The Baked Apple Breakfast Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
At The Baked Apple, we are family owned and operated offering a casual dining atmosphere 7 days a week. We pride ourselves with homemade signature dishes such as the baked apple pancake, crepes, old fashioned pancakes, unique waffles and farm fresh omelettes. Lunch includes beef burgers and specialty sandwich paninis, shrimp tacos, huge salads and homemade soups daily.
Location
1224 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Downers Grove
More near Downers Grove