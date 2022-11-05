Grill 28 200 Grafton Drive

Individual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

$20.00

Roasted Sliced Turkey, House-Made Gravy, Traditional Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Cranberry Sauce and 1 Dinner Roll. The BEST Individual Turkey dinner that packs all of the flavor and juiciness you expect from the perfect Thanksgiving turkey, with none of the stress! Plus step by step heating instructions for how to cook the perfect turkey. Not only is this individual Turkey dinner fool-proof and easy to reheat, it will exceed expectations as the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving feast!