Chinese

Hao Bao Dumplings Stockton Blvd Store

review star

No reviews yet

6821 Stockton Blvd #100

Sacramento, CA 95823

Dumplings

12 PC Pork Dumplings

$8.50

ground pork, cabbage, seasoning

12 PC Beef Dumplings

$8.50

ground beef, onions, celery, cabbage, seasoning

12 PC Chicken Dumplings

$8.50

ground chicken, shiitake mushroom, cabbage, corn, auricularia, seasoning

12 PC Veggie Dumplings

$8.50

shiitake mushroom, cabbage, carrot auricularia, seasoning

Noodles

Beijing Noodles

$14.50

house-made noodle, pork belly, soybean paste, cucumber, carrot

House Chow Mein

$14.50

house-made noodle, pork meat ball, onion, cabbage, carrot

Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Noodles

$12.00

house-made noodles, shiitake mushroom sauce, preserved egg, picked cucumber, carrot dices, cilantro

Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad

$12.00

egg-noodle, seasoning chicken breast, cucumber, carrot, sesame paste, peanut butter paste

Spare Rib Noodle Soup

$18.00

house-made noodle, seasoning pork spare rib, bokchoy, house pork bone soup.

Soup, SpringRoll, ChickenRoll

Beef Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc beef dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Pork Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc pork dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc chicken dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Veggie Dumpling Soup

$14.00

10 pc veggie dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro

Spring Rolls

$6.50+

choice of 2 or 5 pcs vegetable spring rolls

Chicken Roll

$7.00

Chinese pancake, seasoning chicken breast, pickled cucumber and carrot, cilantro, teriyaki sauce

Combo Meal

12 PC Combo Pork

$10.00

12 pc pork dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

12 PC Combo Beef

$10.00

12 pc beef dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

12 PC Combo Chicken

$10.00

12 pc chicken dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

12 PC Combo Veggie

$10.00

12 pc veggie dumplings with a choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Water

Catering

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, and 160 PCs delicious veggie dumplings.
Pork

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, or 160 PCs delicious pork dumplings.

Beef

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, or 160 PCs delicious beef dumplings.

Chicken

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, or 160 PCs delicious chicken dumplings.

Veggie

Choice of 80 PCs, 120 PCs, and 160 PCs delicious veggie dumplings.

Drinks

Iced Green Tea

$5.50
Thai Tea

$5.50
Milk Tea

$5.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Frozen Dumplings

Frozen Beef

Frozen Pork

Frozen Chicken

Frozen Veggie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento, CA 95823

