Forge Baking Company Catering
741 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Forge Baking Co. opened its doors on November 2014 after months of steady preparation. Owners Jennifer Park and Tucker Lewis, the minds behind Somerville staples Diesel in Davis and Bloc in Union Square, envisioned a bakery that produced high quality pastries and breads made with locally sourced, organic ingredients whenever possible. Today, Forge produces excellent breads, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, and other assorted treats. We’re open daily from 7 am to 8 pm at 626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA.
Location
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Poke-City Cambridge - 1722 Massachusetts Avenue
No Reviews
1722 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant