Thanksgiving Meal Packages

No Muss, No Fuss: Ready To Go Thanksgiving featuring our locally-raised Lancaster county brined turkeys plus all the fixings! Make sure to check out the a la Carte for some yummy additions. For Special Requests email thanksgiving@hollingergrouprestaurants.com

Thanksgiving a la Carte

Thanksgiving Meal To-Go A La Carte Items are only available on Wednesday 11/22 and Thursday 11/23.