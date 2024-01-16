HandHeldz Craft Sandwiches + More
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Formally Known As The Hummus House, We're A Family Owned Eatery Known For Our Premium Sandwiches, Wraps, Sides, Smoothies, Vegan Mac N Cheese & Our Dedication To Serving All Dietary Needs! Whether You're A Meat Eater Or Vegan, There's Always Something For Everyone Leaving No One Feeling Out Of Place Or Discouraged When Dining With Us!
518 East 3 rd street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
