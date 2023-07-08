Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Baked Apple Breakfast Company

No reviews yet

1224 Ogden Ave

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Breakfast

Basics

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.50

served with choice of hash browns, grits or fruit, and toast or pancakes, substitute egg whites for $1.00 extra.

Three Eggs Any Style

$10.50

One Egg Any Style

$6.50

Egg-Nostic

Breakfast Panini

$11.50

your choice of ham or bacon with eggs and cheese: served on panini

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

ham, egg, cheese, pepper, onion, tomato, and hash browns wrapped in a tortilla shell; served with sour cream and salsa

Breakfast Tacos

$12.50

three corn tacos with choice of bacon, ham or chorizo, scrambled eggs, and cheese (Onions and tomatoes optional)

Breakfast Quesadillas

$12.50

flour tortilla with scrambled eggs, blended cheddar jack cheese with choice of bacon, ham, or chorizo

Healthy Start Panini

$11.50

egg white scrambler with avocado, green peppers, and mushrooms on panini pressed multi-grain bread

Fig Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

fresh fig spread with avocado and bacon served with over hard eggs

Pancho Frittata

$14.00

chorizo, avocado, jalapeno, and blended jack cheese

Big Cheese Frittata

$14.00

Barn Burner Frittata

$14.00

Create Your Own Frittata

$12.00

Benedicts

Traditional Egg Benny

$11.50

canadian bacon and poached eggs on an English muffin, with Hollandaise sauce

Country Benny

$12.50

sausage patties and poached eggs over biscuits, with country gravy

Ranchero Benny

$13.00

chorizo and poached eggs over corn tortillas, with chipotle Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$11.50

poached eggs and sauteed spinach on an English muffin, with Hollandaise sauce

Hash Benny

$14.50

corned beef hash and poached eggs on an English muffin, with Hollandaise sauce

Salmon Benny

$16.00

poached salmon and poached eggs on a bagel, with Hollandaise sauce and dill pickle

Potato Pancake Benny

$12.50

canadian bacon and poached eggs on two potato pancakes, with hollandaise sauce

The Naked Benny

$12.00

avocado, feta, and poached eggs on marble rye toast

Omelette

Creat Your Own Omelette

$10.50

Uncle Jesse

$12.50

spinach, feta, and tomato

Aloha Baby

$12.50

canadian bacon, pineapple, and blended jack cheese

The Company Omelette

$11.00

apples and cheddar with a dollop of sour cream

Johnny Denver

$12.50

ham, onions, green peppers. and cheddar cheese

Princess Margherita

$12.00

tomato, basil pesto, and mozzarella

The Greek

$13.00

gyros, onions, tomatoes, and feta

Chef K

$13.00

spinach, feta, and grilled tomato served with giardanera

Cheers

$12.50

turkey Sausage, red pepper, and blended jack cheese

Veggie Omelette

$13.50

Skillet

Create Your Own Skillet

$11.50

Old Faithful

$12.00

ham and cheddar cheese

Three Little Pigs

$14.00

bacon, sausage, and ham with melted jack cheese

El Mariachi

$13.50

bacon, avocado, jalapeno, and melted jack cheese

Jethro

$11.50

sausage and country gravy

Veggie Skillet

$13.50

red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and broccoli

Boondock

$12.50

this one came to us like a message from God. Corned beef, onion, and green peppers

The 300

$13.50

sliced gyros, onions, tomatoes, and feta

Pancakes

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Multi-Grain

$10.00

Gluten Free

$11.50

Chocolate Chip

$10.50

Smurfette

$12.00

blueberry pancakes

The Lumberjack

$11.50

pancakes with ham topped with eggs

The Bonfire

$12.50

pancakes with chocolate sauce, marshmallow fluff, and sprinkled with Graham cracker crumb with a touch of cinnamon

Jane Goodall

$11.50

pancakes with bananas and walnuts

Potato Pancakes

$11.00

served with sour cream

German Pancake

$14.50

(Dutch Baby - please allow 30 minutes)

Baked Apple Pancake

$17.00+

(please allow 30 minutes)

Cookies & Cream

$12.50

chocolate pancakes with marshmallow fluff and crumbled oreos

Greek Pancakes

$12.50

served with yogurt, nuts, and honey

Red Velvet

$12.50

served with a sweet cream cheese spread

Short Stack

$6.50

Birthday Cake

$0.00+

French Toast

Traditional French Toast

$9.50

Whole Wheat French Toast

$10.00

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$10.50

Holly Berry

$12.50

french toast smothered with strawberries, blueberries, and raspherries

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.50

french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese; topped with fresh strawberries

The Company French Toast

$13.50

french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese; topped with our signature sauteed apples

Banana Fosters

$13.50

french toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese; topped with our sauteed bananas

Seasonal French Toast

$13.50

Waffle

Belgian

$9.50

Bacon Waffle

$10.50

Choc Chip Waffle

$11.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$12.00

Country Fried Chicken

$14.00

served with country gravy

Succulent Seduction

$12.50

this waffle is bliss! It's a Belgian waffle with both bacon and chocolate sauce... WOW!

Strawberry Fields

$11.50

waffle with strawberries and whipped cream

The Company Waffle

$11.50

with our signature sauteed apples

Gluten Free Waffle

$11.00

Churro waffle

$12.00

Crepes

Plain Crepes

$9.50

Crepes with fruit

$12.50

Crepes with Cottage Cheese

$11.00

Crepes with Sour Cream

$10.00

Great Dane

$13.50

rolled in sweet cream cheese and topped with fruit

Curious George

$12.50

bananas and walnuts with chocolate sauce

Betsy Ross

$13.00

crepes topped with strawberries, blueberries, and yogurt

Raspberry Passion

$12.50

nutella infused crepes with raspberries

Yogurt & Honey Crepes

$12.50

The Company Crepes

$12.00

with our signature sauteed apples

What Else You Got

Oatmeal

$6.00

Oatmeal with granola

$7.50

Oatmeal with fruit

$8.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.00

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$7.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Sides

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage Links

$6.00

Turkey Sausage Links

$6.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Sausage Patties

$6.00

Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

Chorizo

$6.50

Hashbrowns

$4.25

French Fries

$4.25

Toast

$3.75

Soup of the day

$4.25

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Berries

$8.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Soup and Salad

$9.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Grits - Bowl

$4.75

Grits - Cup

$3.75

Sweet Potatoes

$5.25

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Cream Cheese Side

$0.75

Sweet Cream Cheese Side

$1.00

Side Biscuit

$4.25

Side Sautéed Apples

$4.75

Side Avocado

$3.75

Side Pasta Salad

$4.25

Yogurt - Bowl

$5.50

Yogurt - Cup

$4.50

Side Pesto Mayo

$0.50

Side Jalapeño

$2.75

Pure Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Onion Rings

$4.75

Side Feta

$4.25

Side Nutella

$1.50

Side Holl Sauce

$3.25

Side Country Gravy

$3.25

Side Chipotle Holl

$3.50

Soup - Quart

$10.00

Lunch

Sandwiches

Wilbur

$11.50

Ham and american cheese on panini w/pesto mayo

Patrick

$10.00

Corned beef on rye

Reuben

$12.50

Corned beef and sauerkraut on rye w/1000 island & Swiss

Big Kahuna

$12.50

Tuna, avocado, and swiss on croissant

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, american cheese on panini w/pesto mayo

Margherita

$11.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, and a balsamic drizzle; served on panini bread

Chicken Hawk

$12.50

I say this sandwich has the works: Chicken breast, mozzarella, grilled mushrooms, onions, and peppers; served on a bun

Camilla

$12.50

Chicken breast, mozzarella, and pesto mayo on panini

The Ex

$13.50

This sandwich has French toast, ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese-battered and deep fried. It sounds so bad for you, but you keep coming back for more-just like that crazy ex you can’t let go of.

Buffalo soldier

$12.50

Buffalo style chicken breast on gourmet bun with swiss and ranch dressing

Californication

$13.00

Chicken breast, bacon, avocado, tomato, and swiss cheese on gourmet bun

Veggie Sandwich

$12.50

Sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green and red peppers, lettuce, and balsamic drizzle on pita bread

Grecian Chicken Pita

$12.00

Greek style chicken breast diced on pita with lettuce, tomato, and home made tzatziki (cucumber yogurt) sauce

Torta

$12.50

Breaded Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado and mayo

Chicago Style Breaded Steak Sandwich

$12.50

Breaded Steak, mozzarella, marinara sauce and giardiniera peppers

Old School Club

$12.00

The triple decker - Turkey, bacon, tomato & cheese

BLT

$10.25

The original - bacon, lettuce, tomato on white

Grecian Chicken Breast

$15.50

Marinated in olive oil, lemon & oregano. Served with greek potatoes

BLT Club

$11.50

Wraps

julius

$12.00

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing

the george

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, feta with balsamic drizzle

the chef

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, mozzarella, American cheeses, hard-boiled egg, and a dollop of Thousand Island dressing

the club

$12.50

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

leonidas

$12.50

gyros, lettuce, tomato, onions, feta and tzatziki sauce

buffalo chicken wrap

$13.00

Crispy buffalo style chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing in a toasted warm wrap

chicken fajita

$13.50

Sautéed chicken breast with peppers, onions, and lettuce (sour cream and salsa served on the side)

Burgers

classic burger

$11.50

with choice of cheese for those that like to keep it simple

birger burger

$12.50

with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

breakfast burger

$13.50

One egg cooked any style with bacon and a choice of cheese

jack burger

$13.00

with jalapenos, red peppers, grilled onions, cilantro, mayo, and blended jack cheese

conchita burger

$13.50

with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and chipotle sauce

grilled jalapeno burger

$13.50

Turkey burger with grilled jalapeños, onions, and swiss cheese

the cowboy burger

$13.50

Bacon, american cheese, onion rings; topped with BBQ sauce

the dagwood

$13.50

The Godfather of all burgers. Bacon, american cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes and thousand island dressing

el guaco

$13.00

guacamole, tomatoes, lettuce, and choice of cheese

classic melt

$12.00

w/grilled onions and american cheese on marbled rye

Salad

hail caesar salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced hard-boiled egg and parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing

the onassis

$12.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, and feta cheese; served with our House Greek dressing

the arcadian

$12.00

Our version of the Greek tomato salad. Tomato, cucumber, olives, onion, and feta with balsamic vinegar and fresh basil

popeye's prize

$12.50

Bed of spinach, chopped bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese

the company salad

$11.50

Mixed greens with apple slices, walnuts, and raisins with raspberry vinaigrette

chopped phooey

$15.00

Chopped salad greens, crisp bacon, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, onion, chicken breast, and feta with choice of dressing

buffalo chicken salad

$14.00

Buffalo style crispy chicken over a bed of fresh greens with lettuce, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg, and ranch dressing

the chef george salad

$15.00

This is pop’s favorite salad! Ham, turkey, swiss, mozzarella, american cheese and a hard boiled egg; served over a bed of fresh greens, garnished with tomato, cucumber, and onion

Specials

Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

Beverages

Beverages

hot chocolate

$4.50

milk

$3.50

chocolate milk

$4.00

soft drinks

$3.50

iced tea

$3.25

hot tea

$3.25

Coffee

coffee

$3.25

decaf

$3.25

Greek Frappe Iced Coffee

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Juices

Orange

$5.25+

Cranberry

$5.00+

Apple

$5.00+

Grapefruit

$5.00+

Tomato

$4.50+

Espresso

Single

$3.00

Double

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Cafe Vanilla

$4.50

Cafe Mocha

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Kids OJ

$3.50

Kids Apple

$3.00

Kids Cranberry

$3.00

Kids Soft Drink

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Choc Milk

$2.50

Kids

Kids One Egg

$5.00

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.00

It's A Party

$6.00

Mickey Mouse

$5.50

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.50

Kids Burger

$8.00

Mickey Mouse Choc Chip

$6.50

Specials

Specials Breakfast

Pepper & eggs

$10.50

Quinoa Bowl

$12.50

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Vegan Bown

$15.50

Breakfast Nachos

$13.50

Specials Lunch

Hawaiian Tuna

$13.00

Gyro Platter

$13.50

Summer Cold Plate

$11.00

Chicken parmesan

$13.00

Broiled Salmon

$16.00

Chicken Salad

$12.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

At The Baked Apple, we are family owned and operated offering a casual dining atmosphere 7 days a week. We pride ourselves with homemade signature dishes such as the baked apple pancake, crepes, old fashioned pancakes, unique waffles and farm fresh omelettes. Lunch includes beef burgers and specialty sandwich paninis, shrimp tacos, huge salads and homemade soups daily.

Location

1224 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

