Laurelhurst Market 3155 E Burnside St

3155 E Burnside St

Portland, OR 97214

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Laurelhurst Market is your friendly neighborhood steakhouse and butcher shop. We make everything in house, from paté to hand-stuffed sausage to smoked ham hocks. Join us for counter-service lunch or full-service dinners featuring high-quality steaks, burgers, housemade charcuterie, and plenty of beer, wine, and house cocktails.

3155 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

