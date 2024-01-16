Koko's- Seattle, WA 1201 10th Avenue
- CHIPS AND SALSA (Gf)$4.00
homemade chips and salsa
- GUACAMOLE (GF)$12.00
homemade corn tortilla chips, avocado, cilantro, onion, tomato, jalapeno, lime
- CHORIZO GUACAMOLE (GF)$17.00
mexican chorizo, guacamole
- TORITOS SHRIMP JALAPENOS (GF)$15.00
jalapeño, shrimp, cream cheese, bacon, cream, cilantro
- PLATANITOS (GF)$10.00
fried plantain, black beans, cotija cheese, crema
- EMPANADAS (GF)$14.00
choice of chicken or carnitas, corn tortilla, black beans, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, crema, cabbage, cotija cheese
- MEXICAN CORN (GF)$12.00
corn, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili lime salt
- AHI TUNA TOSTADAS (GF)$15.00
ahi tuna, guacamole, sesame seeds, red pickled onions, jalapeno, chipotle sauce
- TAMARIND HABANERO PRAWN (GF)$15.00
lightly breaded sweet prawns served with tamarin coleslaw
- SHRIMP CEVICHE (GF)$18.00
shrimp, lime juice, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, mango, cucumber, avocado
- TARTARE (GF)$25.00
ahi tuna, shrimp ceviche, jalapeno, mango, avocado, soy agave sauce
SOUPS
SALAD
- KALE SALAD (GF)$18.00
kale, mango, strawberry, red onion, jalapeño, almonds, wontons, avocado, basil dressing, sesame seeds add protein for extra charge chicken, carnitas, steak, shrimp
- CHOP SALAD (GF)$18.00
romaine lettuce, bacon, pico de gallo, red onion, black beans, corn, red bell pepper, cotija cheese, corn tortilla strips, balsamic dressing add protein for extra charge chicken, carnitas, steak, shrimp
ENTREE
- CARNE ASADA$35.00
carne asada steak, garden rice, black beans, red pickled onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, corn tortillas (gf) add prawns for extra charge
- LA TABLA$40.00
- PARRILLADA$100.00
8oz ribeye Steak, 8oz pork chorizo, 8oz grilled chicken, prawns, served with rice & beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa diabla, chimichurri, grilled scallions, homemade corn tortillas (gf) includes your choice of one dessert; mexican churros or flan
- QUESADILLA$17.00
choice of protein: chicken, steak, carnitas, or veggie, mozzarella, roasted corn, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo
- SALVADORIAN ENCHILDAS$19.00
- POBLANO CASHEW ENCHILADAS$25.00
green poblano sauce, corn, red pickled onions, crema, mozzarella cheese, cilantro. choice of veggie, vegan, chicken, carnitas: add prawns or steak for extra charge (gf)
- MEXICAN ENCHILADAS$22.00
chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranchera sauce, garden rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, crema (gf) veggie or vegan option available
- CHICKEN FLAUTAS$16.00
chicken, lettuce, cotija cheese, crema, pico de gallo, black beans, side of ranchera salsa
- CHORIZO BURGER$23.00
beef patty, mexican chorizo, brioche, butter, mozzarella cheese, american cheese, caramelized onions, guacamole, grilled pineapple, fried jalapeño, french fries, chipotle sauce
- MEXICAN POKE BOWL$22.00
ahi tuna, garden rice, mango, jalapeño, edamame, soy sauce, sesame seeds, corn tortilla strips, chipotle sauce (gf)
- POLLO ASADO$17.00
- CASEY BOWL$19.00
- FISH AND CHIPS AD$18.00
TACOS
- CAULIFLOWER TACOS (GF)$16.00
Cauliflower, Mango Tamarin Sauce, Cabbage and Chipotle sauce
- STEAK TACOS (GF)$19.00
cilantro, onions; served with rice and beans topped with cotija cheese
- CHICKEN TACOS (GF)$17.00
pico de gallo, avocado green salsa, fresh mango; served with rice and beans topped with cotija cheese
- PRAWN TACOS (GF)$19.00
prawns lightly breaded, pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle sauce; served with rice and beans topped with cotija cheese
- CARNITAS TACOS (GF)$17.00
prawns lightly breaded, pico de gallo, cabbage, chipotle sauce; served with rice and beans topped with cotija cheese
- VEGGIE TACOS (GF)$16.00
mix veggies, green & red bell peppers, onions, corn, mozzarella cheese, garnished with cilantro; served with rice and beans topped with cotija cheese vegan option available
- VEGAN TACOS (GF)$16.00
- AL PASTOR AHI TUNA TACOS (GF)$18.00
marinated ahi tuna, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa (gf)
BURRITOS
- BURRITO GORDO$20.00
choice of protein: chicken, carnitas, steak, chorizo black beans, garden rice, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese, crema, ranchera salsa, and pico de gallo. veggie and vegan option available add guacamole
- KOKOS BURRITO$18.00
Includes chicken, carnitas & steak, black beans, garden rice, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese, crema, ranchera salsa, pico de gallo add guacamole
PASTAS
- MARIA SABINA$20.00
fettuccine pasta, spinach, chili guajillo, garlic, cherry tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, parmesan cheese ask for NO dairy, vegan option
- SEAFOOD PASTA$27.00
fettuccini, mussels, clams, shrimp, bacon sauce, parmesan cheese
- PASTA OAXACA$20.00
fettuccine pasta, white sauce, bacon, parmesan cheese
- MAC AND CHEESE AD$15.00
KIDS
- KIDS TACO (GF)$9.00
choice of meat: steak, chicken, or carnitas. served with garden rice and beans
- KIDS BURRITO$9.00
choice of meat: steak, chicken, or carnitas, garden rice, beans, mozzarella cheese
- KIDS QUESADILLA$9.00
choice of meat: steak, chicken, or carnitas, or only cheese, garden rice, beans gf option upon request
- MAC & CHEESE$9.00
cotija cheese
- FISH AND CHIPS$10.00
white fish served with french fries
- KIDS DRINKS
- PLAIN N0DDLES$9.00
DESSERTS
SIDES
- AVOCADO SALSA 2oz$1.00
- AVOCADO SLICES$3.00
- CHIPOTLE RANCH 2oz$1.00
- CHIPS SALASA 4oz$3.00
- CHIPS SALSA 32oz$18.00
- CHIPS SALSA 8oz$5.00
- COTIJA CHEESE$1.00
- CREMA ( SOUR CREAM) 2oz$1.00
- DIABLO SALSA 2oz$1.00
- FRIED JALAPENO 2$4.00
- HALF RICE HALF BEANS$5.00
- MOZARELLA 2oz$2.00
- POBLANO CASHEW SALSA 2oz$3.00
- POBLANO CASHEW SALSA 6oz$5.00
- RANCH DRESSING 2oz$1.00
- RANCHERA SALSA 2oz$2.00
- SIDE BEANS$5.00
- SIDE CORN TORTILLAS 3$4.00
- SIDE EMPANADA$2.00
- SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA$4.00
- SIDE FRENCH FRIES$9.00
- SIDE FRUIT$5.00
- SIDE GUACAMOLE$3.00
- SIDE LETTUCE$2.00
- SIDE PICKLES ONIOS$4.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO 2oz$1.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO 3oz$2.00
- SIDE PICO DE GALLO 4oz$3.00
- SIDE PRAWN GRILLED$8.00
- SIDE PRAWN TACO$8.00
- SIDE TACO PRAWN$7.00
- SIDE RICE$5.00
- SIDE STEAK TACO$7.00
- SIDE TACO CARNITAS$5.00
- SIDE TACO CHICKEN$5.00
- SIDE VEGGIE TACO$5.00
- SIDE VEGGIES$4.00
- REFILLCORN TORTILLAS
BAR DRINKS
MARGARITAS
- KOKOS MARGARITA$15.00+
pueblo viejo silver tequila, lime, organic agave nectar
- JALAPINA MARGARITA$16.00+
pueblo viejo silver tequila, lime, jalapeño, pineapple, organic agave nectar
- CADILLAC MARGARITA$18.00+
pueblo viejo silver tequila, lime, orange, organic agave nectar, orange liqueur
- JALAPENO MARGARITA$16.00+
pueblo viejo silver tequila, lime, jalapeño, organic agave nectar
- LA FLAKA$18.00+
pueblo viejo silver tequila, lime juice, organic agave nectar
- MANGO MARGARITA$16.00+
- STRAWBERRY MARGARITA$16.00+
- COCONUT MARGARITA$16.00+
- WATERMELON MARGARITA$16.00+
- CUCUMBER MARGARITA$16.00+
- PASSIONFRUIT MARGARITA$16.00+
MOJITO
MEZCAL
- AMOR AMARILLO$16.00+
Silver Mezcal, Mint, Cucumber, Organic Agave and lime juice
- OAXACA OLD FASHION$18.00
- MEZCALITA JAPALENO MARGARITA$16.00+
- MEZCAL MORADITA$16.00+
- MEZCAL CASAMIGOS$25.00+
- MEZCAL CLASE AZUL$45.00+
- MEZCAL EL COMPADRE$16.00+
- MEZCAL FANDANGO$16.00+
- MEZCAL MONTE ALBAN$14.00+
- MEZCAL VIDA$16.00+
- MEZCAL WAHAKA REPOSADO$17.00+
- MEZCAL WHAKA JOVEN$16.00+
- MEZCAL XICARU$15.00+
- MEZCAL CREYENTE$11.00+
- El SALTO MEZCAL$14.00+
- SUNORA SILVER MEZCAL$15.00+
- THE LOST EXPLORER MEZCAL$18.00+
- SIETE MISTERIOS$14.00+
- ADELITA$15.00+
BEER
SILVER TEQUILA
- Patron Silver$16.00+
- Don Julio Silver$18.00+
- Codigo Rosa Blanco$16.00+
- Don Julio 70$22.00+
- Fortaleza Silver$18.00+
- Espolon$13.00+
- Centenario silver$14.00+
- Casamigos Silver$19.00+
- Hornitos silver$14.00+
- Herradura Silver$15.00+
- Cazadores Silver$12.00+
- 1800 Silver$13.00+
- Pueblo Viejo$12.00+
- Class Azul Silver$29.00+
- 818$16.00+
- Sunora Bacanora$18.00+
REPOS TEQUILA
ANEJOS TEQUILA
WINE
SANGRIA
VODKA
RUM
WHISKEY & BOURBONS
SPECIAL DRINKS
- LONG ISLAND$14.00
- SEX ON THE BEACH$14.00
- MARTINI$16.00
- DIRTY MARTINI$16.00
- Tequila Old Fashion$14.00
- Mexican coffee$14.00
- Kokocalada$16.00
- PALOMA ROSA$17.00+
pueblo viejo silver tequila, lime, grapefruit juice, organic agave nectar, aperol
- Trouble maker$7.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- White Russian$14.00
- Kamikaze$12.00
- MEXICAN MULE (CASAMIGOS SILVER)$20.00+
- MAR AZUL$24.00
- Ranch water patron$18.00+
- 818 Margarita$16.00+
- 1942 Rosa$28.00
- La Mexicana$18.00
- Manzanita$14.00