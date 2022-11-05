Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grill 28 200 Grafton Drive

442 Reviews

$$

200 Grafton Drive

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Order Again

Grill28 Thanksgiving Collection 2022

Individual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

$20.00

Roasted Sliced Turkey, House-Made Gravy, Traditional Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Cranberry Sauce and 1 Dinner Roll. The BEST Individual Turkey dinner that packs all of the flavor and juiciness you expect from the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, with none of the stress! Plus step by step heating instructions for how to cook the perfect turkey. Not only is this individual Turkey dinner fool-proof and easy to reheat, it will exceed expectations as the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving feast!

Pint Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

These Garlic Mashed Potatoes made with roasted garlic and Yukon Gold potatoes are amazing in every way. These extra creamy, garlic mashed potatoes are simply the BEST! Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

These Garlic Mashed Potatoes made with roasted garlic and Yukon Gold potatoes are amazing in every way. These extra creamy, garlic mashed potatoes are simply the BEST! Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

Pint Traditional Stuffing (Copy)

$9.00

The best Stuffing recipe made with bread, onion, celery, butter, and fresh herbs for Thanksgiving. Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Traditional Stuffing (Copy)

$16.00

The best Stuffing recipe made with bread, onion, celery, butter, and fresh herbs for Thanksgiving. Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

Pint Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a delicious change from our favorite mashed potatoes! With a creamy texture and delicious buttery flavor, they are the perfect side dish for any meal! Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$16.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a delicious change from our favorite mashed potatoes! With a creamy texture and delicious buttery flavor, they are the perfect side dish for any meal! Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

Pint Butternut Squash

$9.00

This traditional butternut squash will round out your Thanksgiving meal! Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Butternut Squash

$16.00

This traditional butternut squash will round out your Thanksgiving meal! Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

Pint Green Beans

$9.00

Your holiday menu isn't complete without a plate of Thanksgiving Green Beans. Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Green Beans

$16.00

Your holiday menu isn't complete without a plate of Thanksgiving green beans. Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

1/2 Dzn. Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (Wheat)

$4.00
1/2 Dzn. Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (White)

$4.00

Perfectly soft dinner rolls that melt in your mouth! These are truly the most amazing dinner rolls ever.

Full Dozen Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (Wheat)

$8.00
Full Dozen Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls (White)

$8.00

Perfectly soft dinner rolls that melt in your mouth! These are truly the most amazing dinner rolls ever.

Pint Chef's Gravy

$9.00

This is simply the most perfect gravy for your Thanksgiving turkey using pan drippings! So rich & so smooth! Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Chef's Gravy

$16.00

This is simply the most perfect gravy for your Thanksgiving turkey using pan drippings! So rich, so smooth. Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

Pint Cranberry Sauce

$9.00

Cranberry sauce is absolutely perfect with turkey. Something about the flavors, they're just made for each other. Which is why the sauce is so good to spread over turkey in your leftover turkey sandwiches. Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Cranberry Sauce

$16.00

Cranberry sauce is absolutely perfect with turkey. Something about the flavors, they're just made for each other. Which is why the sauce is so good to spread over turkey in your leftover turkey sandwiches. Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

Pint Orange-Cranberry Chutney

$6.50

It’s tangy and zesty with just the right amount of sweetness. We hope you love it as much as we do! Pints; serve approximately 2-3ppl.

Quart Orange-Cranberry Chutney

$14.50

It’s tangy and zesty with just the right amount of sweetness. We hope you love it as much as we do. Quarts; serve approximately 4-6ppl.

Bar Snacks

Pretzel Logs

$9.00

Mini Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken in a Biscuit

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$12.00

Fried Kapow Shrimp

$12.00

Desserts

Slice - Chocolate Decadence Cake

$9.00

Slice - Portsmouth Orange Cake

$9.00

Slice - Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Coffee

$1.70

Coke

$1.83

Cranberry Juice

$1.83

Decaf

$1.70

Diet Coke

$1.83

Ginger Ale

$1.83

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$1.83

Hot Chocolate

$1.55

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$1.70

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$1.69

Orange juice

$1.83

Pineapple Juice

$1.83

Raos Hot Tea

$3.25

Root Beer

$1.83

Roy Rogers

$1.83

Shirley Temple

$1.83

Soda Water

$1.83

Sprite

$1.83

Tomato Juice

$1.83

Tonic Water

$1.83

Red Bull

$3.66

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.66

Employee Red Bull

$1.83

Employee Sugar Free Red Bull

$1.83

Wine - Plated Themed Dinner

First Course

$62.00

Second Course

Third Course

Fourth Course

Buffet Themed Dinner

Adult Buffet

$52.00

Kids Buffet

$28.00

Plated Themed Dinner

Draft Beer

First Course

$52.00

Second Course

Third Course

Fourth Course

Mother's Day Buffet

Adult Buffet

$45.00

Kids Buffet

$20.00

Hash & Eggs

Caramel Pecan French Toast

Steak Tip Eggs Benedict

Classic Ham Eggs Benedict

Caprese Eggs Benedict

Western Omelet

Mixed Veggie Omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

Chefs Quiche

Toast

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC YEAR-ROUD Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with American and Mediterranean influences. Enjoy a local beer or international wine at our full bar. Meet Friends after work or game in a relaxed setting. Call Grill28; 603-766-6466, for all your catering and special event needs. Our Grill28 Event Coordinator, Kate, will help you prepare a personalized menu for any special occasion. If you are looking for the perfect spot to host your guests, Grill28 has both indoor and seasonal spaces available to book year-round. Events of all sizes will be happy they chose Grill28!

200 Grafton Drive, Portsmouth, NH 03801

