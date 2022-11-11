PRIME Steakhouse 325 Stoke Park Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great Local Steakhouse where friends and family come together to enjoy a delicious meal.
Location
325 Stoke Park Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny's Bagels and Deli - Westgate
No Reviews
2339 Schoenersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethlehem
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
More near Bethlehem