volcano Grilled Shrimp

$16.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$10.95

California Baby Greens

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Entree

$29.95

Chops & Chicken

Chicken Piccata

$30.95

Chicken Francaise

$30.95

Maple Mustard Pork Chop

$35.95

Grilled Double Cut Lamb Chops

$48.95

Grilled Bone-in Veal Chop

$56.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$30.95

Vegetable Pasta

$29.95

Adult Pasta

$12.95

2 Piece Lamb Dinner

$31.95

Menu Fish

Maple Mustard Salmon

$30.95

Dijon Chargrilled Salmon

$30.95

Bronzed Swordfish

$36.95

French Onion Snapper

$38.95

Sweet Potato Fish

$38.95

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$38.95

Shitake & Crab Yellowtail Snapper

$40.95

Grilled Grouper

$42.95

Seabass Bronzed

$49.95

Seabass Piccata

$49.95

Yellowtail Francaise

$38.95

Seafood

Baked Blue Crab Cakes

$48.95

Captains Platter

$62.95

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$34.95

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$34.95

Ke'e Crab Cakes

$39.95

Ke'e Grill Cioppino

$42.95

Maine Lobster Tails

$66.95

One Tail Dinner

$39.95

Papaya Thai Chili Shrimp

$34.95

Shrimp Scampi

$34.95

Surf & Turf

$66.95

Rustica over Pasta

$33.95

Steaks

Angus Strip Steak

$46.95

Angus Ribeye

$46.95

Filet Mignon

$46.95

Surf & Turf

$66.95

6oz Filet

$32.95

Custom Fish

Grouper

$42.95

Salmon

$30.95

Seabass

$49.95

Snapper

$38.95

Swordfish

$36.95

Tuna

$38.95

Nightly Specials

Grouper

$42.95

Korean Beef Bowl

$32.95

Snapper

$38.95

Sword

$36.95

Tuna

$38.95

Scallops

Pompano

Salmon

$36.95

Entree Salad

SPECIAL SALAD ENTREE

$10.95

CAESAR SALAD ENTREE

$10.95

HOUSE SALAD ENTREE

$10.95

Chk Caeser Salad

$30.95

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$11.95

Cheesecake

$9.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.95

Chocolate Torte

$11.95

Creme Brulee

$9.95

Fudge Sundae

$5.95

Key Lime Pie

$9.95

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$9.95

Strawberries

$8.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Sides a la Carte

Asparagus

$9.95

Baked Potato

$9.95

Basmati Rice

$9.95

French Fries

$9.95

Mushroom Saute

$9.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Provencal Pasta

$9.95

Sauteed Onions

$9.95

Slaw

$9.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$9.95

Spinach Maria

$9.95

Sweet Potato Mash

$9.95

Vegetable of the Day

$9.95

Whipped Potato

$9.95

Piccata Pasta

$9.95

Scampi Pasta

$9.95

Pasta Oil and Garlic

$9.95

Butter Pasta

$9.95

Francaise Pasta

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Kid Pasta

$9.95

Kid Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Kid Fried Fish

$17.95

App as Entree

Cajun Spring Rolls

$15.95

Calamari

$15.95

Tuna App

$17.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Pap Shrimp App

$16.95

Volcano Gr Shrimp

$16.95

Clams Rustica

$16.95

Mixed App

$18.95

Cake App

$19.95

Remi App

$23.95

Super Pupu

$44.95
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Fresh Seafood and Exquisite Land Fare

14020 US Highway 1, Juno Beach, FL 33408

