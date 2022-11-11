Restaurant header imageView gallery

PRIME Steakhouse 325 Stoke Park Rd

review star

No reviews yet

325 Stoke Park Rd

Bethlehem, PA 18017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

7 oz Top Sirloin
Toasted Almond Salad
Stuffed Shrimp

Appetizers & Soup

Pan-Seared Crab Cakes

$13.99

Lump crab cakes seared to a golden brown & served with our lobster butter sauce.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.99

Broiled to perfection and served with lobster butter sauce.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp skewer

$13.99

Broiled to perfection and served with lobster butter sauce.

Jump Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

5 jump shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Crab and Spinach Bowl

$14.99

Creamy crab and a mix of spinach and cheese dip, served in a bread bowl with toasted garlic baguettes.

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

filled with our own crab meat stuffing and topped with provolone cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

lightly breaded and seasoned, served with marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$10.99

Tender, crispy chicken strips fried and tossed in a choice of MILD, HOT, BBQ, or SWEET AND SWEATY. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese dressing.

Crab Mac' n Cheese

$16.99

Jumbo Lump crabmeat baked on top of creamy cheddar cheese & pasta.

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Lightly breaded and seasoned, served with marinara sauce.f

Potato Skins

$10.99

Crispy, fried potato skins topped with melted cheese, bacon bits and chives. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Filled with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, chives, aioli sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Prime Rib Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled with cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, chives, shredded prime rib and aioli sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Prime Sampler

$14.99

Chicken strips, mozzarella cheese sticks and potato skins. Served with sour cream, blue cheese dressing & marinara sauce.

Esgargot

$12.99

Mushroom caps topped with escargot and baked in garlic butter. Finished with melted parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Seafood Sampler

$16.99

Bacon Wrapped scallop skewer, bacon wrapped shrimp skewer and calamari. Served with lobster butter sauce & marinara sauce.

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Steak Vegetable Soup

$6.99

Entree Salads

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$10.99

mixed greens topped with craisins, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chopped Romaine hearts, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and zesty Caesar dressing.f

Cobb Salad

$10.99

mixed greens topped with cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, diced eggs, tomatoes, red onions & bacon bits. Served with our house vinaigrette.

Toasted Almond Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens topped with cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, diced eggs, tomoatoes, red onion and bacon bits

Sandwiches, Burgers, & Paninis

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb. burger topped with cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, our signature barbeque sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Grilled Prime Rib Panini

$12.99

Shredded Signature Prime Rib, sauteed mushrooms and onions, provolone cheese & horseradish mayo on a Ciabatta bread.

Bleu Bacon Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb. burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.99

Provolone, bacon, mayo, lettuce on white or multi-grain bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Topped with cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, tomato, onion & Dijio mustard aioli.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Broiled crab cake on a brioche roll with lettuce and served with tartar sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken tenders tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce, wrapped with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar Monterey Jack cheese.

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Provolone Cheese, roasted red peppers and pesto may on a Ciabatta bread.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken breast marinated and topped with cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, bbq sauce, two onion rings, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served on a brioche roll.

Creation Burger

$12.99

Lunch Specials

Grilled Salmon

$19.99

A moist and tender 8 oz fillet with red pepper cream sauce.

Filet Mignon

$26.99

6 oz Hand-trimmed filet, naturally aged and tender.

7 oz Top Sirloin

$16.99

7 oz center cut of sirloin full of flavor.

10 oz New York Strip

$23.99

10 oz. perfectly aged and marbled.

Pasta Primavera

$13.99

an assortment of fresh vegetables sauteed in a garlic butter sauce & tossed in penne pasta with parmesan cheese.

Spicy Grilled Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Penne Pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast, chives, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.

Hawaiian Chicken

$13.99

One Chicken breast marinated in a pineapple and sherry marinade and topped with a pineapple ring.

Boneless Porkchops

$14.99

One fresh, hand-cut boneless chop, seasoned and perfectly grilled. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and peppercorn sauce.

Stuffed Shrimp

$15.99

3 shrimp broiled and stuffed with our seasoned crabmeat. Served with our lobster butter sauce.

Stuffed Flounder

$13.99

Tender flounder fillets stuffed with our seasoned crabmeat.

Baked Meatloaf

$10.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.99

Lunch Features

Prime Rib Cheesesteak

$9.99

Shredded prime rib with sauteed onions, melted American cheese, and marinara sauce. Served with one side.

Meatloaf

$10.99

Delicious house-made meatloaf drizzled with demi-glaze. Served with one side.

Fish Tacos

$9.99

Beer battered haddock in a flour shell with lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with a side of mango sauce. Served with one side.

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.99

Shredded chicken with peas, carrots and potatoes under a crispy, flakey crust. Served with one side.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Local Steakhouse where friends and family come together to enjoy a delicious meal.

Location

325 Stoke Park Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Directions

Gallery
PRIME Steakhouse image
PRIME Steakhouse image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cactus Blue
orange starNo Reviews
2915 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Grille
orange star3.5 • 31
400 illicks mill rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Bagels and Deli - Westgate
orange starNo Reviews
2339 Schoenersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
BURGERIM
orange starNo Reviews
3217 Schoenersville Rd Bethlehem, PA 18017
View restaurantnext
Wiz Kidz - Bethlehem
orange star4.5 • 558
65 Elizabeth Ave Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Jonesy's
orange starNo Reviews
21 East Elizabeth Avenue Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethlehem

The Melting Pot - Bethlehem PA
orange star4.7 • 3,537
1 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.2 • 935
506 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethlehem
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston