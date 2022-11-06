Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leilu

review star

No reviews yet

10 NEW ST

Huntington, NY 11743

Order Again

Salads & Soups

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, Sopressata chips, Chives, Crumbled Gorgonzola, House made bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine hearts, Crispy crumbled kale, Polenta croutons, Deviled egg, Manchego-white anchovy dressing

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Creamy burrata cheese, Dark greens, Glazed carrots, Julienne apples, Spiced pumpkin seeds, Fig & plum vinaigrette

Vegan Taco Salad

$13.00

Bean Medley, Sweet Corn, Cherry tomatoes, Avocado, Corn chips, Honey chipotle drizzle, Tortilla shell

Beet Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Roasted beets, Crisp apples, Whipped goat cheese, Candied walnuts, Orange-ginger vinaigrette

Sweet Pump Bisque

$10.00

Small Plates & Sharables

Devil Balls

$12.00

Our famous meatballs, Red chili flakes, Pecorino

Wings

$14.00

Half dozen Crispy jumbo chicken wings

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lightly battered, Marinara & Horseradish aioli for dipping

House Battered Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Sweet chili dipping sauce

Loaded Pretzel

$25.00

Warm giant Bavarian pretzel topped with Leilu’s famous ‘Devil Balls’ & Spinach artichoke dip. Served with house made beer cheese sauce.

Classic Pretzel

$15.00

Side of house made sauces for dipping

Flatbread

$15.00

Ask your server for tonight’s special (GF Available +$1)

Bao Buns

$14.00

Honey soy pulled pork, Sweet potato spirals (lettuce bed for GF)

Edamame

$14.00

Steamed edamame tossed in your choice of your favorite leilu sauces or rubs

Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

Basket of tempura fried cauliflower bites

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto Balls

$14.00

Served with a Truffle cream sauce

Main Course

Hanger Steak

$34.00

Sliced marinated steak, Mushroom demi, Crispy fried artichokes with red pepper pesto drizzle, Rustic mashed potatoes

Osso Bucco

Osso Bucco

$42.00

Tender braised pork shank, Roasted apple-pumpkin risotto

Salmon

$29.00

Stuffed with roasted apples & goat cheese, Topped with candied walnuts, Served over cranberry & kale risotto cakes

Pork Chop Milanese

$31.00

Lightly breaded & pan fried, Topped with arugula, Pears, Crumbled bleu cheese, Fig balsamic

Seasonal Fish

$33.00

Ask your server for tonight's preparation

Autumn Burger

$18.00

Horseradish aioli, White cheddar, Crispy shallots, Roasted tomatoes, Arugula, Garlic parmesan fries

Classic Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato

Leilu Chicken

$28.00

Pan seared marinated chicken breast finished in the oven, Balsamic glaze, House mac n' Cheese with bacon

Grilled Cheese & Bisque

$24.00

Fresh baked bread, Caramelized onion, Apples, Fontina & Bleu cheese blend, Served with a cup of Sweet potato pumpkin Bisque

Eggplant Parmesan

$26.00

Thinly sliced lightly breaded eggplant, Melty cheese blend

Pesto Fettuccini

$27.00

Fresh pasta, Roasted red pepper pesto, Italian sausage

Seasonal Ravioli

Seasonal Ravioli

$27.00

House made sweet corn & goat cheese ravioli, Butternut squash coulis, Crumbled bacon, Fried sage

Rice Bowl

$16.00

Jasmine Rice & Mixed vegetables with your choice of sauces (Both GF & Vegan)

Tuna Special

$39.00

Sides

Citrus Slaw

$8.00

Side Of Fries

$8.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke

$8.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Risotto Cake

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.08

Special Menu

$44.00

Dessert

Cannolis

$11.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$11.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Snickers Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Toasted Almond

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Temptation

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00Out of stock

Blueberry Almond Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Oreo Mousee Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Limoncello Mascarpone

$11.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut cake

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate/hazel Mousse Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$12.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$11.00

Kid Pasta Sauce

$11.00

Kid Pasta Plain

$11.00

Kid Pasta Meatball

$15.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Huntington couple following their dream to open a restaurant that captures local culture, while expanding the food and drink horizons of their guests.

Website

Location

10 NEW ST, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

