Josephine

515 Somerville Ave.

Somerville, MA 02143

Beverages

Liquor

belvedere

$15.00

cold river

$13.00

haku

$14.00

ketel

$14.00

titos

$12.00

beefeater

$11.00

ferdinand saar

$17.00

gracias a dios oaxaqueno

$17.00

gunpowder

$14.00

hendricks

$14.00

malfy

$13.00

plymouth

$13.00

roku

$14.00

sipsmith london dry

$13.00

tanqueray 10

$13.00

bully boy white

$12.00

paranubes

$14.00

plantation fiji 2009

$14.00

plantation jamaica 2007

$22.00

Plantation panama 2008

$20.00

plantation pineapple

$12.00

privateer queens

$17.00

privateer reserve

$13.00

rhum jm vsop

$14.00

altos blanco

$13.00

arette artesanal gran clase

$30.00

arteNOM 1146 anejo

$20.00

bozal borrego

$21.00

bozal calabaza

$19.00

bozal cuishe

$17.00

chacolo amarillo

$26.00

clase azul anejo

$120.00

clase azul gold 24

$68.00

clase azul prata

$32.00

clase azul reposado

$40.00

clase azul ultra extra anejo

$435.00

dm albarradas

$18.00

dm madrecuixe

$32.00

dm wild jabali

$32.00

don julio 1942

$35.00

fuenteseca 11yr

$60.00

fuenteseca 15yr

$120.00

fuenteseca 7yr

$40.00

gusto historico tepextate

$22.00

herencia mexicana extra anejo

$30.00

la venenosa puntas

$35.00

mezcal vago elote

$16.00

mezcal vago madrecuixe

$25.00

ocho anejo

$19.00

ocho plata

$15.00

ocho reposado

$17.00

peloton

$12.00

real minero barril

$28.00

real minero pechuga

$35.00

rey campero jabali

$22.00

rey campero tepextate

$22.00

siete leguas anejo

$19.00

siete leguas blanco

$15.00

siete leguas reposado

$17.00

volans 6yr extra anejo

$90.00

volans blanco

$16.00

volans single barrel reposado

$18.00

blanton's

$30.00

eagle rare

$14.00

elijah craig small batch

$13.00

evan williams

$12.00

george dickel collab rye

$22.00

hillrock doublecask rye

$27.00

jefferson's ocean

$24.00

kentucky OWL bourbon #11

$50.00

kentucky OWL rye #4

$53.00

makers mark cask

$15.00

michter's 10yr bourbon

$40.00

michter's us whiskey

$16.00

old man of the mountain

$22.00

rabbit hole boxergrail rye

$15.00

rabbit hole cavehill

$14.00

rabbit hole dareinger

$18.00

rittenhouse bib

$13.00

sazerac rye

$12.00

weller reserve

$21.00

whistlepig 12yr old world rye

$30.00

whistlepig 18yr rye

$60.00

woodford reserve double

$15.00

rare perfection 15yr

$38.00

balvenie 21yr portwood

$65.00

balvenie caribbean 14yr

$20.00

bunnahabhain 12yr

$18.00

dewars

$12.00

glenfiddich 12yr

$18.00

glenfiddich 23yr grand cru

$80.00

glenturret 10yr peat smoke

$18.00

glenturret 15yr

$30.00

highland park 21yr

$75.00

johnnie walker king george

$130.00

lagavulin 16yr

$30.00

laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

macallan 18yr sherry oak

$80.00

mortland 16yr single malt

$26.00

port charlotte

$22.00

redbreast 27yr

$110.00

caravedo pisco acholado

$12.00

chateau arton 2010

$35.00

chateau de laubade xo

$25.00

daron calvados

$13.00

pierre ferrand 1840

$12.00

pierre ferrand ambre

$14.00

selection des anges

$40.00

Classic Cocktails

Draft Martini

$14.00

Draft Dirty Martini

$15.00

Negroni

$14.00

Americano

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Negroni Spagliato

$15.00

Martinez

$16.00

Italian Paloma

$15.00

Godfather

$15.00

Spritz

Italicus Spritz

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Campari Spritz

$14.00

Gentian Amaro Spritz

$14.00

House Cocktails

514 vermont st

$16.00

sazerac brown butter washed rye, dolin dry, maraschino liqueur, angostura

petralia soprano

$15.00

tito’s vodka, lemon, black vinegar reduction, sambuca, raspberries, mint

King 189

$16.00

Golden Era

$14.00

Summer Villa

$15.00

Porto Napoli

$14.00

The Domino

$15.00

Luna Park

$16.00

DFT Lemoncello

$10.00

Amaro

Nonino

$14.00

Averna

$14.00

Braulio

$14.00

Cynar

$14.00

Cynar 70

$14.00

Lucano

$14.00

Montinegro

$14.00

Santa Maria Amonte

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Tempus Fuegit: Fernet del Frate

$14.00

Faccia Brutto

$14.00

Forthive Amaro Marseille

$14.00

Bully Boy Amaro

$14.00

Vernelli El'Erborista

$14.00

Dell Etna

$14.00

Zucca Rabarear

$14.00

Varnelli Amaro Dell'Erborista

$14.00

Don Ciccio & Figli Luna Amara

$14.00

Sangallo Distillery Cinque Terre Amaro Camatti

$14.00

Lo-fi Aperitifs Gentian Amaro

$14.00

Wine

Canevel

$14.00

Clerto Chiarli

$14.00

Cantina della Volta

$14.00

Argiolas

$14.00

Kurtatsch

$14.00

Borgo di Colloredo

$14.00

Buglioni

$14.00

Cosimo Maria Masini

$14.00

Librandi

$14.00

Thurnhof

$14.00

Monte Bernardi

$14.00

Toscana Gertrude

$14.00

Sceg

$100.00

Giuseppe Cortese

$60.00

Cascina San Michele

$64.00

Sottimano, Mate

$56.00

Santadi

$69.00

Buglioni L'Amarone

$200.00

Guido Porro

$60.00

L'Arco

$100.00

Monte Santoccio

$50.00

Sartori de Verona

$50.00

Tenuta Scersce

$76.00

Marchesi di Gresy

$128.00

Gurrieri

$55.00

COS

$80.00

Cantine Giacomo Ascheri

$60.00

Az. Agr. Danila Pisano

$72.00

Val di Suga, Brunello

$184.00

Gaja, Pieve Santa Restituta

$300.00

Brancaia

$120.00

Val di Suga, Rosso

$76.00

Monte Dall'Ora

$63.00

Ronchi

$60.00

Michele Chiarlo

$58.00

E. Pira e Figli Barolo

$375.00

Togni Rebaioli

$80.00

Fontechiara

$88.00

Tenuta Emera

$60.00

Barone di Villagrande

$64.00

Nicola del Negro

$98.00

Arnaldo Caprai

$300.00

Azienda Agricola Paolo Bea

$216.00

Tenuta La Fuga

$200.00

Castello di Ama

$88.00

Librandi

$56.00

Thurnhof

$56.00

Toscana Gertrude

$56.00

Monte Bernardi

$56.00

Pigato

$64.00

Nosiola

$120.00

Cantina Kurtatsch

$44.00

Didyme

$72.00

Fontanafredda

$70.00

Falanghina del Sannio

$66.00

Naturalmente Bio

$64.00

Palladino

$65.00

Lucido

$60.00

Tiberio

$68.00

Ca'Marcanda Vistamare

$200.00

Grecante

$60.00

Sciala

$76.00

Grillo della Timpa

$64.00

Jano

$58.00

Castore Bellone

$45.00

Marea Cinque Terre

$112.00

Puiatti-Pinot Grigio

$56.00

Puiatti-Gialla

$56.00

Abisso Cataratto

$55.00

Vignai da Duline

$120.00

Brovia

$93.00

Eruzione 1614

$124.00

Casal di Serra

$50.00

Fulvia Tombolino

$58.00

Torre di Luna

$55.00

Arigolas

$56.00

Kurtatsch

$56.00

Borgo di Colloredo

$56.00

Buglioni

$56.00

Vigne Surrau

$76.00

Cosimo Maria Masini

$56.00

Lumassina Frizzante

$50.00

Dei Casei

$56.00

No 3 Asolo

$56.00

Garg'n'go

$72.00

Ascheri

$75.00

Il Rosa

$58.00

Col di Manza

$55.00

Barbabolla

$48.00

Radice

$56.00

Lunare

$56.00

Trento Perle Nero

$266.00

Tenuta Pederzana

$45.00

Terzavia

$130.00

Vigneto Saetti

$64.00

Geloso

$105.00

Cleto Chiarli

$50.00

Canevel

$56.00

Clerto Chiarli

$56.00

Cantina della Volta

$56.00

Sciccu

$68.00

Monte del Cuca

$88.00

Gravner

$240.00

Poderi dal Nespoli

$80.00

Beer

Peroni Lager

$12.00

Cold Pizza

$12.00

Blood of the Unicorn

$12.00

Alexandr

$12.00

Blue Comet

$12.00

A Year with Dr. Nandu

$12.00

Portland Pale Ale

$12.00

Gunner Daughter

$12.00

Gate 37

$12.00

OG

$12.00

Run Wild IPA

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Spuma Nera

$10.00

Baladin Cola

$10.00

Melazen

$10.00

Agrumata

$10.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$5.00

Pellegrino

$9.00

Spuma Nera

$10.00

Baladin Cola

$10.00

Melazen

$10.00

Agrumata

$10.00

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappaccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Dessert Wine

Felsina Vin Santo

$16.00

Hauner

$18.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Food

Deep Dish

Classic Deep

$24.00

butter crust, whole milk mozzarella, ray's sauce

A&S

$28.00

a poind of porky fennel sausage on our classic

Clybourn Ave

$28.00

a pound of nicely spiced 'roni cups on our classic

Alice

$26.00

mushroom, onion, cubanelle peppers on our classic

Rosemary's

$27.00

roasted chicken, potato, fontina & caramelized onion

Thin Crust

Classic Thin

$19.00

whole milk mozzarella, linny ray's sauce, basil

Alone Now

$22.00

the classic with ezzo pepperoni cups, pecorino, basil, & hot honey

White 2.0

$23.00

white clam, pecorino, too much garlic (with or without guanciale)

Zucchini Blossom

$23.00

FR-9532

$22.00

dried tomato, oregano, pecorino & fried clack peppercorns

Tito's Favoriite

$23.00

vodka sauce, umbrian sausage, reggiano

Hot Plates

Burger

$21.00

focaccia roll, overnight onion jam, muenster & aioli, with oven steak fries

Meatball's

$19.00

dry aged meatballs in red sauce

Roasted Asparagus

$17.00

Pork Ribs

$19.00

with hot garlic honey

New York Strip

$58.00

"dirty martini" butter, arugula, grilled lemon

Spaghetti

$21.00

fresh made pasta with choice of sauce

Bucatini

$28.00

Cold Plates

Caesar

$15.00

romaine, pecorino, butter fried croutons

Olive, Egg, and Iceberg

$14.00

green beans, reggiano crisps, red wine & oregeno vin

Tonnato

$19.00

smoked & chilled veal shoulder, arugula & caper vin

Grilled & Chilled Bluefin Tuna

$26.00

charred cucumber salsa verde

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

extra spicy with 50/50 sauce

Anchovy Tin

$19.00

Snacks

Suppli

$8.00

crispy rice balls

Roasted Olives

$8.00

orange peel, chiles

Stuffed Piquillo

$9.00

tonnato

Oven Fries

$11.00

fresh rosemary & lemon aioli

Warm Focaccia w/Tomato

$12.00

tomatoes, crecenza, lemon

Zafferrana

$16.00

pecorino, anchovy, olive honey

Smoked Garlic Knots

$17.00

rolled dough with choice of filling

Warm Focaccia w/Anchovy

$24.00

Dessert

Zeppole

$12.00

hazelnut &chocolate

Rice Pudding

$14.00

arborio rice, whipped cream

Olive Oil Cake

$14.00

Bar Snacks

Anchovy Sandwich

$9.00

Veal Sandwich

$9.00

Fritatta

$9.00

Wood Roasted Veg Snack

$9.00

Retail

Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
A celebration of family and food, focused on Italian favorites and simple pleasures.

515 Somerville Ave., Somerville, MA 02143

