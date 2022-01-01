Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jayna Gyro - Sacramento

review star

No reviews yet

3101 Folsom Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95816

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef + Lamb Gyro Pita
Chicken Gyro Pita
Chicken Gyro Bowl

Appetizers

House Made Dolmades (3)

$8.69

Three (3) Stuffed grape leaves, rice, pine nuts, currants, Mediterranean herbs and spices, tzatziki

Spanakopita

$8.69

Phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta, served with tzatziki

Dips

Hummus

$7.99

Hummus served with pine nuts and topped with paprika oil, served with pita or veggies

Baba Ghanoush

$8.99

Charred eggplant, labneh cheese, served with pita or veggies

Tzatziki

$6.50

Greek yogurt with English cucumber, topped with olive oil, served with pita or veggies

Dip Trio

$10.99

Hummus, baba ghanoush, tzatziki, marinated olives, served with pita or veggies

Sides

Greek Fries

$4.00

Oregano, lemon, paprika, salt and pepper

Greek Fries w/ Feta

$5.00

Feta crumbles, oregano, lemon, paprika, salt and pepper

Rice With Chickpeas

$3.00

California rice with chickpeas

Side Of Chicken

$5.95

Side Of Beef & Lamb

$5.95

Side roasted Chickpeas

$4.00

Loaded Greek Fries (Secret Menu!)

$8.50

Our Greek Fries, loaded our spicy aioli, beef & lamb gyro meat, and tzatziki!

Salad

Greek Salad

$10.65

Tomatoes, English cucumber, red onion, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, parsley, salt, olive oil, lemon dressing

Octopus Salad

$15.95

Arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, tomatoes, chickpeas, grilled octopus, lemon vinaigrette

House Salad

$7.95

Arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$10.65

Chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, chickpea, red onion, feta cheese, dressed in lemon vinaigrette.

Soup

Lemon, chicken, orzo pasta, parsley
Soup Of The Day

$6.95

Rotates Weekly, please call for more information (916) 898-2708

Gyro Pita

Beef + Lamb Gyro Pita

$13.95

Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie lamb and beef gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Roasted Chickpeas Pita

$11.95

Grilled perfect pita, Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Chicken Gyro Pita

$12.95

Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Greek Sandwiches

Each served with a Grilled Perfect pita, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, and tzatziki.

Greek Dip - Beef + Lamb

$14.95

Beef + Lamb Gyro meat, caramelized onion + red pepper, and spicy aioli smear. Served on our house-made brioche sesame hoagie and au jus dip.

Greek Skinny Dip - Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Gyro meat, caramelized onion + red pepper, and spicy aioli smear. Served on our house-made brioche sesame hoagie and port au prince (au jus) dip.

SPECIAL - The Greek Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$17.95

Pulled Greek-style Rotisserie Chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion. Served on our house-made brioche sesame hoagie.

Gyro Bowl

Chicken Gyro Bowl

Chicken Gyro Bowl

$13.95

Thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.

Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl

$14.95

Thinly sliced rotisserie beef and lamb gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.

Roasted Chickpea Bowl

$12.95

Roasted Chickpea Bowl Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.

Lavash Wrap

Beef + Lamb Lavash Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Lavash, thinly sliced rotisserie lamb and beef gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Chicken Gyro Lavash Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Lavash, thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Roasted Chickpea Lavash Wrap (Veg)

$11.95

Grilled Lavash, house-seasoned roasted chickpeas, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.

Lamb Burger

Grilled Lamb Burger

$12.95

Grilled 100% ground lamb, feta cheese, grilled onion + red bell pepper, lemon-dressed arugula, pickled red onion and spicy creole mustard smear. Served on our house-made brioche sesame bun.

The Black Sheep Burger (Vegan)

$13.95

Grilled 100% plant based ground lamb (Black Sheep), creamy vegan tzatziki, grilled onion + red bell pepper, lemon-dressed arugula, and pickled red onion. Served on vegan Rotella's Bakery bun.

Rotisserie Chicken

Marinated with Greek spices.

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Served with Greek Herb Sauce. Choice of two sides: Greek fries, house salad, and California rice with chickpeas.

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$19.95Out of stock

Served with Greek Herb Sauce.

Family Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$29.95Out of stock

Served with Greek Herb Sauce and choice of two large sides: Greek Fries, House Salad and Rice with Chickpeas.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Kids meal, deconstructed ingredients served separately and undressed. Served with Gyro Meat, Sliced Pita, Tzatziki and choice of Greek Fries, Rice, or House Salad.

Kids Beef & Lamb Gyro

$9.00

Kids meal, deconstructed ingredients served separately and undressed. Served with Gyro Meat, Sliced Pita, Tzatziki and choice of Greek Fries, Rice, or House Salad.

Kids Roasted Chickpea

$9.00

Kids meal, deconstructed ingredients served separately and undressed. Served with Roasted Chickpeas, Sliced Pita, Tzatziki and choice of Greek Fries, Rice, or House Salad.

Dessert

Baklava

$8.99
Kunefe

$8.99

Shredded filo dough with cheese filling and coconut. Served warm. Please allow 10-15 minutes to prepare.

Rice Pudding

$6.99

with cinnamon and raisons

Chocolate Baklava

$8.99

Extras

Gluten free tortilla

$1.00

Grilled Pita

$1.00

Extra Veggies

$1.00

Nuts and Oils

Emirelli Pistachio's

$17.00

Waters

Bottled Water small

$2.50

Bottled Sparkling Water small

$2.50

Zagori (Sparkling) Natural Mineral Water, 0.75l

$6.00

Zagori Natural Mineral Water, 0.75l

$6.00

Sparkling Wine

Cava Brut Tradicional - Freixenet - 187ml

$9.00

Brut Rosé Cava, Cristalino

$7.00+

Brut Cava, Campo Viejo

$32.00

Brut Rosé, Schramsberg

$75.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Red Wine

Agiorgitiko, Meden Agan

$34.00

Agiorgitiko, Panos Lantides

$9.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, BV

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Caymus

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Monticello

$13.00+

Merlot Mavroudi, Notos

$7.00+

Merlot, Markham

$60.00

Merlot, Stags Leap

$68.00

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$14.50+

Red Blend, Amethystos Rouge

$11.00+

Red Blend, Ktima Gofas

$10.00+

Red Blend, The Prisoner

$80.00

Zinfandel, Freakshow

$10.00+

White Wine

Albariño, The Fableist

$13.00+

Chardonnay, Cote des Roses

$11.00+

Chardonnay, Yarden

$48.00

Pinot Grigio, Marjan Simcic

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio, Terlato

$55.00

Retsina, Kourtaki

$8.00+

Retsina, Notos

$8.00+

Roditis, Notos

$25.00

Rosé, Nizas

$12.50+

White Blend, Amethystos Blanc

$13.00+

White Blend, Historia

$36.00

White Blend, Little Ark

$36.00

Beer Cans + Bottles

GREEK LAGER - FIX Hellas - 5%

$6.50

GREEK HONEY ALE - Septem - 6.5%

$6.50

GREEK IPA - Septem - 7%

$6.50

SELTZER - Lemon Blueberry - Cliché - 4.5%

$5.00

CIDER - Nice and Dry - Coronado Brewing - 6%

$6.00

PILSNER - Scrimshaw - North Coast Brewing - 4.5%

$6.00

RED LAGER - East Brother - 4.6%

$6.00

IPA - Sons of the Beach - Porchlight - 6.5%

$6.00

HAZY IPA - Relax - Offshoot - 6.8%

$6.00

STRONG DARK ALE - Noel - Delirium - 10%

$18.00

IMPERIAL STOUT - Old Rasputin - North Coast Brewing - 9%

$7.00

NON ALCOHOLIC - Erdinger Weissbier Beer - 0%

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid's Juice Box

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Orange

$4.00

Sparkling Sour Cherry

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

TO GO

The Greek Mule, To Go

$12.00

The Violet Linen, To Go

$12.00

The Berry Mojito, To Go

$12.00

Mocktails

Custom Mocktail

$7.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Jayna Gyro is a fast-casual restaurant with grab-and-go options, in addition to made-to-order menu items at approachable prices for the locals and tourists who flock to the busy Market. The menu features culturally inspired Mediterranean cuisine deeply rooted in Greek and Turkish traditions. Everything will be made fresh daily, including all of the meats using an on-site Gyro broiler, all in an open kitchen concept where guests can see exactly where their food is coming from.

3101 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816

