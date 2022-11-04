Chinese
Little Lan’s 544 Chestnut St
137 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Little Lan's specializes in Chinese, serving the North Shore since 1992.
Location
544 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL 60093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
No Reviews
3930 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurant