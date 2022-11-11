Restaurant header imageView gallery

Forge Baking Company Catering

741 Reviews

$$

626 Somerville Ave

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Individual Sandwich
Overnight Oats (Individual)
Yogurt Parfaits (Individual)

BREAKFAST

Pastry Platter (serves 10)

Pastry Platter (serves 10)

$51.00

Assorted fresh baked house-made breakfast pastries, muffins, scones, and croissants.

Pastry Platter (serves 24)

Pastry Platter (serves 24)

$120.00

Assorted fresh baked house-made breakfast pastries, muffins, scones, and croissants.

Small Bagel Platter (12 bagels)

$60.00

An assortment of our house-made naturally leavened bagels with your choice of two spreads

Large Bagel Platter (24 Bagels)

$110.00

An assortment of our house-made naturally leavened bagels with your choice of two spreads

Bagel & Lox Platter (6 Bagels)

Bagel & Lox Platter (6 Bagels)

$105.00

House-made naturally leavened bagels with plain cream cheese, smoked Atlantic salmon sides, fresh tomatoes, red onion, and cucumbers.

Fruit Platter (serves 15-20)

Fruit Platter (serves 15-20)

$85.00

Assorted fresh cut seasonal fruit. (Image shown is an example)

Yogurt Parfaits (Individual)

$6.00

Locally made labne, Greek style yogurt, house-made seasonal compote and house-made granola.

Overnight Oats (Individual)

$6.00

Oats, chia seeds, banana, oat milk, cinnamon, and maple syrup mixed and topped with fresh fruit.

LUNCH/DINNER

Individual Sandwich

Individual Sandwich

$15.50

Each sandwich will come on the recommended bread, be individually wrapped, and labeled.

Sandwich Platter (14 sandwich halves)

Sandwich Platter (14 sandwich halves)

$113.00

There are 14 half sandwiches made fresh on our house-made focaccia.

Small Garden Salad (serves 6-8)

Small Garden Salad (serves 6-8)

$44.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and avocado with the dressing on the side.

Large Garden Salad (serves 10-12)

Large Garden Salad (serves 10-12)

$60.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and avocado with the dressing on the side.

Veggie Platter (serves 8-10)

Veggie Platter (serves 8-10)

$66.00

Assorted fresh cut veggies with house-made hummus.

Veggie Platter (serves 15-20)

Veggie Platter (serves 15-20)

$99.00

Assorted fresh cut veggies with house-made hummus.

DRINKS

Box of Joe

Box of Joe

$27.00

A travel box of brewed Intelligentsia coffee serving 12 eight-ounce portions.

Box of Joe+

Box of Joe+

$35.00

A travel box of brewed Intelligentsia coffee serving 12 eight-ounce servings. The + includes cups, sugar and Splenda, cream, and soy milk.

Box of Iced Joe

Box of Iced Joe

$40.00

This travel box of brewed Intelligentsia iced coffee serves you 12 twelve-ounce portions and a container of ice.

Box of Iced Joe +

Box of Iced Joe +

$48.00

This travel box of brewed Intelligentsia iced coffee serves you 12 twelve-ounce portions and a container of ice. The + includes cups, sugar and Splenda, cream, and soy milk.

Box of Tea

Box of Tea

$27.00

This comes with a box of hot water with a variety of 12 different types of individual tea bags from Kilogram Tea.

Box of Tea+

Box of Tea+

$35.00

This comes with a box of hot water with a variety of 12 different types of individual tea bags from Kilogram Tea. The + adds cups, sugar and Splenda, milk, and soy milk.

Box of Hot Chocolate

$30.00

This travel box of hot chocolate gives you 12 8-ounce portions.

Box of Hot Chocolate +

$38.00

This travel box of hot chocolate gives you 12 8-ounce portions. The + includes cups, sugar and Splenda, cream, and soy milk.

Bottled Water - 16oz bottle

Bottled Water - 16oz bottle

$1.80
Spindrift Seltzer - 16oz can

Spindrift Seltzer - 16oz can

$3.00

SWEETS & EXTRAS

1 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter

1 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter

$46.20

Assortment of our fresh baked house-made cookies.

2 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter

2 Dozen House-made Cookie Platter

$92.00

Assortment of our fresh baked house-made cookies.

1 Dozen House-made Brownie Triangles

$33.00

Assortment of our fresh baked house-made two bite brownies.

2 Dozen House-made Brownie Triangles

$66.00

Assortment of our fresh baked house-made two bite brownies.

Variety of Individual Bags of Chips

$2.75

DISPOSABLES/UTENSILS

12oz Cold Cup - each

$0.10

12oz Hot Cup - each

$0.10

Fork - each

$0.05

Knife - each

$0.05

Spoon - each

$0.05

Lg Plate - each

$0.15

Sm Plate - each

$0.10

Napkins - each

$0.10

Sugar Packets - 6oz container of packets

$0.50

Splenda Packets - 6oz container of packets

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Forge Baking Co. opened its doors on November 2014 after months of steady preparation. Owners Jennifer Park and Tucker Lewis, the minds behind Somerville staples Diesel in Davis and Bloc in Union Square, envisioned a bakery that produced high quality pastries and breads made with locally sourced, organic ingredients whenever possible. Today, Forge produces excellent breads, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, and other assorted treats. We’re open daily from 7 am to 8 pm at 626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA.

Website

Location

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Forge Baking Company image
Forge Baking Company image
Forge Baking Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar
orange starNo Reviews
415 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Manoa Poke Shop
orange star4.6 • 455
300 Beacon Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Nirvana - Taste of India
orange starNo Reviews
1680 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Poke-City Cambridge - 1722 Massachusetts Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1722 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Stoked Pizza Company- Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Massachusetts Ave. Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Little Crêpe Café
orange star4.6 • 163
102 Oxford street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston