Lilac Blossom - Greystone Plaza 650 Amherst st
No reviews yet
650 Amherst st
Nashua, NH 03063
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
蟹角 Crab Rangoon
6 pieces
上春 Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Chicken and vegetables
雞亦 Fried Chicken Wings
5 pieces
雞松 Chicken Soong
Well-minced chicken meat, served with lettuce leaves for wrapping
龍下松 Seafood Soong
Well minced shrimp and with black mushrooms, served with lettuce leaves for wrapping
排骨 Barbecue Spareribs
5 pieces
無骨排 Boneless Spareribs
窩貼 Homemade Peking Ravioli
6 pieces. Pan fried or steamed dumplings with ground lean pork and vegetables
水餃 Steam Peking Ravioli
紅油炒手 Szechuan Dumpling
In spicy sesame sauce and peanut butter sauce
蔥油餅 Homemade Scallion Pancake
炸大下 Fried Shrimp
4 pieces
牛串 Teriyaki Beef
4 pieces
雞串 Teriyaki Chicken
6 pieces
雞條 Fried Chicken Fingerw
二人保 Pu Pu Platter For 2
Serves two. Spring rolls, fried shrimp, crab rangoon, BBQ spareribs, teriyaki beef, chicken wings, and chicken fingers
三人保 Pu Pu Platter For 3
四人保 Pu Pu Platter For 4
大酸梅醬 Large duck sauce
Soups
House Special
左公雞 General Tso's Chicken
This remarkable dish was originally created for general tso during the ching dynasty. Finely deep-fried chunked chicken sautéed with broccoli and red peppers in an exotic Hunan sauce
麻辣雞 Mala Chicken
Strips of chicken breast together with snow peas, sed peppers, baby corn, and mushrooms, sautéed in a robust, spicy mala sauce
怪味雞 Chicken Amazing
Sliced chicken, stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a special Hunan-Szechuan mixed sauce. The sauce makes this dish amazing and excellent
芝麻雞 Crispy Sesame Chicken
Chunks of deep-fried chicken, sautéed with our tasty sesame seed sauce
陈皮雞 Tangerine Chicken
Chunks of chicken deep fried until crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Sautéed with a delicate tangerine sauce, this dish is one of the most popular on our menu
陈皮牛 Tangerine Beef
Large chunks of beef deep fried until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Sautéed in a delicate tangerine sauce, this dish is a classic hunan-style entree
陈皮下 Tangerine Shrimp
左公下 General Tso's Shrimp
芝麻牛 Crispy Sesame Beef
A delicate and remarkable Hunan dish slices of prime beef dipped in lotus flour, fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce
蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef
Sliced filet mignon sautéed with mushrooms and scallions. Spicy!
左公豆腐 General Tso's Tofu
脆皮下 Golden Crispy Shrimp
Large whole shrimp, lightly fried with chestnut flour, a light touch of sweet and sour sauce and a drop of hot and spicy flavor, then topped with walnuts
波蘿下 Pineapple Shrimp
Large whole shrimp coated and deep fried with light flour in a fruity flavor sauce
椒鹽下 Spicy & Salty Shrimp
Lightly fried with minced red peppers and green peppers
怪味下 Prawn Amazing
Lange whole shrimp, stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a special Hunan-Szechuan mixed sauce that makes this dish amazing and excellent
胡南羊 Hunan Lamb
麻辣羊 Mala Lamb
海鮮鍋巴 Sizzling Seafood Delight
Shrimp and scallops with mixed vegetables in a house special sauce, served on a hot sizzling plate
海鮮大會 Neptune's Blessing
A blend of scallops and shrimp briefly sautéed with baby corn, mushrooms, pea pods and zucchini, served in a traditional sauce
水晶干貝 Crystal Scallops
With pea pods, carrots, zucchini and mushrooms in a clear, flavorful sauce
鐵板干貝牛 Lilac Sizzling Delicacy
Fresh beef and scallops served with our master chef's special sauce. It is delicious, and it comes sizzling to your table
全家福 Happy Family
Sliced chicken, beef, scallops, shrimp and pork precisely balanced with mixed vegetables, in a brown sauce
炒三鮮 Triple Delight
Sliced chicken, shrimp and pork in ginger sauce
龍鳳配 Dragon and Phoenix
Two separate dishes, shrimp in Szechuan chili sauce, and General Tso's chicken on the other side
金菇雙鮮 Twin Spin with Golden Mushrooms
Shrimp, scallops and golden mushrooms with ham in a sauce seasoned with mushrooms
麻辣海鮮 Mala Seafood
Jumbo shrimp and fresh scallops sautéed in spicy mala sauce. A classic Szechuan-style dish
子蘁雙鮮 Imperial Couple
Shrimp and scallops in a spicy brown sauce
芦笋海鮮 Sauteed Seafood and Asparagus
本樓甲 House Lilac Duck
Half of a boneless duck sautéed in our special Chinese plum sauce is the perfect dish for an evening of wine and roses
1/2 北京甲 Half Peking Duck
The crispy skin of a whole duck is carved and served on crepes, accompanied by "Hoisin" sauce, tender scallion brushes and shredded cucumbers
北京甲 Whole Peking Duck
The crispy skin of a whole duck is carved and served on crepes, accompanied by "Hoisin" sauce, tender scallion brushes and shredded cucumbers
Moo-shi
Healthy & Diet Food
Pork
Poultry
甜雞 Sweet and Sour Chicken
磨雞 Moo Goo Gai Pan
素菜雞 Sliced Chicken with Vegetables
耍雞 Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts
魚香雞 Slice Chicken with Garlic Sauce
茄子雞 Sliced Chicken with Chinese Eggplant
辣椒雞 Slice Chicken with Chili Peppers
雪雞 Sliced Chicken with Snow Peas
芥雞 Sliced Chicken with Broccoli
宫雞 Diced Chicken With Peanuts
子姜鸡 Ginger Chicken with String Beans
湖南雞 Hunan Chicken
苟雞 Sauteed Sliced Chicken and Asparagus
魚香苟雞 Sliced Chicken in Garlic Sauce
Seafood
甜下 Sweet and Sour Shrimp
耍下 Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
宫保下 Shrimp with Peanuts
芥下 Shrimp with Broccoli
下胡 Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
New York style in a white sauce
雪下 Shrimp with Pea Pods
素下 Shrimp with Vegetables
洞庭下 Tung-ting Shrimp with Mixed Vegegtables
Has egg whites
魚香下 Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
干燒下 Shrimp in Chili Sauce
With onion in a hot tomato sauce
沙茶下 Shrimp in Spicy Tea Sauce
豆豉下 Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce
子蘁下 Ginger Shrimp
魚香干貝 Scallops in Garlic Sauce
干燒干貝 Scallops in Chili Sauce
宫保四樣 Delicacy Gang of Four
Chicken, beef, pork, and shrimp
苟下 Sauteed Shrimp and Asparagus
魚香苟下 Shrimp and Garlic Sauce
Beef
雪豆牛 Beef with Snow Peas
磨菇牛 Beef Mushroom Chow Yoke
Pea pods, mushrooms and zucchini in oyster sauce
芥兰牛 Beef with Brocolli
蔬菜牛 Beef with Vegetables
鱼香牛 Beef in Garlic Sauce
干烧牛 Szechuan-style Beef
With celery and carrots in a hot chili sauce
湖南牛 Hunan Spicy Beef
Vegetables with a spicy brown sauce
辣椒牛 Shredded Beef with Chinese Chili Peppers
芦笋牛 Beef and Asparagus
鱼香芦笋牛 Beef and asparagus in garlic sauce
Vegetables
炒四素 Four Treasure Vegetables
Four pea pods, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms in a brown sauce
炒四季豆 Sauteed String Beans
炒芥兰 Sauteed Broccoli
鱼香芥兰 Broccoli in Garlic Sauce
中国茄子 Chinese Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
清炒雪豆丝瓜 Sauteed Pea Pods with Zucchini
麻婆豆腐 Szechuan-style Bean Curd
Peas and mushrooms in Szechuan spicy hot pepper sauce
菠菜豆腐 Spinach with Fried Tofu
清炒芦笋 Sauteed Asparagus
清炒白菜 Sauteed Bok Choi
Noodle
雞勞. Chicken Lo Mein (noodles)
Chicken, pork or vegetable
牛勞 Beef Lo Mein (noodles)
肉勞 Pork Lo Mein (noodles)
素勞 Vegetable Lo Mein (noodles)
下勞 Shrimp Lo Mein (noodles)
上海面黃 Shanghai Pan-fried Noodles
Pan-fried crispy noodles topped with shrimp, pork, chicken, and assorted vegetables
本樓面黃 House Pan-fried Noodles
Pan-fried crispy noodles topped with scallops, pork, chicken, and assorted vegetables in wine sauce
本樓勞面 House Special Lo Mein (noodles)
Chow Mein
Fried Rice
Lunch
Luncheon Specials
午*甜酸鸡 Sweet and Sour Chicken
午*腰果鸡 Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts
午*芥兰鸡 Sliced Chicken with Broccoli
午*子姜鸡 Ginger Chicken with String Beans
午*湖南鸡 Hunan Chicken
午*鱼香鸡 Chicken with Garlic Sauce
午*回锅肉 Twice Sauteed Pork
午*鱼香肉 Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce
午*芥兰牛 Beef with Broccoli
午*蔬菜牛 Beef with Assorted Vegetables
午*鱼香牛 Shredded Beef with Garlic Sauce
午*甜酸下 Sweet and Sour Shrimp
午*下仁胡 Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
午*蔬菜下 Shrimp with Assorted Vegetables
午*午-鱼香下 Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
午*午-鱼香芥兰 Broccoli Flowerettes with Garlic Sauce
Healthy and Diet Food
House Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
650 Amherst st, Nashua, NH 03063
Photos coming soon!