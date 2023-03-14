Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ground Up Cafe and Coffee

No reviews yet

1926 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Popular Items

Latte
Sausage, Egg and Cheese


Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$2.50+

Au Lait

$3.00+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Latte

$3.50+

Cappucino

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Chai

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Tea

$2.50+

London Fog

$2.75+Out of stock

Earl Grey Tea, Steamed Milk and Vanilla(half amount than usual)

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Cream Beignet

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Blueberry Tart

$4.00

Almond Tart

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Blueberry Crumb Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Pound Cake Slice

$3.25

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

2 Eggs

$4.75

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Bacon and Egg

$7.25

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$8.25

Sausage and Egg

$7.25

Italian Sausage

Pork Roll, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Pork Roll and Egg

$7.25

Pork Roll and Cheese (No Egg)

$6.75

Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Turkey Bacon and Egg (No Cheese)

$7.25

Ham and Cheese Croissant with 2 Eggs

$7.25

Croissant comes baked with Ham and Bechamel inside from the bakery. Gets heated and 2 eggs added inside.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Italian Sausage, Potatoes, Fried Onions, Eggs and Provolone Cheese on a Long Roll

Potato and Eggs

$8.25

Potatoes, Fried Onions and Eggs on a Long Roll

Peppers and Eggs

$8.25

Peppers, Fried Onions, Eggs on a Long Roll

Breakfast Wrap

$8.25

3 Eggs, Avocado, tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

Avocado Toast

$8.25

French Bread toasted with Pesto, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and Avocado topped with Balsamic Glaze.

Healthy Breakfast Plate

$9.25

2 eggs over easy (otherwise specify in note), Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onion, Arugula and Multigrain Toast

Bagel with Cream Cheese and Veggies

$7.00

Cream Cheese, Tomtao, Red Onion, Avocado, Arugula

PB & B Toast

$6.00

Multigrain Toast, Peanut Butter, Sliced Bananas, Honey and Cinnamon topped with Granola

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Greek Yogurt, Cinnamon, Honey and Berries topped with Granola

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Pork Roll

$3.00

Bagels And Toast

Bagel Toasted with Butter

$2.75

Bagel Toasted with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel Toasted with Peanut Butter

$3.50

Toast w Butter

$2.25

Half Dozen Bagels

$7.75

Lunch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Homemade Chicken Salad with Tomatoes and Arugula on your choice of Bread

Tunacado

$11.50Out of stock

Homemade Tuna Salad with Tomatoes, Pesto, Avocado and Mixed Greens on Multigrain Toast.

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Arugula, Tomato with Mayo and Balsamic Glaze on your choice of Bread

Caprese Panini

$8.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto and Balsamic Glaze on Panini Bread

Sausage and Peppers

$10.00

Italian Sausage cooked with Peppers and Fried Onions on a Long Roll

Fried Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Meatballs, Pesto, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella on a Long Roll topped with Shaved Parmesan

Tuna and White Bean Salad

$10.50

Tuna, White Beans and Red Onions over Spring Mix with Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan with a Lemon Vinagraitte and Side of French Bread.

Summer Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken over Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Apples, Sliced Almonds and a Honey Mustard Dressing

PB & J

$5.00

Creamy Peanut Butter with Grape Jelly on your choice of Bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American and Cheddar Cheeses on Thick White Bread

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo

$9.50

Tomato Soup

$4.75

8 oz Cup, topped with Pesto

Escarole and Beans

$5.00

8 oz Cup

Chicken Soup

$4.75

8 oz Cup

Soft Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.75

Tropicana 12 oz

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Nantucket

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

8 oz Glass Bottle

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$3.00

11 oz Can

Orange San Pellegrino

$3.00

11 oz Can

Lemon San Pellegrino

$3.00

11 oz Can

Spring Water

$1.50

16.9 oz Bottle

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.50

16.9 oz Bottle

Misc.

Tumbler

Tumbler

$18.00

Metal Straw

$1.50

Stroopwafel Caramel

$2.25Out of stock

Miss Vickies Kettle Chips

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

1926 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

