Khyber Pass Pub 56 s 2nd st

No reviews yet

56 s 2nd st

philadelphia, PA 19106

Order Again

Popular Items

MAC & CHEESE
FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY
VEGAN FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY

APPETIZERS

BACON POPCORN

$5.00

fresh popcorn, bacon grease and cajun spice

VEGAN CAJUN POPCORN

$5.00

fresh popcorn, vegan butter, Cajun spice

CREOLE CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, creole Caesar dressing

ROASTED CABBAGE SALAD (VEGAN)

$12.00

blackened cabbage, vegan buttermilk vinaigrette, roasted tomato, celery, spiced pecans

CARAMELIZED ONION DIP (VEGAN)

$10.00

caramelized onions, vegan sour cream, Cajun spice, served with Zapps chips

WARM PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$12.00

Pimento cheese baked with Cajun spice, trinity vegetables topped with scallions and fried shallots served with Zapps chips

MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

elbow macaroni, cheddar sauce, parmesan bread crumbs

GRILLED SWEET POTATO (VEGAN)

$8.00

organic fingerling garnet yams. house made garlic hot sauce, Steen's cane syrup, mint (SPICY)

GUMBO

$10.00

smoked chicken, andouille sausage, white rice

JAMBALAYA

$12.00

shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, trinity vegetables, rice

KHYBER WINGS

$15.00

smoked and fried, celery, blue cheese, KPP wing sauce

SEITAN WINGS (VEGAN)

$15.00

fried seitan, celery, vegan ranch, KPP wing sauce

KHYBER PANTRY PLATE

$14.00

Rotating selection of house made charcuterie, hot sauce and pickles with spiced pecans, creole cream cheese, pickled egg, mustard and grilled focaccia

PO' BOYS

FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY

$10.00+

Leidenheimer roll, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo

FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY

$9.00+

Leidenheimer roll, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and creole mustard

GRILLED CHICKEN PO BOY

$9.00+

Leidenheimer roll, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and creole mustard

VEGAN FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY

$9.00+

Fried seitan, Leidenheimer roll, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan mayo and creole mustard

SURF AND TURF PO BOY

$22.00

Fried shrimp, roast beef, debris gravy on a Leidenheimer roll, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and creole mustard only available as a whole po boy

PO BOY OF THE MONTH

$10.00+

NOVEMBER PO BOY turkey confit, brussels sprout slaw, cranberry mustard and mayo on a Leidenheimer roll

SANDWICHES

KHYBER BURGER

$10.00+

Happy Valley meat patty, potato roll, american cheese, pickled green tomato, lettuce, chipotle remoulade

LEMON GRASS TOFU (VEGAN)

$13.00

roasted tofu with cilantro and lemongrass marinade, charred carrots, pickled mustard greens, jalapeno vegannaise, crispy shallots on a Leidenheimer roll

SMOKED PORK SHANK

$14.00

smoked pork shank, sweet onion and pickled tabasco pepper cream cheese, collard greens, onion poppy seed brioche roll

PLAIN BURGER

$8.00+

4oz Happy Valley meat patty on toasted potato roll

SIDES

COLLARD GREENS (VEGAN)

$6.00

braised collard greens, crystal hot sauce, onions, garlic

COLESLAW (VEGAN)

$5.00

chopped cabbage, red onion, carrots, vegan mayo, cider vinegar

FRIES

$7.00

DEBRIS CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

fries, house made cheese sauce, debris gravy

DEBRIS FRIES

$8.00

fries, debris gravy

CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

fries, house made cheese sauce

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

ZAPPS CHIPS

$4.00

GRILLED FOCACCIA

$2.00

grilled house made focaccia

DESSERTS

PECAN BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

pecans, chocolate chips, vanilla crème anglaise, bourbon sauce

BANANAS FOSTER CUSTARD (VEGAN)

$7.00

caramelized bananas, vanilla custard, spiced wafer crumble, salted caramel

Flan

$7.00

SPECIALS

Braised white beans and tasso

$9.00Out of stock

white beans braised with trinity vegetables, house made Tasso ham, cane vinegar and fried garlic served with grilled focaccia

SMOKED ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$14.00

House smoked Happy Valley Meats bottom round sliced thin with horseradish mayo and a green tomato and okra relish. Served on toasted onion poppy seed brioche bun

Root vegetable Vegan “frenchuletta”

$12.00

Po Boy roll toasted and served with muffuletta olive salad, marinated shaved watermelon radishes and carrots topped with a roasted garlic aioli.

SODA & JUICE

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

56 s 2nd st, philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

