Dave's Deli & Gelato
No reviews yet
310 Stoke Park Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
- Dave's Favorite$11.89
Roast Beef, Pepper Jack, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cajun Mayo on a Portuguese Roll
- Abi's Favorite$12.49
Hot Sliced Chicken Breast, Melted Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheeses, Mixed Greens, Tomato, House Pickled Onion, Mango Vinaigrette on a Toasted Ciabatta
- Devon's Favorite$13.69
Hot Roast Beef, Melted Mozzarella, Sauteed Onions,Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Chili Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta
- Jason's Favorite$10.99
Hot Smoked Turkey, Melted Pepper Jack, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Mayo on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
- Moravian Magic$14.99
Hot London Port Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Homemade Bacon Bit Mayo on a Toasted Ciabatta
- Southern Style Pork BBQ$10.49
Hot Chipotle Seasoned Pulled Pork, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw, Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Ciabatta
- Twisted Turkey$11.79
Hot Maple Glazed Tukey, Melted Muenster, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Sweet Hot Mustard on a Toasted Pretzel Bun
- Chicken Ranchero$13.75
Hot Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Ranch Dressing on a ToastedKaiser Roll
- Cajun Chicken Wrap$11.59
Hot Chicken Strips, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Mixed Greens, Onion, Cajun Mayo Rolled in a Plain Wrap
- X-Factor$14.75
Hot Cajun Spiced Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Banana Peppers, Mixed Greens, Cajun Mayo & Red Chili Mayo on a Toasted Portuguese Roll
- Big Red$14.85
Hot Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo on a Kaiser Roll
- Mountain Hawk$14.59
Hot Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Melted Cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Hot Sauce and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Portuguese Roll
- Minuteman Masterpiece$10.85
Cracked Peppermill Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Oion, Mayo on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
- The Gobbler$11.49
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cranberry Mayo on Marble Rye.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.39
Chicken Caesar Wrap - Hot Chicken Strips, Parmesan Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Caesar Dressing Rolled in a Plain Tortilla Wrap.
- Sandwich of the Week$12.89
Jay’s Ballpark Dog - Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss Cheese, Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard on a Lightly Salted Baked Pretzel Bun
- Wrap of the Week$13.99
Ole’ Beef – Hot Roast Beef, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Yellow Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onions, Red Chili Mayo, Rolled in a Warm Cheddar Jalapeno Wrap
Grilled Cheese
- Dave's Ultimate$13.25
Cajun Roast Beef, Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Cajun mayo on Sourdough
- Carnitas$12.95
Pork Carnitas, Jalapeno, Avocado, Pickled House Onion, Pepper jack & Cheddar Cheeses with a Chipotle BBQ sauce on Sourdough.
- Italian Dream$13.25
Rosemary Ham, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses, Tomato, Fresh Basil with Creamy Basil Balsamic Vinaigrette on Focaccia
- Buffalo Chicken$11.75
Sliced Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Mozzarella cheeses, Hot Wing Sauce on Sourdough. Served with a choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch.
- Taste of Heaven$15.85
Sliced Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheeses, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch Dressing on Sourdough
- Grilled Irishman$14.39
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing on Russian Rye.
- Spanakopita$8.99
Mixture of Sauteed Spinach, Onion, Ricotta and Feta, with Melted Provolone on Pita.
- Basic Grilled Cheese$5.99
American Cheese on Country White
- Grilled Cheese of the Week$12.69
Mushroom Brie – Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Brie Cheese, Porcini Balsamic Glaze on Texas Toast (add 2oz. Roast Beef - $3.00)
Classics
- The Merchant$11.39
Capicola Ham, Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Balsamic Vinaigrette on a French Hero.
- Reuben$12.29
Hot Corned Beef or Turkey, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Toatsed Russian Rye.
- Clubs$15.49
Turkey or Ham, American Cheese, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Mayo on 3 pieces of Country White, Whole Wheat, or Russian Rye.
- New Yorker$12.39
Mounds of Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Spicy Boar's Head Mustard on Toasted Russian Rye.
- Rachel$12.29
Corned Beef or Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing on Russian Rye.
- BLT$10.59
Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Mayo on Country White, Whole Wheat, or Russian Rye.
Veggie Options
- Mama Mia$10.55
Fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta, spinach, Tomato, House Pickled Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh basil, Oregano, with a Creamy Basil Vinaigrette on a Toasted Ciabatta
- Power Veggie$11.69
Cooper Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomato, House Pickled Onion, Carrots, Sweet Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Oregano, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar on a Toasted 7-Grain hero.
- Veggie Wrap$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Onions, Ranch Dressing Rolled in a Whole Wheat Wrap.
BYO Sandwich
1/2 BYO Sandwich
2oz. Specialty Sandwich
- 2oz. Dave's Favorite$6.99
- 2oz. Abi's Favorite$7.49
- 2oz. Devon's Favorite$8.69
- 2oz. Jason's Favorite$6.49
- 2oz. Moravian Magic$9.99
- 2oz. Southern BBQ$6.49
- 2oz. Twisted Turkey$6.79
- 2oz. Chicken Ranchero$8.75
- 2oz. Cajun Chicken Wrap$6.59
- 2oz. X-Factor$9.75
- 2oz. Big Red$9.85
- 2oz. The Gobbler$6.49
- 2oz. Mountain Hawk$9.59
- 2oz. Min Man$6.49
- 2oz. Merchant$6.49
- 2oz. Rueben$7.29
- 2oz. Clubs$10.49
- 2oz. New Yorker$7.39
- 2oz. Rachel$6.49
Food
Breakfast
- New Orleans Eye Opener$12.85
Two Cajun Eggs with Capicola Ham, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Avocado on a Toasted Cajun Buttered Ciabatta Roll
- Pork Roll Special$9.19
Two eggs with Pork Roll, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Ketchup on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
- Breakfast Burrito$9.69
Two Scrambled Eggs with Ham, Cooper Cheese, Spinach & Sauteed Onions rolled in a Grilled Tortilla Wrap
- Carnitas Egg Sandwich$9.59
Two Eggs with Pork Carnitas, Pepper Jack Cheese, Banana Peppers on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
- 1x Fresh Egg Sandwich$3.19
- 2x Fresh Egg Sandwich$4.69
- Bagel$2.49
with Butter
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.59
With Cream Cheese
Salads
- Tossed Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber, Broccoli, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing.
- Chef Salad$12.25
Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing.
- Sampler Salad$14.99
1 Scoop of Chicken Salad, Albacore Tuna Salad & Egg Salad on top of Mixed Greens, Carrots & Grape Tomatoes
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.79
Grilled Chicken Strips, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons on a Bed of Mixed Greens, Caesar Dressing on Side.
- 4 oz. Macaroni Salad$1.19
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cucumber, Broccoli, Grape Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing.
- 4 oz. Red Skin Potato Salad$1.19
- 4 oz. Cole Slaw$1.19
- 4 oz. Garden Pasta Salad$1.19
Soups
- 12oz. Bowl$6.79
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup or Soup of the Day
- 16oz. Bowl.$8.99
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup or Soup of the Day
- Soup Special 12oz.$12.59
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup or Soup of the Day and Choice of Turkey or Ham, on a Mini dinner Roll with Mixed Greens and Tomato
- Soup Special + 2oz. Specialty Sandwich$13.99
Your Choice of Soup w/ your Choice of 2oz. Specialty Sandwich on A Mini Dinner Roll.
- Soup Special 16oz.$14.79
- Soup Special 16 oz. + Specialty Sandwich$16.19
Chips
- 1 oz Herr's Crisp & Tasty$0.75
- 1 oz. Herr's BBQ$0.75
- 1 oz. Herr's Sour Cream & Onion$0.75
- 1.5 Sun Chip Cheddar$1.19
- Miss. Vickies Chips$1.19
- 1.5 oz. Lays Chip$1.19
- 2 oz. Dirty Chip Kettle$1.89
- 2 oz. Uglies Chip Sea Salt$2.19
- 2 oz. Uglies Chip BBQ$2.19
- 2 oz. Uglies Chip Jalapeno$2.19
- 2.75 oz. Herr's Crisp & Tasty$2.49
- 2.75 oz. Herr's BBQ$2.49
- 2.75 Herr's Sour Cream & Onion$2.49
- 2.75 oz Herr's Ripple$2.49
- 2.75 oz. Herr's Kettle Original$2.49
- 2.75 oz. Herr's Kettle Salt & Vinegar$2.49
- 2.75 oz. Herr's Kettle Sour Cream & Onion$2.49
- 2.75 oz. Herr's Kettle Jalapeno$2.49
- 2.75 oz. Herr's Kettle Honey Sriracha$2.49
- 2.75 oz. Herr's Kettle Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt$2.49
- 5 oz. Good Health Chip Sea Salt$4.59
- 8 oz. Herr's Crisp & Tasty$4.59
- 8 oz. Herr's Sour Cream & Onion$4.59
- 8 oz. Herr's Honey BBQ$4.59
- 8 oz. Herr's Lightly Salted$4.59
- 8 oz. Herr's Salt & Vinegar$4.59
- 8 oz. Herr's Cheddar & Sour Cream$4.59
- 8 oz. Herr's Ripple$4.59
- 8 oz. Baked Original$4.59
- 7.5 oz. Good Natured Thins$4.59
- 7.5 oz. Good Natured Cheddar Cheese$4.59
- 7.5 oz. Good Natured Original Grain$4.59
- 8 oz. Kettle Cooked Original$4.99
- 8 oz. Kettle Jalapeno$4.99
- 8 oz. Kettle Salt & Vinegar$4.99
Beverages
Water
Soda
Sports Drinks
Hot Beverages
Other Soft Drinks and Teas
- Lemon Snapple$2.39
- Raspberry Snapple$2.39
- Peach Snapple$2.39
- Diet Lemon Snapple$2.39
- Diet Raspberry Snapple$2.39
- Diet Peach Snapple$2.39
- Arizona Tea$1.99
- Pure Leaf Lemon Tea$2.49
- Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea$2.49
- Pure Leaf Peach Tea$2.49
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.49
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea$2.49
- Turkey Hill Green Tea$1.99
- Turkey Hill Raspberry Tea$1.99
- Turkey Hill Diet Tea$1.99
- Turkey Hill Strawberry Kiwi$1.99
- Turkey Hill Lemonade$1.99
- Tropicana Orange Juice$2.39
- Five Hour Energy$4.75
Bulk Menu
Meat By The Pound
- Cracked Pepper Turkey$13.39
- Oven Roasted Turkey$13.39
- Maple Glaze Turkey$13.39
- Smoked Turkey$13.39
- Sweet Slicing Ham$11.49
- Rosemary Ham$11.99
- Oven Roasted Chicken Breast$13.19
- Genoa Salami$12.19
- Pepperoni$9.99
- Capicola Ham$11.99
- Pulled Pork$15.25
- Roast Beef$16.79
- London Port Roast Beef$16.79
- Pastrami$15.79
- Corned Beef$15.19
- Cappy Ham$11.99
Cheese By The Pound
Catering (Please call store for order 610-882-3663)
- Basic Sandwich Tray (pp)$9.99
- Specialty Sandwich Tray (pp)$10.99
- Mini Sandwich Tray (pp)$5.99
- 3ft Circle Hoagie (Serves 20-25 People)$149.99
- Dessert Tray (pp)$2.99
- Small 16" Veggie Tray$35.99
- Large 18" Veggie Tray$50.00
- Small 16" Fruit Tray (Seasonal Fruit)$50.00
- Large 18" Fruit Tray (Seasonal Fruit)$65.00
- Tossed Salad (pp)$2.49
- Caesar Salad (pp)$2.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad (pp)$3.99
- Chef Salad (pp)$4.29
- Continental Breakfast Tray (pp)$2.99
- Bagged Lunch
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
310 Stoke Park Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017