Jerseys Pub & Grub 5761 C St SW
No reviews yet
5761 C St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Weekly Specials
Mondays ~ Pizza & Mules!
Tuesdays~ Tacos & Margs!
Wednesdays~ Sliders & Mugs!
Thursdays ~ Wings & Crafts!
Fridays Appetizers & Calls!
Saturdays ~ Burger & Beer!
Sundays Broasted & Beers!
Daily Special
Hawkeye Specials
NFL Specials
Food
Appetizers
Thick-cut sweet onions dipped in beer batter and fried up crispy
Herb breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
Fried shrimp served with asian chili sauce.
Hand rolled, brushed with oregano butter. Topped with shredded parmesan. Choice of marinara or queso.
Hollowed out potato skins. Topped with shredded cheese, bacon, chopped green onion. Choice of sour cream or ranch.
French fries covered in our queso cheese and smothered with colby-jack and cheddar cheese topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch.
Warm tortilla filled with cheddar-jack cheese, corn poblano, green peppers, onions. Served with sour cream and salsa
Housemade dill pickle spears breaded and served with your choice of sauce
Golden brown chicken strips served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Onion rings, chicken strips, mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles. (Sorry, no substitutions) served with marinara and a second sauce.
Nachos
Tortilla chips piled high and topped with queso and your choice of chicken or taco meat. Topped with onions, green peppers, jalapeños, black beans, tomatoes, black olives, corn poblano and served with sour cream and salsa.
Tortilla chips piled high topped with bbq, pulled pork, nacho cheese, jalapeños, and onions.
Burgers
Topped with bacon, 2 mozzarella sticks, and smothered in ranch dressing served on a brioche bun.
Bacon, cheddar cheese and topped with a with an over easy egg. Served on texas toast with warm maple syrup on the side for dipping.
Lightly seasoned and grilled to your liking. Served on a toasted bun with american, cheddar, swiss, or pepper-jack.
Grill toasted sourdough lathered in our house made frisco sauce, with melted american and swiss cheese topped with tomato.
Patty topped with red peppers, green peppers and onions. Smothered in queso, served on brioche bun.
Sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese top our patty
Sautéed onions and melted american and swiss cheese with our burger, served between two slices of grilled rye bread
Our patty topped with bacon, peanut butter, cheddar cheese and a fried egg.
Melted cheddar, smoky bacon, bbq sauce, and our beer battered onion rings set this burger above the rest
Pepper-jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, and drizzled with our sweet jalapeño sauce.
Sandwiches
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, shredded cheese blend, mixed with bourbon bbq sauce served on a hoagie bun with a side of mayo for dipping.
Thick-cut smoky bacon with crisp lettuce and fresh tomatoes between two slices of toasted texas toast
Our classic blt piled high on a bed of turkey. Served on texas toast.
Beef brisket lathered in our bourbon bbq sauce, served with a portion of coleslaw to add onto brisket if you desire. Served on texas toast.
Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce, and ranch. Served on a ciabatta bun.
Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with blended cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch on the side.
Grilled or breaded chicken breast served on a ciabatta bun.
Grilled or breaded chicken topped with parmesan cheese, shredded mozzarella, smothered in marinara sauce, dash of basil, served on an oregano/butter basted ciabatta bun.
Ham, pulled pork, american and swiss cheese piled on texas toast served with pickles and honey mustard on the side.
Beer battered cod with lettuce and american cheese on a hoagie bun. Served with tartar sauce.
Slow-roasted and sliced thin. Piled high on ciabatta bread with swiss cheese and served with au jus for dipping. -- Ask your server about adding peppers and grilled onions
Pork loin cut in house, grilled or breaded.
Grilled chicken topped with swiss cheese, pineapple, canadian bacon, and bourbon bbq on a ciabatta bun.
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and house mayo. Served on texas toast. *Cold sandwich
A crowd favorite! Thinly sliced steak topped with sautéed onions, peppers, and creamy queso.
Slow roasted pork, smothered in our bbq sauce, served with pickle slices.
Thin slices of corned beef piled high on grilled rye bread and finished with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and swiss cheese
Turkey with coleslaw and swiss topped with thousand island dressing served on rye bread.
Broasted Chicken
Include 3 potato wedges, dinner roll, 1 side (coleslaw, cottage cheese or mac-n-cheese)
Includes 6 potato wedges, 2 sides, 4 rolls / butter. (Additional charge for “all white” or “all dark” orders)
Includes 8 potato wedges, 3 sides, 6 rolls / butter. (Additional charge for “all white” or “all dark” orders)
Soups + Salads
Lettuce topped with tomato, red pepper, onion, black beans, corn poblano, cheddar-jack cheese, tortilla chips. Choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
Lettuce topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, tortilla chips, onions, sautéed green peppers, and your choice of fajita chicken, or taco meat. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. *Fajita steak additional
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, hard-boiled egg, green peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, croutons and your choice of grilled or breaded chicken. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, celery, and buffalo mild sauce with grilled or breaded chicken. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese on the side.
Lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, green pepper, hard-boiled egg, croutons, cheddar-jack cheese, ham and turkey with your choice of dressing.
Soups only available september through march. Ask your server for our seasonal soup(s) of the day
Sides
Kids Meals
Kids meals come with drink and choice of fries, cottage cheese or a fruit cup.
Pizza + Flatbreads + Wings
12" Pizzas
Housemade thin crust honey bbq/ranch base, mozzarella and cheddar-jack, beef brisket, chopped onion rings topped with coleslaw and honey bbq drizzle.
Housemade thin crust buffalo mild sauce base, cheese and chicken.
Housemade thin crust pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and cheese.
Housemade thin crust garlic ranch base, mozzarella and shredded parmesan cheese, garlic chicken,and bacon topped with green onion, tomato with ranch drizzle.
Housemade thin crust sausage, jalapeno, red onion topped with our house made sweet jalapeno sauce drizzle.
Housemade thin crust pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon and cheese.
Housemade thin crust creamy queso base pizza with thinly sliced steak, sautéed onions and peppers.
Housemade thin crust refried bean base, beef, blended cheese, lettuce, tomato, and nacho cheese tortilla chips.
Filled with fresh mozzarella cheese and one topping of your choice
16" Pizzas
Housemade thin crust honey bbq/ranch base, mozzarella and cheddar-jack, beef brisket, chopped onion rings topped with coleslaw and honey bbq drizzle.
Housemade thin crust buffalo mild sauce base, cheese and chicken.
Housemade thin crust pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green olives and cheese.
Housemade thin crust garlic ranch base, mozzarella and shredded parmesan cheese, garlic chicken,and bacon topped with green onion, tomato with ranch drizzle.
Housemade thin crust sausage, jalapeno, red onion topped with our house made sweet jalapeno sauce drizzle.
Housemade thin crust pepperoni, sausage, beef, canadian bacon and cheese.
Housemade thin crust creamy queso base pizza with thinly sliced steak, sautéed onions and peppers.
Housemade thin crust refried bean base, beef, blended cheese, lettuce, tomato, and nacho cheese tortilla chips.
Wings
Flatbreads
Housemade crust, tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, parmesan and black olives
Housemade crust, diced tomato, green olives, sausage, caramelized onions, fresh basil, mozzarella and pepper flakes
Housemade crust, fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato
Housemade crust, roasted garlic alfredo sauce, chicken, basil, parmesan cheese and tomato
Housemade crust, refried beans, beef, lettuce, mozzarella, tomato and nacho cheese tortilla chips.
Desserts
Dessert Menu
Slices
Beer Menu
Bottle Beer
12oz Cans
16oz Cans
Drafts
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Liqueurs
Halloween Cocktail
Cocktails
Cocktails
Pint Glass 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz gin 1/2oz rum 1/2oz tequila 1/2oz blue curacao fill equal parts sour and starry
Pint Glass 3/4oz Soco 3/4oz Amaretto OJ Sloe Gin for color Cherry Garnish
Pint Glass 1oz Malibu 1/2oz well rum splash sour fill equal parts OJ/ pineapple shake & top with grenadine
Short glass 3/4oz Kahlua 1 1/2oz vodka
Pint Glass 1oz Malibu 1/2oz Blue Curacao fill pineapple cherry garnish
Pint Glass Muddle lemon & simple syrup 1 1/2oz Stoli Blueberry add strawberry puree fill with sweet & sour splash Starry
Pint Glass 3/4oz Absolut Citron 3/4oz Peachtree fill equal parts mt. dew & lemonade splash grenadine
Pint Glass 1oz Vanilla Mcgill 1oz Pinnacle Whipped 3oz OJ 1oz milk top with whipped cream & orange garnish
Short Glass 1 1/2oz Peachtree fill with OJ
Pint Glass 1/2 vodka 1/2oz Soco 1/2oz Amaretto splash Midori fill equal parts marg mix and starry
Pint Glass 3/4oz Titos 3/4oz Peachtree splash peach puree splash grenadine fill w/ sweet/sour
Short Glass 1 1/2oz Tanqueray add lemon juice splash grenadine fill OJ lemon garnish
Pint Glass 1/2oz Absolut 1/2oz Malibu 1/2oz Watermelon Pucker 1/2oz Triple Sec add strawberry puree fill lemonade splash Starry
Pint Glass 1oz Stoli Razz 1/2oz Razzmatazz 1/2oz Triple Sec fill lemomade splash Starry lemon garnish
Choc Drizzle Pint Glass 1oz Menthol Mcgill 1oz Frangelico 1/2oz Creme da Cacao Dark fill milk
Martini Glass sugar rim 2oz Absolut Citron splash simple syrup & lemonade shake & strain into glass
Pint Glass 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz gin 1/2oz rum 1/2oz tequila 1/2oz triple sec fill w/ sweet & sour splash Pepsi lemon garnish
Pint Glass 1oz Malibu 1/2oz Amaretto 1/4oz Triple Sec fill equal parts OJ/ pineapple/ sour float 1/4oz Myers Dark splash grenadine orange garnish
Short Glass 1 1/2oz Midori splash lime juice fill sweet & sour splash Starry cherry garnish
Chocolate Drizzle Pint Glass 1/2oz Kahlua 1/2oz Baileys 1/2oz Buttershots 1/2oz Frangelico Fill milk top with whipped cream
Pint Glass 3/4oz Crown Apple 3/4oz Peachtree splash simple syrup fill equal parts sour/cranberry lemon garnish
Pint Glass 1/2oz Captain Morgan 1/2oz Soco 1/2oz Amaretto fill equal parts pineapple/ OJ splash Starry
Pint Glass 1oz Crown Peach 1/4oz Peachtree 1/4oz Triple Sec fill with sour splash Pepsi lemon garnish
Pint Glass 1oz Pink Whitney 1/2oz Strawberry Schnapps add strawberry puree fill equal parts lemonade/ Starry lemon garnish
Pint Glass 1oz Stoli Razz 1/2oz Blue Curacao 1/2oz Razzmatazz fill lemonade/ Starry lemon garnish
Pint Glass 1/2oz rum 1/2oz Captain Morgan 1/2oz Malibu 1/2oz Myers Rum fill equal parts OJ/ pineapple splash grenadine
Pilsner Glass salt rim 1 1/2oz vodka fill grapefruit juice
Pint Glass 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz Peachtree 1/2oz Malibu 1/2oz Midori fill OJ/ cranberry splash grenadine cherry garnish
Short Glass 1 1/2oz Tequila fill with OJ splash grenadine
Pint Glass 1oz Jose Silver 1/4oz Peachtree 1/4oz Amaretto fill pineapple juice lime garnish
Short Glass 1 1/2oz gin 1oz sour splash simple syrup fill soda water orange and cherry garnish
Pint Glass 1/2oz Titos 1/2oz Tanqueray 1/2oz Bacardi 1/2oz Cuervo Silver 1/2oz Triple sec fill sour top w/ Pepi lemon garnish
Martini Glass 3/4oz Stoli Razz 3/4oz UV Blue 1oz Razzmatazz 1/2oz Triple Sec 3oz cranberry shake & strain lemon garnish
Martini Glass sugar rim 1 1/2oz Absolut Citron 1oz Watermelon Pucker 2oz sour 1oz cranberry lemon garnish
Short Glass muddle: mint, lemon, and simple syrup 1 1/2oz Makers Mark splash soda water
Tall Glass 1 1/4oz Smirnoff Vanilla 3/4oz Kahlua fill with milk
Tall Glass muddled lemon 1oz Stoli Strasberi 1/2oz Peachtree fill with cranberry lemon garnish
Mules
muddled cherry and lime 1 1/2oz UV Cherry fill ginger beer
muddled lime 1 1/2oz Captain Morgan fill ginger beer
muddled lime 1oz Absolut Mandrin 1/2oz Peachtree fill OJ/ ginger beer
muddled lime, mint, simple syrup 1 1/2oz Jameson fill ginger beer
muddled lime 1oz Jose Gold 1/2oz Triple Sec fill marg mix/ ginger beer
muddled lime 1 1/2oz Absolut Citron fill ginger beer
muddled lime and mint 1 1/2oz Titos fill OJ/ ginger beer
muddled lime 1 1/2oz Absolut Citron 1oz cranberry juice fill ginger beer
muddled lime 1 1/2oz Ciroc Berry add strawberry puree fill ginger beer
Margs/ Mojitos
1oz Bacardi limon 1/2oz Razzmatazz splash raspberry purée
1 1/2oz Cruzan vanilla splash cranberry juice
1 1/2oz Malibu splash pineapple juice
1oz Captain pineapple 1/2oz Licor 43 splash pineapple juice
1oz Captain Apple 1/2oz Apple Pucker splash strawberry puree
1oz Cruzan vanilla 1/2oz strawberry schnapps splash strawberry puree
Bacardi Limon
Bombs
1oz Cherry Mcgill add energy
1/2oz Crown Royal 1/2oz Watermelon Pucker add energy
1oz Rootbeer Schnapps dropped into 1/2 filled 12oz mug of beer
1/2oz Stoli Razz 1/2oz Grape Pucker add energy
12oz Mug fill halfway with Guinness in small shot glass: equal parts Jameson and Baileys
1oz Jager add energy
1oz Absolut Mandrin add energy
1/2oz Crown Royal 1/2oz Peachtree add energy
1oz Stoli Razz splash Blue Curacao add energy
Shots
1/2oz Jim Beam 1/2oz Jack Daniels 1/2oz Johnny Walker Black
3/4oz Apple Pucker 3/4oz Jack chilled
3/4oz Apple Pucker 3/4oz Hot Damn 1/2oz pineapple juice shake/ strain
1/2oz Jager 1/2oz Peachtree splash sour splash lemonade shake/strain
1oz Baileys 1/2oz Kahlua top with whipped cream
3/4oz Jameson 3/4oz Buttershots chilled chase with 2oz OJ
Separate shot glasses 1oz Baileys 1oz lime juice take back to back
1oz Vanilla Mcgill 1/4oz Cherry Mcgill 1/4oz Buttershots 1oz Cranberry shake/strain
3/4oz Frangelico 3/4oz Absolut Citron chilled sugar rim with lemon garnish
1/2oz vodka 1/2oz Kahlua 1/2oz Baileys 1/4oz Peppermint Schnapps chilled
1/2oz Amaretto 1/2oz Peachtree 1/2oz Soco 1/4oz Sloe Gin splash OJ chilled
3/4oz Jameson 3/4oz Peachtree splash sour splash lemonade chilled
1oz Absolut Citron 1/2oz Razzmatazz splash sour splash cranberry chilled
1oz vodka 1/2oz of flavoring splash lemonade
1 1/4oz vodka 1/4oz Triple Sec splash marg mix chilled
1/4oz Apple Pucker 1/4oz Midori 1/4oz UV Blue 1/4oz Hypnotiq 1/4oz Kinky 1/4oz Stoli Razz splash marg mix splash sour splash lemonade chilled
Sugar Rim 1 1/2oz Absolut Citron splash lemonade
3/4oz Soco 3/4oz Amaretto splash pineapple chilled
1/2oz Captain Morgan 1/2oz Malibu 1/4oz Midori 1/4oz Blue Curacao splash sour splash pineapple chilled
1oz Licor 43 float heavy cream
1/2oz Goldschlager 1/2oz Baileys 1/2oz Buttershots chilled
3/4oz Crown Peach 3/4oz Peachtree splash sour splash lemonade Chilled
1 1/2oz Vanilla Mcgill splash pineapple chilled sink grenadine
1oz Southern Comfort 1/2oz grape pucker splash lemonad4e chilled
1oz Stoli Razz 1/2oz Triple Sec splash Razzmatazz splash sour chilled
3/4oz Vanilla Mcgill 1/2 packet of creamer shake/strain top with rootbeer
salt rim 1/2oz Rumchata 1/2oz Frangelico 1/2oz Buttershots chilled
1oz Malibu 1/2oz Midori splash milk chilled
3/4oz Baileys 3/4oz Buttershots chilled
1 1/2oz Yukon Jack splash lime juice chilled
1oz Smirnoff Vanilla 1/2oz Watermelon Pucker splash sour chilled
all separate glasses 1/2oz Yukon Jack 1/2oz Hot Damn 1/2oz Apple Pucker
1oz Southern Comfort 1/2oz Razzmatazz splash marg mix chilled
1 1/2oz Jack Daniels pickle juice chaser
1oz Vanilla Mcgill sink 1/2oz Tequila Rose
sugar rim 1/2oz vodka 1/2oz Grape Pucker 1/2oz Apple Pucker 1/2oz Jager lemon garnish
1oz Crown Apple splash Apple Pucker 1oz cranberry
3/4oz vodka 3/4oz Peachtree splash sour splash lemonade
Sauces
Small Sauces
Large Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am