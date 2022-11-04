Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Little Lan’s 544 Chestnut St

137 Reviews

$$

544 Chestnut St

Winnetka, IL 60093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Egg Rolls(2pc)
Pot Stickers (6pc)
Chicken Fried Rice

Appetizers

Chicken Egg Rolls(2pc)

$5.95

Our most popular item and for good reason

Veggie Egg Rolls(2pc)

$5.95

Homemade, hand rolled, delicious veggie egg rolls

Crab Rangoons (5pc)

$8.95

Crispy wontons stuffed with kani, cream cheese, and scallions and garlic

Pot Stickers (6pc)

Pot Stickers (6pc)

$8.95

Handmade pork dumplings pan fried to perfection

Steam Dumplings (6pc)

$7.95

Handmade pork dumplings steamed to perfection

Rockin Shrimp (8pc)

$13.95

Jumbo fried shrimp, crispy crunchy delightfulness

Sesame Cold Noodles

$9.95

Noodles tossed with our homemade peanut dressing, with cucumbers and sesame seeds

Fried Wonton

$4.95

Handmade pork wontons, fried to crispy perfection

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed edamame and salt

Soups

All our soups serve 2 people, except our homemade hot and sour soup is available in single servings.

Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00

Mild, medium, or hot with tofu, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, and egg serves ONE

Wonton Soup

$7.95

Pork wontons in a chicken broth with spinach, sliced carrots, zucchini, and napa cabbage serves TWO

Egg Drop Soup

$7.00

Egg drop soup serves TWO, get it with spinach

Miso Soup

$7.95

Served with tofu and sliced scallions, serves TWO

Veggie Tofu Soup

$7.00

Tofu, spinach, sliced carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, and fresh mushrooms serves TWO

Sizzling Rice Soup

$12.95

Shrimp, scallops, chicken, spinach, sliced carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, fresh mushroom and our sizzling rice, serves TWO

Three Delicacy Soup

$11.95

Shrimp, scallops, chicken, spinach, sliced carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, fresh mushroom, serves TWO

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Chicken veggies and noodle soup serves TWO

Moo Shu

Sautéed bamboo shoots, napa cabbage, zucchini and onion, served with handmade moo shu pancakes, hoisin sauce and your choice of protein

Moo Shu Chicken

$14.95

Moo Shu Beef

$16.95

Moo Shu Pork

$13.95

Moo Shu Vegetables

$12.95

Moo Shu Shrimp

$18.98

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$16.95

Dice chicken, carrots, peapods, and water chestnuts, served with lettuce pockets and a side of hoisin

Egg Fu Young

Chicken Egg Fu Young

$13.95

Beef Egg Fu Young

$14.95

Pork Egg Fu Young

$12.95

Vegetable Egg Fu Young

$11.95

Shrimp Egg Fu Young

$14.95

Combo Egg Fu Young

$14.95

Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Stirfried with ginger, garlic, peapods, bok choy, carrots, fresh mushroom, zucchini, water chestnuts in a spicy kung pao sauce

Cashew Chicken

$14.95

Stir-fried with ginger, garlic, peapods, bok choy, carrots, fresh mushroom, zucchini, water chestnuts and cashew nuts

Chicken Almonds

$14.95

Peking Chicken

$13.95

Chicken stirred with caramelized onions, and water chestnuts in our sweet hoisin sauce

Garlic Chicken Vegetables

$13.95

Extra garlic, stirfried with ginger, peapods, bok choy, carrots, fresh mushroom, zucchini, water chestnuts

Chicken Broccoli

$13.95

Chicken stir-fried with ginger, garlic and our brown sauce, with a touch of oyster sauce

Chicken Vegetables

$13.95

Stirfried with ginger, garlic, peapods bok choy, carrots, fresh mushroom, zucchini, water chestnuts

Crispy Duck

$19.95

Our special recipe, half-duck steamed cooked with scallions, ginger, and star anise, rendering the fat and then deep fried to crispness

Curry Chicken

$14.95

A Japanese curry with caramelized onions, carrots and peapods

Chicken Asparagus and Peapods

$15.95

Chicken stirred fried in our white sauce with ginger and garlic (Optional brown sauce)

Chicken Peapod

$15.95

Chicken and peapods stirred in a brown garlic and ginger sauce. (Optional white sauce)

Basil Chicken

$16.95

Diced chicken, basil, garlic, onion made to your spicy level

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

Chicken stir-fried in a teriyaki glaze with broccoli and peapods

Mongolian Chicken

$14.95

Mongolian Chicken, stir-fried with scallions on top of crispy rice noodles served with white rice

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Deep fried battered chicken, smothered in our special sesame garlic sauce

General Tso Chicken

$14.95

Deep fried battered chicken, smothered in our Tso’s sauce, carrots, bok choy, zucchini, fresh mushroom, water chestnuts, and peapods

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Deep fried battered chicken in our homemade orange sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95

Deep fried battered chicken smother in our sweet & sour sauce pineapple, carrots, green and red peppers

Spicy Fried Garlic Chicken

$14.95

Deep fried battered chicken, smothered in our special spicy garlic sauce

Chicken Green Beans

$13.95

Chicken stir fried with green beans tossed in hoisin sauce

Chicken Black Mushroom, Peapod, Bamboo

$14.95

Beef

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Beef stir-fried with scallions on top of crispy rice noodle served with rice on the side

Szechuan Beef

$16.95

Sliced flank steak, carrot, bamboo shoots, and crisp celery stored fried in a Hot Szechuan sauce (optional no spicy)

Manchurian Beef

$16.95

Flank steak, stirred friend with green and white onions, ginger, and garlic

Spicy Garlic Beef

$16.95

Garlic, onions, and beef get it HOT!

Green Pepper Beef

$15.95

Saucy green pepper beef stir fried with garlic, in a brown sauce, get it with tomatoes

Beef Deluxe Vegetables

$13.95

Peapods, bok choy, mushrooms, carrots, water chestnuts, and broccoli stir fried in a brown sauce

Broccoli Beef

$15.95

Beef and broccoli in our brown gravy sauce

Beef Asparagus and Peapod

$16.95

Beef and peapods stir fried in a brown sauce

Beef Peapods

$15.95

Beef and peapods stir fired with ginger garlic in a brown sauce

Beef Green Beans

$16.95

Just like our Hot Spiced Pork but Beef!

Orange Beef

$16.95

Sliced flank steam battered stir fired in our special orange sauce

Curry Beef

$16.95

Japanese curry with caramelized onions, carrots, and peapods

Kung Pao Beef

$15.95

Just like our Spicy Hot Kung Pao Chicken but Beef!

Pork

Hot Spiced Pork

$13.95

Our most popular dish, pork shoulder, green beans stir fried in a sweet and spicy hoisin sauce (substitute chicken) and get it HOT

Twice Cooked Pork

$13.95

Pork Shoulder, sliced cabbage and onions stir fired in hoisin sauce

Sweet & Sour Pork

$14.95

Battered pieces of pork shoulder, smothered in our homemade sweet sauce, with carrots, peppers and pineapples

Pork Deluxe Vegetables

$12.95

Stirfried with ginger, garlic, peapods, bok choy, carrots, fresh mushroom, zucchini, water chestnuts in a brown sauce

Pork Eggplant

$13.95

Pork and eggplant, in our special spicy, sweet and tangy garlic sauce

Curry Pork

$13.95

Japanese curry, caramelized onions, carrots, and peapods

Seafood

Garlic Shrimp

$19.95

Jumbo Shrimp battered and fried and tossed in our special garlic sauce, get it hot!

Kung Po Shrimp

$20.95

Spicy , ginger, garlic sauce bok chow, pea pods, carrots, water chestnuts, and mushrooms (optional no spicy)

Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$20.95

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$18.95

Lucky Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp, beef, pork, and chicken, stir fried in a brown sauce with bok choy, carrots, peapods, mushrooms, carrots, and water chestnuts

Shrimp Vegetables

$19.95

Eggplant Shrimp

$19.95

Curry Shrimp

$19.95

Walnut Shrimp

$20.95

Shrimp Asparagus Peapod

$20.95

Sweet & Sour Fish

$19.95

Kung Po Fish

$19.95

Shrimp Broccoli

$19.95

Shrimp Black Mushroom, Peapod, Bamboo

$18.95

Veggie

Vegetable Deluxe

$11.95

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$12.95

Szechuan Garlic Green Beans

$11.95

Mapo Tofu

$11.95

Family Tofu

$12.95

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$11.95

Garlic Broccoli

$11.95

Vegetable Tofu

$11.95

Vegetable BB

$10.95

Asparagus & Peapod

$12.95

Veggie Curry

$12.95

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Beef Fried Rice

$12.95

Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.95

Combo Fried Rice

$13.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Teriyaki Fried Rice

$10.95

Egg Fried Rice

$7.95

Tofu Fried Rice

$10.95

Noodles

Chicken Pan Noodle

$11.95

Beef Pan Noodle

$13.95

Pork Pan Noodle

$11.95

Shrimp Pan Noodle

$13.95

Combo Pan Noodle

$13.95

Vegetable Pan Noodle

$10.95

Plain Pan Noodle

$7.95

Chicken Crispy Pan Noodle

$13.95

Beef Crispy Pan Noodle

$13.95

Pork Crispy Pan Noodle

$11.95

Shrimp Crispy Pan Noodle

$14.95

Combo Crispy Pan Noodle

$13.95

Pad Thai

$11.95

Crispy Veg Noodle

$12.95

Tofu Pan Noodle

$11.95

Sides

Sm White Rice

$2.50

Lg White Rice

$5.00

Sm Brown Rice

$3.00

Lg Brown Rice

$6.00

Mooshu Pancakes (4Pc)

$5.00

Mooshu Pancakes (2Pc)

$2.50

Pot Sticker Sauce

$0.25

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Hot Mustard

$0.15

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Sm Steam Broc

$5.95

Almond Cookies

$3.00

Chow Mein Noodles

$1.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ramune

$4.00

Tea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Lan's specializes in Chinese, serving the North Shore since 1992.

Location

544 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL 60093

Directions

Gallery
Little Lan’s image
Little Lan’s image
Little Lan’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
orange starNo Reviews
3930 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
orange star4.6 • 3,342
2032 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Wow Bao - Clark & Diversey
orange starNo Reviews
2806 N Clark Street Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Chef's Cocktail Bar
orange star4.5 • 100
2165 N. Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Lincoln Park
orange starNo Reviews
2140 North Clybourn Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Katy's Dumplings Oak Park
orange star5.0 • 62
1113 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winnetka

Mino's - Winnetka
orange star5.0 • 7,076
985 Greenbay Road Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
The Happ Inn Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 2,950
305 N Happ Road Northfield, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
Spirit Elephant
orange star4.6 • 819
924 Greenbay Road Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
Pomeroy
orange star5.0 • 403
844 Spruce Street Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
Marco Roma
orange star4.0 • 70
14 Green Bay Road Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
501 Local
orange star4.6 • 55
501 Chestnut st Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winnetka
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Evanston
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston