Hatch Huntington

Order Again

Cracking Up

The Classic

The Classic

$13.25

3 cage-free eggs with a side of hash browns, choice of protein & toast

Country Breakfast Skillet

Country Breakfast Skillet

$13.25

3 cage-free eggs scrambled & baked with applewood smoked bacon, crumbled sausage, hash browns, bell peppers & caramelized onions. topped with vermont cheddar cheese

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

Loaded Breakfast Burrito

$15.25

scrambled eggs, hash browns, applewood smoked bacon, crumbled sausage, black beans, cheddar & jack cheese. topped with pico de gallo, ranchero sauce & salsa verde

Hashtag Tots & Eggs

Hashtag Tots & Eggs

$13.95

a heaping mound of hash browns & tater tots covered with cheese sauce, crumbled smoked bacon & breakfast sausage, topped with 2 cage free eggs

3 Egg Omelet

3 Egg Omelet

$14.50

cage-free eggs with choice of 3 fillings, served with hash browns & choice of toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.75

crisp tortillas layered with black beans, mixed cheeses, ranchero sauce, 3 eggs any style, pico de gallo & cotija cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$15.50

slow-cooked corned beef brisket & diced yukon potatoes, caramelized onions, served with 2 cage-free eggs any style & choice of toast

Tijuana Breakfast Tacos

Tijuana Breakfast Tacos

$12.75

3 tortillas topped with scrambled eggs, hash browns, cotija cheese, green chili hollandaise & pico de gallo

Hollandaze

Monterey Benedict

Monterey Benedict

$15.75

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, vine ripened tomatoes, smoked cheddar hollandaise, poached cage-free eggs & everthing bagel seasoning

Charleston Benedict

Charleston Benedict

$16.25

southern fried chicken breast on a scallion cheddar waffle with sauteed spinach, applewood smoked bacon, poached cage-free eggs & smoked cheddar hollandaise

The Griddle

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.50

our signature buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon butter

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

$11.50

buttermilk pancakes with zesty lemon cream cheese filling, topped with fresh blueberry compote, sweet cream & toasted almond streusel

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.50

buttermilk pancakes with nutella cream filling, topped with chocolate ganache, dark chocolate chips & fresh whipped cream

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.50

cinnamon swirl buttermilk pancakes with creamy butter pecan filling, topped with cream cheese glaze & toasted pecans

Apple - Cinnamon Pancakes

Apple - Cinnamon Pancakes

$11.50

buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon cream filling, topped with slow roasted cinnamon apples, streusel & fresh whipped cream

Pinapple Upside Down Pancakes

Pinapple Upside Down Pancakes

$11.50

buttermilk pancakes with caramelized pineapple topped with vanilla rum creme anglaise & cinnamon butter

Single Pancake

$6.75
Flight of the Pancakes

Flight of the Pancakes

$13.75

choose a combination of any 3 pancake flavors from above and get the best of all worlds

Cinnamon French Toast Crunch

Cinnamon French Toast Crunch

$13.25

french toasted brioche coated in cinnamon-sugar, topped with dulce de leche, vanilla icing & cinnamon toast crunch cereal

Holy Moly French Toast

Holy Moly French Toast

$13.25

sweet mascarpone stuffed french toast topped with fresh strawberries, salted caramel, vanilla creme & toasted coconut

French Toast Straight Up

French Toast Straight Up

$12.25

french toasted brioche with cinnamon butter

Pumpkin Creme Brulee French Toast

Pumpkin Creme Brulee French Toast

$13.95

sweet pumpkin spiced french toast, topped with sweet caramel glaze, candied pecans & creme anglaise

1/2 French Toast

$7.00

1/2 Holy Moly

$8.00

1/2 Pumpkin Toast

$8.00

1/2 Crunch French Toast

$8.00

Free Birthday Pancake

Between Bread

The New York Classic

The New York Classic

$12.50

cage-free eggs, applewood smoked bacon & vermont cheddar cheese on a brioche roll with everything bagel seasoning

Santa Fe Breakfast Sandwich

Santa Fe Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

2 cage-free eggs, house blend sausage patty, monterey jack, arugula, shaved red onion, roasted tomato & chipotle mayo on a buttered brioche bun

BLT-A

$14.25

applewood smoked bacon, avocado, green goddess aioli, arugula, vine ripened tomatoes on multigrain bread

Reuben

Reuben

$16.25

mounds of slow cooked corned beef, beer braised sauerkraut & alpine lace swiss cheese with 1000 island dressing on toasted marble rye bread

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

roasted chicken breast, arugula, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta

Not So Guilty

Egg White Omelet

Egg White Omelet

$14.50

3 cage free egg whites with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, spinach, tomatoes & caramalized onions served with dressed greens

Avocado Breakfast Toast

Avocado Breakfast Toast

$14.25

smashed haas avocado, vine ripened tomato, red onion & arugula over toasted sourdough, topped with sunny side eggs. served with dressed greens

Peanut Butter & Banana Overnight Oats

Peanut Butter & Banana Overnight Oats

$9.75

rolled oats, peanut butter, fresh banana, blueberries, topped with toasted coconut & maple syrup

Banana Split Yogurt Parfait

Banana Split Yogurt Parfait

$11.25

greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola & toasted coconut topped with amber honey

Hatch Power Bowl

Hatch Power Bowl

$14.25

quinoa, avocado, spinach, roasted tomatoes, cremini mushrooms & eggplant caponata, topped with 2 poached cage-free eggs & everything bagel seasoning

Fall Buddha Bowl

Fall Buddha Bowl

$15.95

quinoa, butternut squash, roasted chickpeas, spinach, avocado, cremini mushrooms, red cabbage & red pepper-cilantro vinaigrette

Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.95

Turkey Bacon

$5.95

Hickory Smoked Ham

$4.75

House Blend Sausage Links

$4.95

House Blend Sausage Patty

$4.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

Toast

$2.25

English Muffin

$2.25

Single Pancake

$6.75

Single Egg

$2.50

Poached Egg

$2.50

Fruit

$4.50

Hash Browns

$3.00

Avocado

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Dressed Greens

$2.25

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$7.25

our signature buttermilk pancakes with sweet cinnamon butter

Kids Scramble

$7.25

2 cage-free eggs scrambled with a side of hash browns & choice of toast

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

white bread with cheddar cheese & side of tater tots

Kid's Drink Free

Liquor

New Amsterdam Vodka

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$10.00

Diplomatico Rum

$10.00

Camarena Teq

$10.00

Jameson Whiskey

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$10.00

Llord's Elderflower

$8.00

Cocoa White

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Creme de Banana

$8.00

Schnapps Peppermint

$8.00

Sabroso Coffee

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

DBL New Amsterdam Vodka

$15.00

DBL New Amsterdam Gin

$15.00

DBL Diplomatico Rum

$15.00

DBL Camarena Teq

$15.00

DBL Jameson Whiskey

$15.00

DBL Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Llord's Elderflower

$15.00

DBL Cocoa White

$15.00

DBL Amaretto

$15.00

DBL Creme de Banana

$15.00

DBL Schnapps Peppermint

$15.00

DBL Sabroso Coffee

$15.00

DBL Triple Sec

$15.00

DBL Kahlua

$15.00

DBL Bailey's

$15.00

Cocktails

Peach Bellini

$9.50

Spiked Espresso

$12.00

Spiked Pumpkin Pie Latte

$14.00

irish cream liqueur, vodka, espresso, steamed milk, pumpkin & vanilla syrup, cinnamon

Espresso Martini

$14.00

vodka, agave syrup, coffee liqueur, espresso, cocoa powder

Dirty Iced Caramel Latte

$12.00

vodka, coffee liqueur, milk, espresso, caramel syrup & cream with a caramel drizzle

Bourbon Spiced Coffee

$12.00

bourbon, iced coffee, cinnamon syrup & milk

Gin & Juice

$12.00

Pineapple Mojito

$12.00

rum, fresh lime, mint leaves, simple syrup, pineapple juice

Sunshine

$12.00

tequila, agave, fresh lemon & lime juice, pineapple juice, elderflower liqueur, choice of salt or sugar rim

Pancake In A Glass

$12.00

Morning Good

$12.00

Hatch’s homemade bloody mary

Cold Fashioned

$12.00

bourbon, cold brew, simple syrup, angostura & chocolate bitters, orange peel

Pumpkin Smash

$14.00

bourbon, lemon juice, pumpkin syrup, simple syrup

Boozy Hot Cocoa

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$12.00

house made hot apple cider with spiced rum

Mimosas

House Party

$39.00

bottle of champagne on ice, flights of juices and garnishes to DIY

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.50

champagne, apple cider, cinnamon & nutmeg

Hatch Mimosa

$9.50

choose your juice. . . orange, blood orange, grapefruit, cranberry, apple, pineapple

Beer

Seasonal DRFT

$9.00

High Noon

$8.00

Happy Dad

$8.00

Seasonal IPA

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Budlight

$6.00

PBR 16oz Can

$5.00

Wine

Matua - Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Fleur De Mer Rose

$11.00

La Marca

$35.00

GLS Cabernet

$12.00

BTL Cabernet

$46.00

Sparkling Wine

$9.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.95

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.95

Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$4.95

Macchiato

$4.95

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Cold Brew Sail Away

$7.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Juice

Tomato Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Lemonade

$4.25

Kids Drink

Kids Drink

$2.00

Free Refill

Arnold Palmer

Black Tea

Club Soda

Diet Pepsi

Gingerale

Green Tea

Lemonade

Pepsi

Sierra Mist

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are here to change the perception of the typical brunch

Website

Location

286 Main Street, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

