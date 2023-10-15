Entrée Selections

Blackened Salmon 10 oz

$22.00
Blackened Salmon 8 oz

$18.00
Conch/Lambi

$35.00

Grilled, sautéed and marinated with sauce.

Creole Stew Chicken

$16.00

Chicken marinated in creole seasoning and simmered into a satisfying stew with a sauce infused with wonderful flavors from sauteed onions, peppers, and small potatoes.

Curry Chicken

$16.00

Chicken marinated in a perfect blend of cooked curry spices, potatoes, and vegetables cooked traditional Jamaican style with a nice stew.

Griot/ Fried Pork

$16.00

Chunks of pork marinated in citrus and creole spices then simmered until very tender before being fried crisp and brown. Also accompanied with pikliz. A traditional Creole dish that takes you right to the Caribbean without leaving your seat.

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Well-Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Jamaican jerk marinade that has the perfect balance of head, sweet & savory.

Kalalou Oxtail

$24.00

Melt in your mouth. Fall of the bone tender beef braised oxtail with carrots, butter beans, and other vegetables. All smothered in an incredibly tasty stew broth.

Lalo

$25.00

A specialty of Latibonit. Lalo is a mixture of a special greens cooked with blue crab "cyrik" and goat

Legumes Vegetables Stew

$19.99

Legume vegetable medley served with a choice of beef, or vegan.

Lunch Special

$9.99

Mon-Fri 11a-3p ONLY includes Plantain + Salad, Select your Choice of Griot Pork, Stew Chicken, Jerk chicken, Curry chicken.

Tassot Beef

$18.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Tassot Goat

$35.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Tassot Turkey

$16.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Whole Snapper

$40.00

Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.

Whole Snapper $45

$45.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Fish $30

$30.00

Fish $35

$35.00

Fish $40

$40.00

Fish $45

$45.00

Appetizers

Akra fritters (4)

$7.00

MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ

Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.99
Chicken Wings (8)

$13.95

Fresko - Slushy

$8.00
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

BREADED FRIED SHRIMP WITH COCONUT FLAKES - SERVED WITH A CURRY AIOLI

Kalalou Combo

$12.00

A MIXTURE OF AKRA , MARINADE, PLANTAINS , & FRIES

Kalalou Combo with Meat

$17.00

A FRITAY MIXTURE OF AKRA , MARINADE, PLANTAINS, & FRIES

Marinade fritters (6)

$7.00

MARINATED FRIED DUMPLINGS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ 240 cal

Tapas Chicken

$8.00

Tapas Shrimp

$10.00

Tapas GOAT

$10.00

Tapas GRIOT

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00
coob salad

$11.00
Salad Kenscoff

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados with house dressing. 398-656 cal

Sides

White Rice

$3.00
White Rice & Black Beans Sauce

$5.00
Djondjon (Black Trumpet Mushroom) Rice

$7.00
Black Beans Sauce

$3.00
Steak Fries

$4.00
Stewed okra (kalalou)

$5.00
Sweet Fried Plantains [5]

$4.00
Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00
Fried Green Plantains [5]

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Desserts

Pineapple Upside Cake

$7.00
Coconut Cake

$8.00
Lime Cake

$7.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Tender Meal

$8.99

2 TENDERS , FRIES AND A DRINK .

Chicken Wings Meal

$8.99

4 wings, fries, and a drink

Kids Wrap

$8.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and a choice of chicken, beef or pork. Comes with fries and a drink.

Happy Hour Entree

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00
Fried Akra

$7.00
Kalalou Fritay Combo

$13.00