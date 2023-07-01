Harborwalk Terrace 70 Rowes Wharf

Restaurant info

Our own Summer In The City Series - Boston’s best option for picturesque waterfront dining, the Harborwalk Terrace at Boston Harbor Hotel offers al fresco dining and live entertainment every Tuesday through Friday from June 8th to August 25th. Set directly along the Boston Harbor, The Terrace offers stunning views of Boston’s famed Summer in the City Entertainment Series. As the sun sets, the harbor comes alive with different bands performing nightly on the hotel’s floating barge stage. An excellent location for date night or larger gatherings on Saturdays, set to the sounds of the Atlantic Ocean while the live entertainment is paused on the weekends. Enjoy creative cocktails, an extensive wine list, fresh seafood, and shareable dishes from the best vantage point in the city for a truly unique and lively dining experience. ** If Music is cancelled on the Day of your Reservation which is determined at 12pm, we will confirm cancellation and/or rebooking for a future date.**