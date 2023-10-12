Appetizers (Vegetable)

Choice of Paneer/Veg/Gobi/Baby Corn

Masakali

$13.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with special aromatic spices

Garlic

$13.00

Deep-fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic

Monagadi Fry

$13.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed in spicy South Indian sauce

Chili

$13.00

Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce

Green Chili

$13.00

Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce

Manchurian

$13.00

Deep-fried & sauteed with sweet & spicy sauce

Curry Leaf

$13.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce

Karampodi

$13.00

Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce

65

$13.00

Deep-fried and sauteed in a hot red sauce

Appetizers (Non-Vegetable)

Bone-In Goat Sukka

$20.00

Chef specialty. Goat cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices

Lamb Pepper Roast

$18.00

Boneless lamb cubes pan-fried with onions, curry leaf & spices

Masala Fish Fry

$17.00

Fish coated in masala batter and deep-fried

Apollo Fish

$17.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried fish sauteed in hot red sauce

Monagadi Shrimp Vepudu

$17.00

Chef specialty. Shrimp deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce

Monagadi Kodi Vepudu

$14.00

Chef specialty. Chicken deep-fried & cooked in spicy South Indian sauce

Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu

$14.00

Chef creation of a spicy chicken appetizer

Chicken Masakali

$14.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with chef-special sauce

Chicken Pakora

$14.00

Chicken coated in masala batter and deep-fried

Karampodi Chicken

$14.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried & tossed with a house-special spicy savory sauce

Chicken Manchurian

$14.00

Crispy chicken sauteed with a sweet & spicy sauce

Chicken 65

$14.00

Deep-fried chicken sauteed in hot red sauce

Chili*

$14.00

Deep-fried & cooked in spicy Indo-Chinese sauce

Green Chili*

$14.00Out of stock

Deep-fried & tossed in special spicy green sauce

Curry Leaf*

$14.00

Chef specialty. Deep-fried and sauteed with house-special curry leaf sauce

Garlic*

$14.00

Deep fried & tossed in black pepper and garlic

Street Food

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Crispy flaky crust filled with spiced potatoes (served with mint and tamarind chutneys)

Onion Samosa

$6.00

Crispy pastry crust filled with spicy caramelized onion mix

Mirapakaya Bajji

$10.00

Popular South Indian street food made by frying battered green chilies

Cut Mirchi

$10.00

Mirapakaya bajjis are cut into smaller pieces and fried again

Tandoori

Chicken Tikka Kebabs

$17.00

Spicy boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)

Malai Chicken Kebabs

$17.00

Mildly spiced boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Chicken spicy chicken leg pieces (bone-in) marinated in yogurt and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven)

Paneer Tikka Kebabs

$15.00

Indian cheese cubes marinated in spiced yogurt and cooked on a skewer in a tandoor (clay oven)

Entrees (Vegetable)

Nawabi Paneer Masala

$17.00

House special paneer curry

Navratan Korma

$16.00

Vegetables cooked in creamy cashew sauce with spices and herbs

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Vegetable balls cooked with creamy cashew sauce, butter, and spices

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Chopped spinach and paneer cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices

Tikka Masala

$14.00

Veggies/paneer cooked with herbs and spices in a tomato and onion-based sauce

Butter Masala

$14.00

A creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices

Kadai

$14.00

Veggies/paneer cubes, sautéed onions, tomatoes in medium spicy sauce

Karaikudi

$14.00

Veggies/paneer cubes cooked in mild sauce and spices in Chettinad style

Gutti Vankai Curry

$16.00

Stuffed eggplant/brinjal curry in traditional Andhra style

Channa Masala

$15.00

Chickpeas cooked in a tangy tomato-based sauce

Aloo Gobi

$15.00

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs in creamy cashew sauce

Dal Tadka

$14.00

Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, cilantro and spices

Entrees (Non-Vegetable)

Roghan Josh

$16.00

An aromatic curry dish of Kashmiri origin and made with your choice of meat

Vindaloo

$16.00

Choice of meat cooked in spicy, tangy gravy with potatoes

Butter Masala*

$16.00

Choice of meat cooked in a creamy and mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, and spices

Tikka Masala*

$16.00

Choice of meat cooked in a creamy tangy tomato sauce with spices

Karaikudi Curry

$16.00

Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked with coconut milk and spices in Chettinad style

Kadai Curry

$16.00

Thick curry with chunks of choice of meat sauteed with onion, and tomato

Andhra Curry

$16.00

Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in Andhra home style

Gongura Curry

$16.00

Chef specialty. Choice of meat cooked in spicy, South Indian sauce made from Gongura leaves

Goat Dum Ka Keema

$20.00

Ground goat cooked with onion, tomato, and special spices

Mutton Rara

$20.00

Chef specialty. Goat pieces & ground goat cooked together with minced onions and tomatoes

Nawabi Goat Masala

$19.00

House special goat curry

Chicken Nawabi Murgh

$17.00

House special chicken curry

Egg Curry Ande Ka Salan

$14.00

Eggs cooked in spicy onion tomato gravy

Saag Lamb

$18.00

Chopped spinach and lamb cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices

Saag Chicken

$16.00

Chopped spinach and chicken cooked with fresh onions and tomatoes with spices

Uthappams - Desi Delights

Plain Uthappam

$12.00

Mixed Vegetable Uthappam

$14.00

Onion & Chili Uthappam

$14.00

Puri - Desi Delights

Puri with Goat Keema

$20.00

Puri with Lamb Curry

$18.00

Puri with Goat Curry

$18.00

Puri with Chicken Curry

$16.00

Puri with Bhaji

$12.00

Puri with Chana Masala

$14.00

Chole Bhature

$14.00

Deep-fried bread made from white flour (bhature) and served with spicy chickpea curry (chole)

Idli & Vada - Desi Delights

Idli

$10.00

Soft, pillowy steamed savory cakes made from rice and lentil batter

Medu Vada

$10.00

Crisp and fried doughnut-shaped fritters made with urad dal, herbs, and spices

Idli and Vada Combo

$14.00

Idli and vada served together

Podi Ghee Idli

$12.00

Idly coated with clarified butter and spiced lentil powder

Sambar Vada

$12.00

Vada dipped in sambar (lentil soup)

Idli Sambar

$12.00

Idli dipped in sambar (lentil soup)

Dosas - Desi Delights

Egg Dosa

$16.00

Mysore Masala Dosa

$16.00

Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder & stuffed with spiced potatoes

Onion Masala Dosa

$16.00

Dosa stuffed with sauteed red onions & spiced potatoes

Masala Dosa

$14.00

Dosa stuffed with spiced potatoes

Kara Dosa

$14.00

Spicy chutney spread on dosa

Podi Dosa

$14.00

Dosa coated with spicy lentil powder

Plain Dosa

$12.00

Dosa with Goat Keema

$21.00

Dosa with Goat Curry

$20.00

Dosa with Lamb Curry

$19.00

Dosa with Chicken Curry

$18.00

Breads

Bhature

$6.00

Deep-fried bread made from white flour

Parotta

$4.50

Flaky flatbread with layers

Puri

$4.00

A deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Flatbread baked in a clay oven and sprinkled with garlic & cilantro

Butter Naan

$4.00

Flatbread baked in a clay oven and topped with butter

Plain Naan

$3.00

Flatbread baked in a clay oven

Roti

$3.00

A round flatbread made from whole wheat flour

Biryanis - Vegetable

Regular Vegetable Kheema Biryani

$17.00

Regular Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Regular Gongura Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Regular Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani

$16.00

Regular Vijayawada Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Regular Vegetable Dum Biryani

$14.00

Bucket Biryani Vegetable Kheema Biryani

$54.00

Bucket Biryani Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani

$52.00

Bucket Biryani Gongura Vegetable Biryani

$52.00

Bucket Biryani Gutti Vankaya (Eggplant) Biryani

$52.00

Bucket Biryani Vijayawada Vegetable Biryani

$52.00

Bucket Biryani Vegetable Dum Biryani

$48.00

Biryanis - Paneer

Regular Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani

$18.00

Regular Gongura Paneer Biryani

$18.00

Regular Masakali Paneer Biryani

$18.00

Regular Paneer Biryani

$16.00

Bucket Biryani Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Gongura Paneer Biryani

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Masakali Paneer Biryani

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Paneer Biryani

$54.00

Biryanis - Egg

Regular Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$16.00

Regular Gongura Egg Biryani

$16.00

Regular Egg Biryani

$14.00

Bucket Biryani Ulavacharu Egg Biryani

$52.00

Bucket Biryani Gongura Egg Biryani

$52.00

Bucket Biryani Egg Biryani

$48.00

Biryanis - Chicken

Regular Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Regular Gongura Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Regular Masakali Chicken Biryani (Boneless)

$18.00

Regular Chicken Fry Piece Biryani

$18.00

Regular Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)

$18.00

Regular Chicken Dum Biryani

$16.00

Bucket Biryani Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Gongura Chicken Biryani

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Masakali Chicken Biryani (Boneless)

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Chicken Fry Piece Biryani

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Vijayawada Chicken Biryani (Boneless)

$58.00

Bucket Biryani Chicken Dum Biryani

$54.00

Biryanis - Goat

Regular Goat Keema Biryani

$21.00

Regular Gongura Goat Biryani

$21.00

Regular Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$21.00

Regular Goat Fry Biryani

$20.00

Regular Goat Dum Biryani

$18.00

Bucket Biryani Goat Keema Biryani

$68.00

Bucket Biryani Gongura Goat Biryani

$68.00

Bucket Biryani Ulavacharu Goat Biryani

$68.00

Bucket Biryani Goat Fry Biryani

$64.00

Bucket Biryani Goat Dum Biryani

$62.00

Biryanis - Lamb

Regular Gongura Lamb Biryani (Boneless)

$21.00

Regular Ulavacharu Lamb Biryani (Boneless)

$21.00

Regular Lamb Fry Biryani (Boneless)

$20.00

Bucket Biryani Gongura Lamb Biryani (Boneless)

$68.00

Bucket Biryani Ulavacharu Lamb Biryani (Boneless)

$68.00

Bucket Biryani Lamb Fry Biryani (Boneless)

$64.00

Biryanis - Seafood

Regular Gongura Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Regular Shrimp Fry Biryani

$20.00

Regular Fish Biryani

$18.00

Bucket Biryani Gongura Shrimp Biryani

$68.00

Bucket Biryani Shrimp Fry Biryani

$64.00

Bucket Biryani Fish Biryani

$58.00

Pulavs (Fri- Sun Only)

Regular Goat Keema Pulav

$21.00Out of stock

Regular Rajugari Shrimp Pulav

$20.00Out of stock

Regular Rajugari Goat Pulav

$20.00Out of stock

Regular Lamb Fry Pulav (Boneless)

$20.00Out of stock

Regular Rajugari Kodi Pulav

$18.00Out of stock

Regular Vijayawada Chicken Pulav (Boneless)

$18.00Out of stock

Regular Masakali Chicken Pulav (Boneless)

$18.00Out of stock

Regular Egg Pulav

$15.00Out of stock

Regular Masakali Paneer Pula

$17.00Out of stock

Regular Vegetable Keema Pulav

$17.00Out of stock

Regular Gutti Vankaya Pulav

$16.00Out of stock

Regular Vijayawada Vegetable Pula

$16.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Goat Keema Pulav

$68.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Rajugari Shrimp Pulav

$64.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Rajugari Goat Pulav

$64.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Lamb Fry Pulav (Boneless)

$64.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Rajugari Kodi Pulav

$58.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Vijayawada Chicken Pulav (Boneless)

$58.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Masakali Chicken Pulav (Boneless)

$58.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Egg Pulav

$52.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Masakali Paneer Pula

$54.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Vegetable Keema Pulav

$54.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Gutti Vankaya Pulav

$52.00Out of stock

Bucket Pulav Vijayawada Vegetable Pula

$52.00Out of stock

Desi Chinese Wok Tossed Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Egg Fried Rice

$13.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Kids Corner

Mini Chocolate Dosa

$7.00

Mini Cheese Dosa

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Cooked basmati rice

Onion Lemon Mix

$3.00

Sliced onions and lemons

Raita

$2.00

Yogurt with minced vegetables

Salan

$2.00

Spicy tangy sauce made with peanuts and sesame

Sambar

$2.00

Lentil and vegetable stew

Chutney

$2.00

Desserts

Rasmalai

$5.00

Soft milk patties soaked in sweetened milk and topped with pistachio bits

Cassata Ice Cream

$6.00

Different flavors of ice cream layered on the cake and topped with chopped fruits and nuts

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Milk-based dough balls, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup

Kulfi

$4.00

Indian ice-cream served on a popsicle stick

Sweet Paan

$3.00

Folded paan leaf filled with sweet jam, fennel seeds, and chopped dried fruits

Beverages

Chikoo Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$6.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.00

Thums Up

$3.00

Limca

$3.00Out of stock

Masala Chai

$3.00

Bru Coffee

$3.00

Araku Boomi Coffee

$5.00

Water Bottle

$1.50