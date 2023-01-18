Restaurant header imageView gallery

Helmsman Ale House

review star

No reviews yet

2920 Newport Boulevard

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Beet Poke

$10.00

California Nachos

$10.00

Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Craft Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$15.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

HelmsMac

$15.00

Loaded Quesadilla

$8.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Between the Bread

Helmsman Burger

$16.00

Helmsman Burger

Beef & Brisket Burger

$18.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Short Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Helmsman Patty Melt

$16.00

Ahi Poke Wrap

$16.00

Chicken & Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Hot lInk & Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Tacos

Tri-Tip Tacos

$14.00

SoCal Fish Tacos

$14.00

CBR Crispy Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Salads

Fresh Beet Salad

$13.00

The Balboa Salad

$15.00

The Wedge

$9.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Galley favorites

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Grains Bowl

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

Callender Legacy Pie

$10.00

Cadet Menu

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Cadet Burger

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Patty

$6.00

Wing Wednesday Items

WW Lemon Pepper Wing

$0.89

WW BBQ Wing

$0.89

WW Mild Buffalo Wing

$0.89

WW Spicy Buffalo Wing

$0.89

WW Naked Wing

$0.89

WW Szechuan Wing

$0.89

WW Special Wing

$0.89

Retail Items

Gold Rim 16oz Pint Glass

$12.00

Wavy 16oz Pint Glass

$9.00

Dog Bandanas

$10.00

Helmsman Sticker

$2.00

Helmsman Black T-Shirt

$22.00

Helmsman Black Tank

$22.00

Helmsman Cowboy Hat

$20.00

Helmsman Dad Hat Pink

$25.00

Helmsman Dad Hat White

$25.00

Helmsman Heather Gray T-Shirt

$22.00

Helmsman Heather Navy T-Shirt

$22.00

Helmsman Hoodie

$50.00

Helmsman Light Blue T-Shirt

$22.00

Helmsman Light Blue Tank

$22.00

Helmsman Navy T-Shirt

$22.00

Helmsman Trucker Black

$15.00

Helmsman Trucker Navy

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our menu is a refreshing extension of classic pub fare with vibrant California and coastal flavors brought together at Helmsman Ale House restaurant in Newport Beach, California.

Website

Location

2920 Newport Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PorroVita Juice Bar - Newport Beach
orange star4.9 • 45
3000 Newport Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
ARC Butcher & Baker
orange star4.0 • 264
417 30th Street Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Mama D's Italian Kitchen - Newport
orange starNo Reviews
3012 Newport Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Malarky's Irish Pub - 3011 Newport Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Newport Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Wild Taco - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 2,078
407 31st st Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Circle Hook Fish Company
orange starNo Reviews
407 31st Street Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
orange star4.2 • 6,748
3010 Lafayette Avenue Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
orange star4.2 • 4,455
800 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Cucina Enoteca - Newport Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,554
951 Newport Center Dr Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Ten Asian Bistro - 4647 MacArthur, Ten
orange star4.4 • 3,394
4647 MacArthur Blvd Newport Beach, CA 92660
View restaurantnext
Billy's at the Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,275
2751 W Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Fable & Spirit
orange star4.5 • 2,760
3441 Via Lido Newport Beach, CA 92663
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport Beach
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston