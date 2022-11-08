KUENKO imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

KUENKO Miami Central Station

review star

No reviews yet

600NW 1st AVENUE

Miami, FL 33136

APPETIZERS

Avocado, Fried Tofu, & Egg Salad

Avocado, Fried Tofu, & Egg Salad

$11.00Out of stock

AVOCADO, FRIED TOFU, BEETROT PICKELLED EGG, CILANTRO AND RICE CHIPS. - DRESSING: LIME JUICE, OLIVE OIL, SESAME OIL, SOY SAUCE - ALLERGENS: SESAME, SOY SAUCE, EGG, LIME, WHEAT, AVOCADO

Miso Glazed Eggplant & Plantains

Miso Glazed Eggplant & Plantains

$7.60

BROILED EGGPLANT WITH MISO SAUCE (FERMENTED SOY BEENS AND KOJI) AND PLANTAINS. - ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, PLANTAIN, EGGPLANT, SESAME.

Shishito Peppers w/ Ponzu Sauce

Shishito Peppers w/ Ponzu Sauce

$9.00

FRIED SHISHISTO PEPPER WITH PONZU SAUCE (CITRUS SOY SAUCE) AND KATSUOBUSHI (BONITO FLAKES) - ALLERGENS: FISH, CITRUS, SOY, WHEAT, PEPPER

Edamame

$3.00

Rice Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.95

Spicy Tuna, Sushi rice, fried egg, scallions, & arugula - ALLERGENS: FISH, SOY, WHEAT, EGG, SESAME, PEPPER, WASABI,

Spicy Salmon Bowl

Spicy Salmon Bowl

$15.40

Sushi rice, fried egg, raw salmon with spicy Kuenko dressing, scallions, arugula. - ALLERGENS: FISH. EGG, SOY, WHEAT, SESAME, PEPPER, WASABI.

Spicy Avocado Bowl

Spicy Avocado Bowl

$13.50

Sushi rice, fried egg, avocado with spicy Kuenko dressing, scallions, arugula. - ALLERGENS: AVOCADO, EGG, SOY, SESAME, WASABI, PEPPER, WHEAT.

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

Sushi rice, fried egg,, chicken teriyaki, crispy onion, arugula. - ALLERGENS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT,

Shredded Beef Bowl

Shredded Beef Bowl

$15.75

Sushi rice, fried egg, shredded beef, crispy onion, arugula. - ALLERGENS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT

Pork Belly Bowl

Pork Belly Bowl

$15.00

Sushi rice, fried egg, pork belly, spiced teriyaki, crispy onion, arugula - ALLERGENS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$15.50

Sushi rice, fried egg, shrimp tempura, scallions, sweet chili sauce, arugula. - ALLERGENS: EGG, SHRIMP, PEPPER, SOY, WHEAT.

Katsudon Jalapeño Cheese Bowl

Katsudon Jalapeño Cheese Bowl

$15.20

Sushi rice, fried egg, panko pork with jalapeño cheese, mayo and tonkatsu sauce, arugula: - ALLERGENS: EGG, WHEAT, CHEESE, PEPPER, TOMATO, SOY.

Sashimi Bowl

Sashimi Bowl

$17.90

Sushi rice, fried egg, raw tuna, raw salmon, salmon roe, arugula, wasabi, soy sauce - ALLERGENS: FISH, SOY, WHEAT, WASABI.

Vegetarian Bowl

Vegetarian Bowl

$13.50

Sushi rice, fried egg, stir-fry vegetables, ginger, garlic, Kuenko dressing, cilantro, arugula. ALLERGENS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT, CARROT, ONION, GARLIC, PEPPER, SESAME, GINGER.

Bao Buns

STEAMED BUNS (3 UNITS)

Chicken Teriyaki Bao Bun

$15.00

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with chicken teriyaki, spicy mayo, crispy onion, arugula. - ALLERGENS: SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.

Katsudon Jalapeno Cheese Bao Bun

$15.20

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with panko pork jalapeño cheese, mayo and tonkatsu sauce, arugula. - ALLERGENS: SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT, TOMATO, CHEESE,

Pork Belly Bao Bun

$15.00

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with pork belly, arugula, spicy mayo, crispy onion. - ALLERGENS: SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.

Sashimi Bao Bun

$17.90

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with raw tuna, raw salmon, salmon roe, arugula. - ALLERGENS: FISH, SOY, WHEAT.

Shredded Beef Bao Bun

$15.75

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with shredded beef, spicy mayo, arugula, crispy onion. - ALLERGENS: SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.

Shrimp Tempura Bao Bun

$15.50

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with shrimp tempura, sweet chili sauce, scallions, arugula. -ALLERGENS: SHRIMP, SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.

Spicy Avocado Bao Bun

$13.50

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with spicy avocado. - ALLERGENS: AVOCADO, SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.

Spicy Salmon Bao Bun

$15.40

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with spicy salmon. ALLERGENS: FISH, SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.

Spicy Tuna Bao Bun

$15.95

Steamed 3 bao buns filled with spicy tuna - ALLERGENS: FISH, SOY, PEPPER, SESAME, WHEAT.

Vegetarian Bao Bun

$13.50

Steame 3 bao buns filled with sir-fry vegetables in Kuenko dressing, cilantro, arugula. - ALLERGENS: PEPPER, ONION, SOY, SESAME, WHEAT.

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER 16.9oz

$2.00

SODA

COKE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

COKE ZERO

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The main concept behind Kuenko is to offer Michelin Star caliber dishes that are fresh, healthy and affordable.

Location

600NW 1st AVENUE, Miami, FL 33136

Directions

KUENKO image

