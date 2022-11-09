Main picView gallery

Lantern Pizza Co.

1420 Ogden Ave

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza

Our Gluten Free dough is made in-house with a gluten free flour. Prepared in a special mixer dedicated to gluten free ingredients. Gluten Free Pizzas are proofed and baked in individual pans in a separate oven than our main pizza oven.

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza personalized to your liking. We recommend no more than three toppings.

GLUTEN FREE - Build Your Own pizza

$15.00

Our Gluten Free dough is made in-house with a gluten free flour. Prepared in a mixer dedicated to gluten free ingredients. Gluten Free pizza (12") are proofed and baked in individual pans in a separate oven from our main pizza oven.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza, tomato basil sauce, house made fresh mozzarella.

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$13.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza, roasted mushrooms, tomato basil sauce, house made fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza, pepperoni, tomato basil sauce, house made fresh mozzarella.

Pineapple & Bacon Pizza

Pineapple & Bacon Pizza

$15.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza, roasted fresh pineapple, crisp bacon, balsamic drizzle, tomato basil sauce, house smoked mozzarella

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$14.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza, Italian sausage crumbles, bell peppers, tomato basil sauce, house made fresh mozzarella

Focaccia Bread

$10.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza dough seasoned with olive oil and oregano. Baked on the stone hearth of the oven.

Salads

Arugula Salad and Focaccia

Arugula Salad and Focaccia

$15.00

Hand tossed focaccia with extra virgin olive oil and oregano, topped with arugula, roasted kalamata olives and artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, finished with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil

Arugula Salad and GLUTEN FREE Focaccia

$18.00

Gluten Free focaccia with extra virgin olive oil and oregano, topped with arugula, roasted kalamata olives and artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, shaved parmesan, finished with balsamic and extra virgin olive oil

Specials

Garlic Parmesan Focaccia

$12.00

12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza dough seasoned with toasted garlic infused olive oil and shaved parmesan. Baked on the heath of the oven. Perfect for sharing!

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Smoked Mozzarella, Ancho marinated Chicken with bacon, onions & BBQ sauce topped with crispy tobacco onions.

GLUTEN FREE Garlic Parmesan Focaccia

$15.00

Gluten Free 12 " Hand tossed artisan pizza dough seasoned with toasted garlic infused olive oil and shaved parmesan. Perfect for sharing!

GLUTEN FREE - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.50

Our 12" Gluten Free Crust - Smoked Mozzarella, Ancho marinated Chicken with bacon, onions & BBQ sauce topped with crispy tobacco onions.

Beverage

Coke

$2.75

20 oz Fountain drink

Diet Coke

$2.75

20 oz Fountain Drink

Sprite

$2.75

20 oz Fountain Drink

Lemonade

$2.75

20 oz. Fountain Drink

Iced Tea

$2.75

20 oz. Unsweeted ice tea

Fanta

$2.75

20 oz. Fountain Drink

Coke Zero

$2.75

20 oz. Fountain Drink

IBC Root Beer (Bottle)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Fast/Casual restuarant serving pizza only with soft drinks, beer, wine and prosecco.

Website

Location

1420 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Main pic

