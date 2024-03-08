Golden Thread
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Golden Thread is not just any Food Emporium, it's a halal haven celebrating diverse flavors. Get ready for a feast of epic proportions with juicy kebabs, flavorful grilled wings with sauces that will make your taste buds dance!
2700 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
