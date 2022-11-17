Henley on Grace NA
NA
Richmond, VA 23219
STARTERS
BRUNCH SANDWICHES
BRUNCH ENTREES
THE BIG BRUNCH BREAKFAST
Chicken And Waffles
BANANA NUT FRENCH TOAST
BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY
SALMON EGGS BENEDICT
GARDEN EGGS BENEDICT
STEAK & EGGS
HENLEY SMASH BURGER
SALMON ENTREE
PASTA
CHICKEN ENTREE
FRENCH QUICHE
CALIFORNIA QUICHE
Veggie Frittata
SEAFOOD FRITTATA
BRUNCH SIDES
BRUNCH DRINKS
SALADS/SOUP
FORAGERS SALAD
Mixed Greens with Beets, Asparagus, Chilled Red Peppers, roasted Wild Mushrooms and aged Balsamic Vinaigrette
HENLEY SALAD
Seasonal Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Bleu Cheese, toasted Almonds and Rainbow Carrots in a creamy Parmesan Green Goddess dressing
314 SALAD
Fresh Arugula with shaved Parmesan, sliced Red Onions, Lemon, Orange Supremes and candied Pecans in a Honey Herb Dressing
SOUP OF THE DAY
LUNCH SANDWICHES
SWEET & SOUR SHRIMP PO-BOY
Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a sweet/sour/ginger glaze with chili flakes, pickled slaw on a toasted bun
MAMBO TURKEY SANDWICH
Roasted free turkey breast, picked slaw,Swiss cheese, slicked tomato, local thick cut bacon served on toasted 7-grain bread
STEAK & MUSHROOM MELT
Slicked Hanger Steak, wild mushrooms, Fontina cheese, sliced tomato with horseradish creme on french style bread
SICILLIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH
Prosciutto ham,artichokes,lettuce, grilled tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese and balsamic french style white
HENLEY SMASH BURGER
Half pound of local ground beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, home made 1000 island sauce toasted bun
GARDEN SANDWICH
Seasonal veggie sandwich served with the following: Roasted red peppers,artichokes, grilled mushrooms, asparagus, fresh mozzarella cheese,
H.O.G. Sub
STARTERs
FRIED CAULIFLOWER
Spicy Sweet and Sour Cauliflower with Avocado Crema, Pickled Radish and Scallions
GLUTEN FREE FRIED CALAMARI
Calamari with Fire-roasted Tomato Sauce, chopped fresh Parsley, Grilled Lemon and Chili Flakes
SMOKED SALMON CROSTINI
In-house Cold-smoked Salmon with Cucumber “Petals,” whipped Dill-Chive Cream Cheese, Green Onions and Capers on grilled Crostini
SONOMA MEATBALLS
Housemade Beef, Veal and Pork Meatballs with Fire-roasted Tomato Sauce, shaved Parmesan, a Pinot Noir Reduction and fresh Basil
GRILLED NAAN TRUFFLEMUSHROOM BREAD
Mixed Wild Mushrooms with roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Goat Cheese and Truffle Oil on grilled Naan
HAND CUT TRUFFLE CHIPS
Hand-cut Chips with shaved Parmesan and Truffle Aioli, dusted with Pink Himalayan Salt
Shrimp Coctail
Thx Henley Sald
Thx Forester Salad
Thx Soup
SALADS/SOUP
FORAGERS SALAD
Mixed Greens with Beets, Asparagus, Chilled Red Peppers, roasted Wild Mushrooms and aged Balsamic Vinaigrette
THE HENLEY SALAD
Seasonal Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Bleu Cheese, toasted Almonds and Rainbow Carrots in a creamy Parmesan Green Goddess dressing
314 SALAD
Fresh Arugula with shaved Parmesan, sliced Red Onions, Lemon, Orange Supremes and candied Pecans in a Honey Herb Dressing
SOUP OF THE DAY
HALF FORAGERS SALAD
HALF HENLEY SALAD
HALF 314 SALAD
ENTREES
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN BREAST
Cage-free Chicken Breast prepared with Prosciutto, Artichokes, Tomatoes, fresh garden Herbs and Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese in a Chicken Jus
LEMON GINGER SALMON
Skin-on Seared Salmon Fillet, served with roasted Cauliflower Puree and sautéed Spinach in a Lemon Ginger Pan Sauce
CAL-ASIAN AHI TUNA
Filet of Sea Bass with Giant Shrimp, Asian Mushrooms, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Thai Noodles and spicy Cashew Nuts in a Miso Seafood Broth
PAN SEARED HANGER STEAK
Cast iron-seared Hanger Steak with Thyme, Garlic, Rainbow Carrots and a rich Barolo Sauce with Balsamic Glaze Note: Cooked to medium rare or medium for quality
WINE COUNTRY SCALLOPS
Seared U8-Scallops with Asparagus, Fresh Tarragon, Garlic and Tomatoes in a glazed Blood Orange Gastrique
VEGETARIAN MUSHROOM
Roasted Portabella Mushroom with Wild Rice and Seasonal Vegetables, served with a Horseradish Crème and Balsamic Glaze
DUCK BREAST
Skin-on Pan-Seared Duck, prepared with Apricots, White Raisins and French Mustard
FRESNO/RICHMOND SEAFOOD PASTA
Hand-rolled Pappardelle Pasta, loaded with seared Scallops, Giant Shrimp, Crabmeat, sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and fresh Herbs in a Mushroom/Seafood Sauce
SMASH BURGER
Special
Thanksgiving Dinner
Thx Steak
Thx Chicken
Thx Turkey
Thx Seasonal Veggies
Thx Salmon
Txh Dinner Kids
DESSERT
N/A BEVERAGES
DRAFT BEER
HOUSE WHITE
HOUSE ROSE
HOUSE RED
PINOT NOIR
Root:1, Casablanca Valley, CL
CHIANTI
Coltusboni "Cetamura", Tuscany, IT
MERLOT
Indaba, Western Cape, SA
MALBEC
La Flor, Mendoza, AR
COTES DU RHONE
Pierre Dupond, Rhone, FR
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Oxford Landing, South AU
DUORO
Broadbent, Duoro, PT
RED BLEND
Borsao, Campo de Borja, SP
WINES BY GLASS
Wine Recommendation
101 Brut Cuvee
102 Prosecco
103 Sparkling Rose
104 Laurent-Perrier
105 Cava
105A Premium Rose
106 Sauv Blanc
107 Lambrusco
201 Vinho Verde
202 Txakoli
203 Pinot Grigio (Riff)
204 Moschofilero
205 Pinot Grigio
206 Pinot Gris
207 Chard (St. Kilda)
208 Chard (Annabella)
209 Sauv Blanc (Terranoble)
210 Sauv Blanc (Esk Valley)
211 Vermentino
212 Muscadet
213 Gruner
214 Gavi
215 Albarino
216 Viognier (Yalumba)
217 Vouvray
218 Chenin Blanc
219 Riesling (Forge)
220 Riesling (Dr Pauly)
221 Bordeaux Blanc
222 Obeideh
223 Assyrtiko
224 Viognier (White Hall)
225 Semillon
226 Falanghina
227 Grenache Blanc
228 Torrontes
229 Gewurz.
230 Sancerre
231 Macon-Villages
232 Chard (Crossbarn)
301 Cinsault
302 Sangiovese
303 Provence
304 Naked White
305 Blanc de Noir
401 Pinot Noir (Root:1)
402 Pinot Noir (Sea Sun)
403 Pinot Noir (Pike Road)
404 Bourgogne
404A Pinot Noir (Two Paddocks)
405 Chianti
406 Barbera
407 Montepulciano
408 Nero
409 Langhe
410 Barolo
411 Rioja
412 Garnacha
413 Grenache
414 Priorat
415 Merlot (Indaba)
416 Bordeaux Sup.
417 Valpolicella
418 Merlot (Nov. Hill)
419 Duoro
420 Malbec (Tradition)
421 Malbec (Felino)
422 Cab. Franc (Catena)
423 Cab. Franc (Rappahannock)
424 Pinotage
425 Cotes Du Rhone
426 Carmenere
427 Cab. Sauv (Oxford Landing)
428 Cab. Sauv (Reserve)
429 Jeune
430 Claret
431 Cab. Sauv (Stewart)
432 Frenchtown
433 Renegade
434 Red Blend
435 Bolgheri
436 Sirah
437 Zin. (Tortoise Creek)
438 Primitivo
439 Zin. (Ridge)
501 Moscato
502 Sweet Blush
503 Ruby Port
504 Tawny Port
505 Rainwater
Wm White
Wm Red
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
LIQUOR
SENATOR'S CLUB
CROWN ROYAL
JACK DANIELS
JIM BEAM
MAKER'S MARK
KNOB CREEK
WOODFORD RESERVE
BUSHMILL'S
JAMESON
FOUR ROSES
HOUSE OF STEWART
DEWER'S
JOHNNY WALKER RED
JOHNNY WALKER BLACK
GLENLIVET 15
MACALLAN 12
LAPHROAIG 10
SOBIESKI
PINNICLE WHIPPED
ABSOLUT
ABSOLUT PEACH
NEW AMSTERDAM COCONUT
TITO'S
KETEL ONE
GREY GOOSE
GREY GOOSE PEAR
BELVEDERE
SEAGRAM'S
BOMBAY
TANQUERAY
HENDRICK'S
MONTEZUMA GOLD
LUNAZUL
ESPALON BLANCO
ESPALON REPOSADO
VIDA MEZCAL
BACARDI
MEYER'S DARK
MALIBU
CACHACA
Bowman's
E&J
ST. REMY VSOP
B&B
HENNESSY
APPLEJACK
GAZDINA PEAR
PEACHTREE
PASSOA
FERNET
BAILEY'S
KAHLUA
CAMPARI
DISARONNO
FRANGELICO
COINTREAU
DRAMBUIE
Chambord
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
NA, Richmond, VA 23219
