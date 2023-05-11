KOWLOON STATION 1 1708 Webster Street

Main picView gallery

Mains

1) Grilled Chicken Tenders (Honey Mustard)

$13.99

2) Grilled 3 - Piece Chicken (Bourbon)

$13.99

3) Fried Chicken Wings (Tomato)

$13.99

4) Beef Skewers (Chimichurri)

$13.99

5) BBQ Pork (BBQ)

$13.99

6) Pork Loins (Black Pepper)

$13.99

7) Cod Fillet (Garlic Mayo)

$13.99

8) Salmon (Teriyaki)

$13.99

9) Fried 3 Piece Breaded Cod (Ginger Tartar)

$13.99

10) Seared Tuna Steak (Ginger Aioli)

$13.99

11) Impossible Meat (Wasabi Aioli)

$13.99

12) Beef Short Ribs

$13.99

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Crush

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

A la carte

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

A la Carte Chicken Tenders

$8.00

A la Carte 3 Piece Chicken

$8.00

A la Carte Chicken Wings

$8.00

A la Carte Beef Skewers

$8.00

A la Carte BBQ Pork

$8.00

A la Carte Pork Loin

$8.00

A la Carte Cod Filet

$8.00

A la Carte Salmon

$8.00

A la Carte 3 Piece Breaded Cod

$8.00

A la Carte Tuna Steak

$8.00

A la Carte Impossible Meat

$8.00

A la Carte Beef Short Ribs

$8.00

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Peach Cheesecake

$7.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff make sure you have a fantastic experience with us.

1708 Webster Street, Alameda, CA 94501

Directions

Main pic

