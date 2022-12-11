Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny's Bagels and Deli - Westgate

review star

No reviews yet

2339 Schoenersville Rd

Bethlehem, PA 18017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HOT BAGELS

Single Bagel

$1.09

1/2 Dozen (8 Bagels)

$7.99

Dozen (14 Bagels)

$13.99

1/2lb Plain

$3.99

1/2lb Flavored

$4.99

1/2lb Lox Spread

$6.49

BAGELS WITH...

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.89

Bagel w/ Jam/Jelly

$3.69

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

$3.69

Bagel w/ Veggie

$3.89

Bagel w/ Bacon Scallion

$3.89

Bagel w/ Jalapeno

$3.89

Bagel w/ Honey Walnut

$3.89

Bagel w/ Blueberry

$3.89

Bagel w/ Olive

$3.89

Bagel w/ Lox Spread

$5.49

Bagel w/ Light Plain

$3.89

Bagel w/ Light Veggie

$3.89

Bagel w/ Light Herb Garlic

$3.89

Bagel w/ Light Strawberry

$3.89

Bagel w/ Confetti

$3.89

Bagel w/ Peanut Butter

$3.69

Bagel w/ Nutella

$3.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Just Egg

$3.49

Cheese Johnny's in Paradise (Egg & Cheese)

$3.99

egg & cheese

Ham I Am (Egg & Ham)

$5.99

egg & ham

The Missing Link (Egg & Sausage)

$5.99

egg & sausage

Bacon Me Crazy (Egg & Bacon)

$5.99

egg & bacon

Flapjacks

$9.99

light and fluffy pancakes (available in wheat) drizzled with Vermont maple syrup

Twin Toast

$9.99

Create a Crepe

$9.99

sweet (strawberry & nutella) or savory (spinach, mushroom, onion, feta) or have it any way you like

Add Cheese

$0.75

BREAKFAST PLATTERS

*All served with homefries & toast or a bagel

Two Eggs

$7.99

Three Eggs

$9.99

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

JOHNNY'S SPECIALTY OMELETS

*All served with homefries & toast or a bagel

Moravian College Western

$11.99

ham, green pepper, tomato, onion & mozzarella

Italian Omelet

$11.99

green pepper, tomato, onion & mozzarella

Greek Omelet

$11.99

green pepper, tomato, onion, black olive & feta cheese

Lehigh University Hawks

$11.99

green pepper, tomato, onion, jalapeno, salsa & mozzarella

Nova Omelet

$12.99

finely chopped salmon & onion

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$11.99

onion, provolone & marinara

Fresh Mozzarella Omelet

$11.99

melted mozzarella, roasted red peppers & spinach

Sanchez's Fajita Omelet

$11.99

grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, jalapeno & pepperjack cheese

Meat Lover's Omelet

$11.99

sausage, bacon, ham, american cheese

Asparagus Omelet

$11.99

asparagus, roasted peppers, onion and cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

spinach, mushroom, green peppers, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper

Create Your Own Omelet

$11.99

Choose 1 meat, 1 cheese & veggies (green peppers, tomato, onion, spinach, olives & mushrooms)

SOUPS

Lobster Bisque (16oz)

$6.99

16oz Bowl Soup

$4.49

SIDES

French Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$5.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

Pierogies (4)

$5.99

Breaded Shrimp (6)

$8.99

CREATE YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICHES

All come with pickle & our homemade tortilla chips

Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Ham Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Cracked Pepper Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

JOHNNY'S DELI CORNER

The Devon - A Lehigh Univ. Alumni Creation

$11.99

roasted turkey, herb garlic, cream cheese, muenster cheese & lettuce

Herby Turkey

$11.99

herb garlic cream cheese, sun-dried tomato spread & roasted turkey

Chicken Fajita

$11.99

grilled chicken salad, jalapeno cream cheese & salsa

Santa Fe Turkey

$11.99

jalapeno cream cheese, green chillies, & smoked turkey

Atlantic Salmon

$12.99

lox fillet & cream cheese

Club Sandwich

$11.99

your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, or tuna with cheese, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Johnny's Club Special

$11.99

take 2 meats

Muller's Meat & Slaw

$11.99

roast beef, roasted turkey, ham, cole slaw & Russian dressing

Bahamas

$11.99

corned beef with russian dressing, cole slaw & swiss cheese

HOT SUBS

Johnny's Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

beef, choice of onion, hot pepper, mushroom & marinara

Johnny's Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

chicken, choice of onion, hot pepper, mushroom & marinara

Johnny's California Cheesesteak

$11.99

beef or chicken, with fried onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grinder

$11.99

ham, salami, bologna, grilled with tomato, onion, sweet & hot peppers provolone cheese

Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

The Cowboy

$11.99

grilled chicken, grilled onions, jalapeno, mushroom, smothered in a special homemade bar-b-que sauce and melted pepper jack

COLD SUBS

Italian Sub

$11.99

ham, salami, bologna, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar

The Original

$11.99

roast beef, turkey, ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & black olives with ranch dressing

Spicy Turkey Sub

$11.99

cracked pepper turkey with havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & herb mayo

Create Your Own Sub

$11.99

choose from any of the meats and cheeses listed on the deli section, any veggies, spicy or honey mustard, mayo, herb mayo or dressing

THE BURGER STAND

Ironside Swiss & 'Shroom Burger

$11.99

100% angus burger smothered with melted swiss & mushrooms

Dave Evan's Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.99

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & ketchup

Lieberman's Salmon Burger

$11.99

- a fresh salmon patty served with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Garden Burger

$10.99

veggies & herbs blended into a juicy & savory meatless patty

Marymam's Jazzy Burger

$11.99

green pepper, onion, jalapeno, mushroom & american cheese

THAT'S A "LOW CARB" WRAP

Chicken Caesar

$11.99

all the deliciousness of the mother salad wrapped to fit your hand

Iacocca Fajita Wrap

$11.99

chunks of grilled chicken, green pepper, & onion with a touch of jalapeno cream cheese & salsa

Johnny's Chicken Delight

$11.99

grilled chicken, eggplant, zucchini, roasted red pepper, mushroom & spinach sauteed in a perfect seasoning, topped with ranch dressing

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

chicken, onion, green pepper, roasted red pepper kicked up with a spicy buffalo sauce

Morales Mexican Wrap

$11.99

grilled chicken, rice, green pepper, onion, hot sauce

Hickory Wrap

$11.99

grilled chicken, jalapeno, grilled onion, bar-b-cue sauce, & cheddar cheese

PANINI PANDEMONIUM

The Bethlehem Star

$11.99

- grilled turkey, green pepper, roasted red pepper & onion, smothered with mozzarella & herb mayo

Jennah's Funky Chicken

$11.99

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella topped w herb mayo & roasted red pepper

The Standard

$11.99

hot ham or hot turkey with melted mozzarella, roasted red pepper, green pepper & herb mayo

The Sherif

$11.99

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, spinach, mushroom & herb mayo

The Northstar

$11.99

- bacon, chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, & our delicious herb garlic mayo

ONE STOP PITA

Chicken Gyro

$11.99

served on top of pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, black olives & tzaziki

Lamb Gyro

$11.99

served on top of pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, black olives & tzaziki

Beef Gyro

$11.99

served on top of pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, black olives & tzaziki

JOHNNY'S HOT SANDWICHES

Hamilton Melt

$11.99

corned beef, pastrami, and turkey, with melted swiss, cole slaw or sauerkraut, russian dressing and spicy mustard

Phantom Filler

$11.99

grilled roast beef, turkey, ham, melted cheddar topped with french fries, fried onions, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo

Noury Melt

$11.99

- grilled mushrooms, zucchini, green, yellow and red bell peppers flavored with a mildly spiced herb mayo and topped with a layer of melted mozzarella cheese

The Main Street Reuben ala Aly

$11.99

sauerkraut, swiss cheese & russian dressing

Johnny's NY Style Corned Beef

$11.99

sauerkraut, swiss cheese & russian dressing

Johnny's NY Style Pastrami

$11.99

with swiss cheese & spicy mustard

The Roast Grisby-eef

$11.99

(named after Byron Grigsby, Pres. of Moravian College) - grilled roast beef, with sauteed onions, horseradish mayo, lettuce, tomato, with melted swiss on your choice of bread

Miami Beach

$11.99

grilled corned beef & turkey w/melted, muenster, cole slaw & russian dressing

Johnny's Loaded Hot Dog

$5.99

sauerkraut, relish, onion, mustard & ketchup

Pizza Bagel

$8.99

your choice of bagel w/homemade marinara, mozzarella cheese & garlic herb seasoning

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

BLT

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

VEGETARIAN SPECIALTIES

Leonardo de Veggie

$9.99

herb garlic cream cheese, roasted red peppers & muenster cheese

Garden Veggie

$9.99

lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, green pepper & sprouts

The Spicy Jameelah

$11.99

black olives, red onion, mushroom, banana peppers, feta, herb mayo and hot sauce all grilled to deliciousness

Vegetarian Delight

$11.99

eggplant, roasted red pepper, green pepper, red onion & hummus

Great Gast Griller

$11.99

eggplant, zucchini, roasted red pepper, green pepper, asparagus, red onion, special dressing with parmesan

Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$11.99

mozzarella, spinach, tomato & lightly drizzled balsamic dressing

Falafel

$11.99

chick peas w/herbs & seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, feta, pickles & tahini sauce

Hummus Salad

$9.99

chick peas w/herbs & seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, feta, pickles & tahini sauce

FRESH FIELD GREEN SALAD

* We only want to serve the freshest ingredients. If any of the fruits or vegetables listed above are sub-par or out of season we will let you know with what we can replace them.

Tossed Salad

$10.99

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, roasted red pepper & fresh baked croutons

7th Street Salad Special

$12.99

green leaf lettuce, baby tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, fresh mozzarella, breaded chicken strips tossed with a buffalo ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

strips of grilled chicken on a bed of fresh veggies, shredded parmesan & roasted red pepper

Angel's Giggly Greek Salad

$11.99

crisp romaine topped with veggies, black olives, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & drizzled w/homemade oil & vinegar dressing

Chef Salad

$12.99

field greens, fresh veggies, turkey, ham, roast beef, cheese & choice of dressing

Salad Platter

$12.99

choice of tuna, chicken or egg salad

Watermelon Salad

$12.99

seedless watermelon, arugula, feta cheese, almonds, dried cranberries & raspberry dressing

Summer Salad

$12.99

spring mix, red onion, cucumber strawberries, blueberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese drizzled with a delicious homemade strawberry vinaigrette

The Glenn Solt

$12.99

spring mix, red onion, dried apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese with a light tasting house balsamic

Nada's Fatoosh

$12.99

chopped middle eastern salad with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, crispy pita pieces with a minty lemon vinaigrette dressing

The Stata East

$12.99

blackened chicken grilled with spinach, tomato & melted fresh mozzarella over a fresh bed of spring mix with a sweetened balsamic vinaigrette

Add Chicken

$1.99

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Tea

$2.19+

Hot Chocolate

$2.89+

Coffee

$2.59+

Espresso

$2.49+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.99

Mango Smoothie

$4.99

Pina Colada

$4.99

Mixed Fruit Smoothie

$4.99

COLD DRINKS

Bottled Soda

$2.89

Tropicana

$2.89

Snapple

$2.89

Nantucket/yohoo

$2.89

Everfresh

$2.89

Naked

$4.49

Red Bull/energy drink

$4.49

Small water

$1.99

Large water

$2.99

Small core/smart water

$2.59

Large core/smart water

$4.49

20 oz soda

$2.89

32 oz soda

$3.49

20 oz iced coffee

$2.99

32 oz iced coffee

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2339 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Clubhouse Grille
orange star3.5 • 31
400 illicks mill rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Cactus Blue
orange starNo Reviews
2915 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Wiz Kidz - Bethlehem
orange star4.5 • 558
65 Elizabeth Ave Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Jonesy's
orange starNo Reviews
21 East Elizabeth Avenue Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
The Mint Gastropub (NEW) - 1223 West Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
1223 West Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
PRIME Steakhouse - 325 Stoke Park Rd
orange starNo Reviews
325 Stoke Park Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethlehem

The Melting Pot - Bethlehem PA
orange star4.7 • 3,537
1 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.2 • 935
506 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethlehem
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston