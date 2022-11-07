Restaurant header imageView gallery

Humpty's @ The Saint 102 west girard ave

102 west girard ave

philadelphia, PA 19123

Popular Items

Sampler
6 Cheesesteak
6 Spinach Ricotta Mozzarella

Dumplings

Sampler

6 Cheesesteak

6 Cheesesteak

$12.00

A classic Philly inspired marvel, this one-of-a-kind dumpling is made of chip steak & American cheese and is one of our most popular dumplings. 12 dumplings per bag.

6 Spinach Ricotta Mozzarella

$12.00

6 Turkey & Stuffing

$12.00

6 Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

6 wings with your choice of sauce or seasoning on the side.

Fries

O.G. Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$6.00

Sauces

Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Humpty's Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Humpty's Spicy Hot Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Look for the Neon! we're a walk-up window just off Front and Girard. order ahead to grab and go

102 west girard ave, philadelphia, PA 19123

