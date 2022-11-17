A map showing the location of Henley on Grace NAView gallery

Henley on Grace NA

NA

Richmond, VA 23219

Order Again

STARTERS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.95

NAAN BREAD

$11.95

PASTRY BASKET

$1.95

GRILLED GRAPEFRUIT

$6.95

HOT SEAFOOD DIP

$8.95

MELON/HAM WRAP

$8.95

BRUNCH SALADS

FORAGERS SALAD

$12.95

HENLEY SALAD

$11.95

314 SALAD

$12.95

CALI-ASIAN SALAD

$11.95

BRUNCH SANDWICHES

THE Henley Ritz

$13.95

Veggie Sandwich

$10.95

Mambo Turkey Rubenf

$11.95

Meatball Sub

$11.95

THE MAGGIE

$12.95

WINDSOR PARK

$12.95

THE SOUTHSIDER

$12.95

CHICKEN CROISSANT

$12.95

HENLEY CLUB

$13.95

BRUNCH ENTREES

THE BIG BRUNCH BREAKFAST

$12.92

Chicken And Waffles

$14.95

BANANA NUT FRENCH TOAST

$11.95

BISCUITS & SAUSAGE GRAVY

$12.95

SALMON EGGS BENEDICT

$16.95

GARDEN EGGS BENEDICT

$12.95

STEAK & EGGS

$14.95

HENLEY SMASH BURGER

$18.95

SALMON ENTREE

$16.95

PASTA

$14.95

CHICKEN ENTREE

$12.92

FRENCH QUICHE

$15.95

CALIFORNIA QUICHE

$15.95

Veggie Frittata

$13.95

SEAFOOD FRITTATA

$15.95

BRUNCH SIDES

THICK CUT BACON

$4.95

TURKEY BACON

$4.95

SAUSAGE PATTY

$4.95

SIDE OF FRUIT

$2.95

2 EGGS

$3.95

CROISSANT

$2.75

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$2.50

SIDE OF TOAST

$2.25

Waffle

$5.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

HENLEY MIMOSA

$7.50

THE 314

$7.50

GRACE STREET KISS

$7.50

JUMPIN BLODDY MARY

$7.50

LAND/SEA BLODDY MARY

$8.75

MORNIN' SUNSHINE

$7.50

SALADS/SOUP

FORAGERS SALAD

$9.95

Mixed Greens with Beets, Asparagus, Chilled Red Peppers, roasted Wild Mushrooms and aged Balsamic Vinaigrette

HENLEY SALAD

$9.95

Seasonal Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Bleu Cheese, toasted Almonds and Rainbow Carrots in a creamy Parmesan Green Goddess dressing

314 SALAD

$9.95

Fresh Arugula with shaved Parmesan, sliced Red Onions, Lemon, Orange Supremes and candied Pecans in a Honey Herb Dressing

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.95

LUNCH SANDWICHES

SWEET & SOUR SHRIMP PO-BOY

$13.95

Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a sweet/sour/ginger glaze with chili flakes, pickled slaw on a toasted bun

MAMBO TURKEY SANDWICH

$11.95

Roasted free turkey breast, picked slaw,Swiss cheese, slicked tomato, local thick cut bacon served on toasted 7-grain bread

STEAK & MUSHROOM MELT

$13.95

Slicked Hanger Steak, wild mushrooms, Fontina cheese, sliced tomato with horseradish creme on french style bread

SICILLIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.95

Prosciutto ham,artichokes,lettuce, grilled tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese and balsamic french style white

HENLEY SMASH BURGER

$14.95

Half pound of local ground beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, home made 1000 island sauce toasted bun

GARDEN SANDWICH

$10.95

Seasonal veggie sandwich served with the following: Roasted red peppers,artichokes, grilled mushrooms, asparagus, fresh mozzarella cheese,

H.O.G. Sub

$13.95

STARTERs

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$9.95

Spicy Sweet and Sour Cauliflower with Avocado Crema, Pickled Radish and Scallions

GLUTEN FREE FRIED CALAMARI

$13.45

Calamari with Fire-roasted Tomato Sauce, chopped fresh Parsley, Grilled Lemon and Chili Flakes

SMOKED SALMON CROSTINI

$13.95

In-house Cold-smoked Salmon with Cucumber “Petals,” whipped Dill-Chive Cream Cheese, Green Onions and Capers on grilled Crostini

SONOMA MEATBALLS

$12.95

Housemade Beef, Veal and Pork Meatballs with Fire-roasted Tomato Sauce, shaved Parmesan, a Pinot Noir Reduction and fresh Basil

GRILLED NAAN TRUFFLEMUSHROOM BREAD

$12.95

Mixed Wild Mushrooms with roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Goat Cheese and Truffle Oil on grilled Naan

HAND CUT TRUFFLE CHIPS

$9.95

Hand-cut Chips with shaved Parmesan and Truffle Aioli, dusted with Pink Himalayan Salt

Shrimp Coctail

$12.95

SALADS/SOUP

FORAGERS SALAD

$12.95

Mixed Greens with Beets, Asparagus, Chilled Red Peppers, roasted Wild Mushrooms and aged Balsamic Vinaigrette

THE HENLEY SALAD

$12.95

Seasonal Greens with Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Bleu Cheese, toasted Almonds and Rainbow Carrots in a creamy Parmesan Green Goddess dressing

314 SALAD

$12.95

Fresh Arugula with shaved Parmesan, sliced Red Onions, Lemon, Orange Supremes and candied Pecans in a Honey Herb Dressing

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.95+

HALF FORAGERS SALAD

$6.50

HALF HENLEY SALAD

$6.50

HALF 314 SALAD

$6.50

ENTREES

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN BREAST

$24.95

Cage-free Chicken Breast prepared with Prosciutto, Artichokes, Tomatoes, fresh garden Herbs and Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese in a Chicken Jus

LEMON GINGER SALMON

$28.95Out of stock

Skin-on Seared Salmon Fillet, served with roasted Cauliflower Puree and sautéed Spinach in a Lemon Ginger Pan Sauce

CAL-ASIAN AHI TUNA

$32.95

Filet of Sea Bass with Giant Shrimp, Asian Mushrooms, Tomato, Chili Flakes, Thai Noodles and spicy Cashew Nuts in a Miso Seafood Broth

PAN SEARED HANGER STEAK

$32.95

Cast iron-seared Hanger Steak with Thyme, Garlic, Rainbow Carrots and a rich Barolo Sauce with Balsamic Glaze Note: Cooked to medium rare or medium for quality

WINE COUNTRY SCALLOPS

$35.95

Seared U8-Scallops with Asparagus, Fresh Tarragon, Garlic and Tomatoes in a glazed Blood Orange Gastrique

VEGETARIAN MUSHROOM

$19.75

Roasted Portabella Mushroom with Wild Rice and Seasonal Vegetables, served with a Horseradish Crème and Balsamic Glaze

DUCK BREAST

$33.95

Skin-on Pan-Seared Duck, prepared with Apricots, White Raisins and French Mustard

FRESNO/RICHMOND SEAFOOD PASTA

$35.95

Hand-rolled Pappardelle Pasta, loaded with seared Scallops, Giant Shrimp, Crabmeat, sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and fresh Herbs in a Mushroom/Seafood Sauce

SMASH BURGER

$18.95

Special

$29.95

Thanksgiving Dinner

$52.50

$24.95

DESSERT

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Pistachio Cake

$9.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Chocolate Temptation

$9.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.95

KIDS PASTA

$8.95

KIDS BREAKFAST

$8.95

KIDS PANCAKES

$8.95

N/A BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.35

DECAF

$3.35

ICED TEA

$3.35

ICED COFFEE

$3.35

COKE

$3.35

DIET COKE

$3.35

SPRITE

$3.35

GINGER ALE

$3.35

CLUB SODA

$3.35

TONIC WATER

$3.35

VIRGIN MARY MIX

$4.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75

BLOOD ORANGE

$3.75

MILK

$2.95

CHOC. MILK

$2.95

HOT TEA

$3.95

BOTTLED BEER

DEVIL'S BACKBONE VIENNA LAGER BTL

$6.00

HEINEKEN BTL

$5.00

STELLA BTL

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

HARDYWOOD RICHMOND LAGER DRAFT

$5.00

BOLD ROCK APPLE CIDER DRAFT

$6.00

STAR HILL RAMBLE ON IPA DRAFT

$7.00

DEVILS BACKBONE8 POINT IPA DRAFT

$6.00

HARDYWOOD SINGEL BELGIUM BLONDE DRAFT

$6.00

LEGEND BROWN DRAFT

$6.00

HOUSE WHITE

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

Riff, Veneto, IT

CHARDONNAY

$7.00

St Kilda, Riverina, AU

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00

Terranoble, Maule Valley, CL

VOUVRAY

$15.00

Bove, Loire Valley, FR

GAVI

$11.00

La Doria, Piedmont, IT

VIOGNIER

$8.00

Yalumba "Y Series", Southeast AU

GRENACHE BLANC BLEND

$11.00

Lafage “Cote Est”, FR

HOUSE ROSE

CINSAULT ROSE

$7.00

Mont Gravet, South FR

SANGIOVESE

$9.00

Barnard Griffin, Columbia Valley, WA

HOUSE RED

PINOT NOIR

$8.00

Root:1, Casablanca Valley, CL

CHIANTI

$8.00

Coltusboni "Cetamura", Tuscany, IT

MERLOT

$7.00

Indaba, Western Cape, SA

MALBEC

$10.00

La Flor, Mendoza, AR

COTES DU RHONE

$10.00

Pierre Dupond, Rhone, FR

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

Oxford Landing, South AU

DUORO

$8.00

Broadbent, Duoro, PT

RED BLEND

$11.00

Borsao, Campo de Borja, SP

WINES BY GLASS

Wine Recommendation

$14.00

101 Brut Cuvee

$8.00

102 Prosecco

$10.00

103 Sparkling Rose

$10.00

104 Laurent-Perrier

$20.00

105 Cava

$12.00

105A Premium Rose

$15.00

106 Sauv Blanc

$12.00

107 Lambrusco

$11.00

201 Vinho Verde

$7.00

202 Txakoli

$14.00

203 Pinot Grigio (Riff)

$8.00

204 Moschofilero

$9.00

205 Pinot Grigio

$11.00

206 Pinot Gris

$11.00

207 Chard (St. Kilda)

$7.00

208 Chard (Annabella)

$11.00

209 Sauv Blanc (Terranoble)

$7.00

210 Sauv Blanc (Esk Valley)

$12.00

211 Vermentino

$11.00

212 Muscadet

$10.00

213 Gruner

$11.00

214 Gavi

$11.00

215 Albarino

$13.00

216 Viognier (Yalumba)

$8.00

217 Vouvray

$15.00

218 Chenin Blanc

$9.00

219 Riesling (Forge)

$15.00

220 Riesling (Dr Pauly)

$9.00

221 Bordeaux Blanc

$12.00

222 Obeideh

$15.00

223 Assyrtiko

$16.00

224 Viognier (White Hall)

$15.00

225 Semillon

$12.00

226 Falanghina

$11.00

227 Grenache Blanc

$11.00

228 Torrontes

$10.00

229 Gewurz.

$14.00

230 Sancerre

$18.00

231 Macon-Villages

$14.00

232 Chard (Crossbarn)

$16.00

301 Cinsault

$7.00

302 Sangiovese

$9.00

303 Provence

$14.00

304 Naked White

$14.00

305 Blanc de Noir

$11.00

401 Pinot Noir (Root:1)

$8.00

402 Pinot Noir (Sea Sun)

$12.00

403 Pinot Noir (Pike Road)

$14.00

404 Bourgogne

$18.00

404A Pinot Noir (Two Paddocks)

$30.00

405 Chianti

$8.00

406 Barbera

$12.00

407 Montepulciano

$11.00

408 Nero

$13.00

409 Langhe

$12.00

410 Barolo

$20.00

411 Rioja

$19.00

412 Garnacha

$13.00

413 Grenache

$10.00

414 Priorat

$16.00

415 Merlot (Indaba)

$7.00

416 Bordeaux Sup.

$12.00

417 Valpolicella

$15.00

418 Merlot (Nov. Hill)

$14.00

419 Duoro

$8.00

420 Malbec (Tradition)

$14.00

421 Malbec (Felino)

$15.00

422 Cab. Franc (Catena)

$15.00

423 Cab. Franc (Rappahannock)

$13.00

424 Pinotage

$12.00

425 Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

426 Carmenere

$10.00

427 Cab. Sauv (Oxford Landing)

$8.00

428 Cab. Sauv (Reserve)

$9.00

429 Jeune

$13.00

430 Claret

$18.00

431 Cab. Sauv (Stewart)

$30.00

432 Frenchtown

$15.00

433 Renegade

$16.00

434 Red Blend

$11.00

435 Bolgheri

$20.00

436 Sirah

$10.00

437 Zin. (Tortoise Creek)

$10.00

438 Primitivo

$12.00

439 Zin. (Ridge)

$30.00

501 Moscato

$8.00

502 Sweet Blush

$7.00

503 Ruby Port

$6.00

504 Tawny Port

$8.00

505 Rainwater

$6.00

Wm White

$14.00

Wm Red

$14.00

WINES BY BOTTLE

101 Brut Cuvee

$33.00

102 Prosecco

$38.00

103 Sparkling Rose

$38.00

105 Cava

$46.00

105A Premium Rose

$58.00

106 Sauv Blanc

$46.00

107 Lambrusco

$42.00

201 Vinho Verde

$26.00

202 Txakoli

$54.00

203 Pinot Grigio (Riff)

$30.00

204 Moschofilero

$34.00

205 Pinot Grigio

$42.00

206 Pinot Gris

$42.00

207 Chard (St. Kilda)

$26.00

208 Chard (Annabella)

$34.00

209 Sauv Blanc (Terranoble)

$26.00

210 Sauv Blanc (Esk Valley)

$46.00

211 Vermentino

$42.00

212 Muscadet

$38.00

213 Gruner

$42.00

214 Gavi

$42.00

215 Albarino

$50.00

216 Viognier (Yalumba)

$30.00

217 Vouvray

$58.00

218 Chenin Blanc

$34.00

219 Riesling (Forge)

$58.00

220 Riesling (Dr Pauly)

$34.00

221 Bordeaux Blanc

$46.00

222 Obeideh

$58.00

223 Assyrtiko

$62.00

224 Viognier (White Hall)

$58.00

225 Semillon

$46.00

226 Falanghina

$42.00

227 Grenache Blanc

$42.00

228 Torrontes

$38.00

229 Gewurz.

$54.00

230 Sancerre

$70.00

231 Macon-Villages

$54.00

232 Chard (Crossbarn)

$62.00

301 Cinsault

$28.00

302 Sangiovese

$34.00

303 Provence

$54.00

304 Naked White

$54.00

305 Blanc de Noir

$42.00

401 Pinot Noir (Root:1)

$30.00

402 Pinot Noir (Sea Sun)

$46.00

403 Pinot Noir (Pike Road)

$54.00

404 Bourgogne

$70.00

404A Pinot Noir (Two Paddocks)

$118.00

405 Chianti

$30.00

406 Barbera

$46.00

407 Montepulciano

$42.00

408 Nero

$50.00

409 Langhe

$46.00

410 Barolo

$94.00

411 Rioja

$74.00

412 Garnacha

$50.00

413 Grenache

$38.00

414 Priorat

$62.00

415 Merlot (Indaba)

$26.00

416 Bordeaux Sup.

$46.00

417 Valpolicella

$58.00

418 Merlot (Nov. Hill)

$54.00

419 Duoro

$30.00

420 Malbec (Tradition)

$54.00

421 Malbec (Felino)

$58.00

422 Cab. Franc (Catena)

$58.00

423 Cab. Franc (Rappahannock)

$50.00

424 Pinotage

$46.00

425 Cotes Du Rhone

$38.00

426 Carmenere

$38.00

427 Cab. Sauv (Oxford Landing)

$30.00

428 Cab. Sauv (Reserve)

$34.00

429 Jeune

$50.00

430 Claret

$70.00

431 Cab. Sauv (Stewart)

$118.00

432 Frenchtown

$48.00

433 Renegade

$62.00

434 Red Blend

$42.00

435 Bolgheri

$78.00

436 Sirah

$38.00

437 Zin. (Tortoise Creek)

$38.00

438 Primitivo

$46.00

439 Zin. (Ridge)

$118.00

501 Moscato

$30.00

502 Sweet Blush

$26.00

503 Ruby Port

$46.00

504 Tawny Port

$46.00

505 Rainwater

$46.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

California Citrus Sangria

$14.00

Sunset Martini

$14.00

Gold Coast

$14.00

The Henley

$14.00

Gin Milano

$14.00

Tiramisu Martini

$14.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

MARTINI

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MAI TAI

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

DAIQUIRI

$12.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Manhattan

$14.00

LIQUOR

SENATOR'S CLUB

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$9.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

MAKER'S MARK

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

BUSHMILL'S

$8.00

JAMESON

$9.00

FOUR ROSES

$9.00

HOUSE OF STEWART

$6.00

DEWER'S

$8.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$10.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$12.00

GLENLIVET 15

$15.00

MACALLAN 12

$15.00

LAPHROAIG 10

$14.00

SOBIESKI

$7.00

PINNICLE WHIPPED

$8.00

ABSOLUT

$8.00

ABSOLUT PEACH

$8.00

NEW AMSTERDAM COCONUT

$8.00

TITO'S

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

GREY GOOSE PEAR

$12.00

BELVEDERE

$11.00

SEAGRAM'S

$8.00

BOMBAY

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

HENDRICK'S

$10.00

MONTEZUMA GOLD

$7.00

LUNAZUL

$8.00

ESPALON BLANCO

$8.00

ESPALON REPOSADO

$9.00

VIDA MEZCAL

$10.00

BACARDI

$8.00

MEYER'S DARK

$9.00

MALIBU

$8.00

CACHACA

$7.00

Bowman's

$7.00

E&J

$7.00

ST. REMY VSOP

$8.00

B&B

$10.00

HENNESSY

$12.00

APPLEJACK

$8.00

GAZDINA PEAR

$10.00

PEACHTREE

$6.00

PASSOA

$6.00

FERNET

$8.00

BAILEY'S

$8.00

KAHLUA

$8.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

DISARONNO

$9.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

COINTREAU

$10.00

DRAMBUIE

$10.00

Chambord

$11.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

NA, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

