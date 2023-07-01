Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harborwalk Terrace 70 Rowes Wharf

review star

No reviews yet

70 Rowes Wharf

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Shareables

Small Plates

Hummus, Marinated Feta, Pita Chips

$17.00

Nut Free

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Sriracha Sauce*

$16.00

2 Shrimp, Gluten Free, Nut Free

Mini Lobster Roll

$18.00

Kewpie Mayo, Brioche Roll

Summer Crudité "My Way"

$15.00

Everything Green Goddess

Smoked Bluefish Pâté

$17.00

Fried Saltines, Nut Free

Scallion Pancake Flatbread

$19.00

Hand Cut Fra' Mani Pepperoni, Melted Vermont Brie, Nut Free

Wagyu Smash Slider

$11.00

American Cheese, Tomato Jam

Hand Made Yukon Truffle Fries

$6.00

White Truffle Mayo

Modern Buffalo Wings

$17.00

My Hot Sauce, Berkshire Blue

Dessert

Paletas of The Day Seasonal

$12.00

Fruit Pops, Chamoy, Grilled Lime, Tajin (2per) Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Bar

Wine

2020 Kate Arnold, Pinot Noir

$15.00

Williamette Valley, Oregon

2020 Portillo Malbec

$12.00

2018 Pagliarese, Chianti Classico

$14.00

Tuscany, Italy

2021 Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

North Coast, California

2021 Prisoner Red Blend

$14.00

North Coast, California

2020 Kate Arnold, Pinot Noir

$60.00

Williamette Valley, Oregon

2018 Pagliarese, Chianti Classico

$56.00

Tuscany, Italy

2021 Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

North Coast, California

2021 Prisoner Red Blend

$56.00

North Coast, California

2022 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

2021 INVIVO X, by SJP, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

2021 Peju "Legacy Collection" Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

North Coast, California

2022 Sager & Verdier Sancerre, Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Loire Valley, France

2021 Borgo Magredo, Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Fruili, Italy

2021 Soalheiro, Vinho Verde

$12.00

Minho, Portugal

2021 Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$14.00

2021 Groth "Hillview Vineyard" Chardonnay

$15.00

Napa, California

2019 La Chablisienne, Chablis, "Pierrelee" Chardonnay

$15.00

Chablis, France

2021 Unshackled Chardonnay

$15.00

North Coast, California

2022 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

2021 INVIVO X, by SJP, Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

2021 Peju "Legacy Collection" Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

North Coast, California

2022 Sager & Verdier Sancerre, Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Loire Valley, France

2021 Borgo Magredo, Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Fruili, Italy

2021 Soalheiro, Vinho Verde

$48.00

Minho, Portugal

2021 Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$560.07

2021 Groth "Hillview Vineyard" Chardonnay

$60.00

Napa, California

2019 La Chablisienne, Chablis, "Pierrelee" Chardonnay

$60.00

Chablis, France

2021 Unshackled Chardonnay

$60.00

North Coast, California

2022 Chateau Peyrassol, "Commandeurs" Rosé

$16.00

Provence, France

2021 Martin Ray, Rosé of Pinot Noir

$13.00

Sonoma Coast, California

2022 Chateau Peyrassol, "Commandeurs" Rosé

$64.00

Provence, France

2021 Martin Ray, Rosé of Pinot Noir

$52.00

Sonoma Coast, California

Valdo Prosecco DOC

$13.00

Vento, Italy

Mas Fi, Cava Brut Rosé

$14.00

Cava, Spain

Lanson Père ét Fils Brut

$27.00

Champagne, France

Valdo Prosecco DOC

$52.00

Vento, Italy

Mas Fi, Cava Brut Rosé

$56.00

Cava, Spain

Lanson Père ét Fils Brut

$108.00

Champagne, France

Beers & Cider

Cisco Wandering Haze

$8.00

Cisco Gripah Grapefruit IPA

$8.00

Cisco Whale Tale Pale Ale

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Stella Solstice Lager

$8.00

Estrella Jalisco

$8.00

Ultra Seltzer

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Mocktails

Garden Margarita

$12.00

Seedlip Garden, Agave, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Cosnopolitan

$12.00

Seedlip Citrus, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverages

$6.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Small

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Large

$10.00

Mountain Valley Spring Small

$5.00

Mountain Valley Spring Large

$10.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Sangria

Harbor Sangria Series

$15.00

Individual

Harbor Sangria Bottle

$60.00

Bottle

Cocktails

Watermelon Sugar

$19.00

Grey Goose Essences Watermelon Basil Vodka, St-Germain Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Cranberry Juice, Simple Syrup

Loaded Paloma

$18.00

Gunpowder Gin, Hornitos Teuila, Grapefruit Juice, Agave, Tonic

Sunset Spritz

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire, Midori, St-Germain

Heat Wave

$18.00

Martini & Rossi Fiero, Orange Curaçao, Orange Bitters, Club Soda

Açai What You Did

$18.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Açai Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Lavender Syrup

Cherry Limeade

$18.00

Roku Gin, Lime Juice, Club Soda, Cherry Syrup

Harbor Storm

$19.00

Santa Teresa Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice, Orange Bitters, Simple Syrup, Blueberry Essence

One's Plenty

$18.00

Ten to One White Rum, Lime Juice, Cinnamon Syrup, Ten to One Carribean Rum

Rye & Raspberries

$18.00

Whistle Pig Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Raspberry Flavors

Basil Bash

$19.00

Boston Harbor Hotel Makers Mark Select Blend, St-Germain Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup

Boston Tea Party

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, Peach Schnapps, Peach Tea, Mint

Golden Hour

$17.00

Patron Tequila, Campari, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup

Fallen Angel

$18.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Angosura Bitters, Soda Water

Larry Cocktail

$18.00

Noble-Rita

$18.00

Liquor

Grey Goose Vodka

$16.00

Grey Goose Watermelon

$16.00

Titos

$15.00

Roku Gin

$18.00

Gunpowder Citrus

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Hendrick's

$17.00

Santa Teresa Rum

$18.00

10 To 1 White Rum

$22.00

10-1 Carribean Bum

$22.00

Myers

$15.00

Captain

$16.00

Hornitos

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Casa Noble

$17.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Knob Creek Whiskey

$18.00

Makers Mark Select

$18.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$16.00

St Germain

$12.00

Açcai Liqueur

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Amaro

$12.00

Aperol

$16.00

Campari

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our own Summer In The City Series - Boston’s best option for picturesque waterfront dining, the Harborwalk Terrace at Boston Harbor Hotel offers al fresco dining and live entertainment every Tuesday through Friday from June 8th to August 25th. Set directly along the Boston Harbor, The Terrace offers stunning views of Boston’s famed Summer in the City Entertainment Series. As the sun sets, the harbor comes alive with different bands performing nightly on the hotel’s floating barge stage. An excellent location for date night or larger gatherings on Saturdays, set to the sounds of the Atlantic Ocean while the live entertainment is paused on the weekends. Enjoy creative cocktails, an extensive wine list, fresh seafood, and shareable dishes from the best vantage point in the city for a truly unique and lively dining experience. ** If Music is cancelled on the Day of your Reservation which is determined at 12pm, we will confirm cancellation and/or rebooking for a future date.**

Location

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kane's Donuts - Boston
orange starNo Reviews
90 Oliver Street Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
The Barking Crab
orange star3.6 • 4,308
88 Sleeper St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Harbor Cafe - Moakley Courthouse
orange starNo Reviews
One Courthouse Way Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - High Street
orange starNo Reviews
125 High Street Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Intelligentsia Coffee - Post Office Square
orange starNo Reviews
225 Franklin St. Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Viga Catering
orange starNo Reviews
133 Pearl St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston