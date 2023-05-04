Josephine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
A celebration of family and food, focused on Italian favorites and simple pleasures.
Location
515 Somerville Ave., Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant