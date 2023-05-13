Restaurant header imageView gallery

Living Green - 17th Street

1489a Southeast 17th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

FOOD

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

toast, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, zatar seasoning, olive oil

French Toast

$14.00

Multigrain toast, banana, raspberries, honey, lemon zest

Protein Omelet

$16.00

organic egg whites, chicken breast, spinach, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto

Hippie Omelet

$14.00

organic eggs, avocado, onions, spinach, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto

Overnight Oats

$10.00

oats, banana, blueberry, pumpkin seeds, pecans, chia seeds, honey

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

greek yogurt, granola, banana, goji, blueberries, walnuts, coconibs, honey

Sesame Bagel

$3.50

Acai

Original Brazillian

Original Brazillian

$15.00

Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds

Choconut Brazillian

Choconut Brazillian

$15.00

Açaí berry, banana, apple, cacao nibs, peanut butter, chia seeds, peanut chunks, honey, granola

Sandwiches

Oh Veggie

Oh Veggie

$12.00

WW Toast, Pesto, Portabella, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts

Sin Free

Sin Free

$11.00

GF Ciabatta, Pesto, crimini mushrooms, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts

Caprese

Caprese

$9.50

Multigrain Croissant, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Tuna es Melting

$11.00

Sesame bagel, tuna salad (no mayo, greek yogurt instead), swiss cheese, kale

Lox

$14.00

Sesame Bagel, Greek Yogurt Spread (Kalamata Olive & Lemon Juice), Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Spinach, Red Onion

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.00

Filo Dough, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Scallions

Le Paris

$12.00

croissant, organic eggs, smoked salmon, dill, red onion, greek yogurt spread

Caprese

$10.00

Old School Croissant

$10.00

croissant, org turkey, swiss cheese, olive oil

Egg Classic

$11.00

GF Ciabatta, eggs, organic turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, olive oil

Built Strong

$9.00

GF Ciabatta, eggs, spinach, swiss cheese, tomato, pesto

Wraps

Veggie Monster

Veggie Monster

$13.00

Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions

Chicken Gordo

Chicken Gordo

$13.50

WW Wrap, Chicken, Spring mix, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Red Onion, Avocado

The Beast

The Beast

$14.00

WW Wrap, Grass Fed Meatballs with Marinara Sauce, Free Range Chicken Tarragon, Feta, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Portabella, Kale & a dash of Greek yogurt

Hungry Man's Burrito

Hungry Man's Burrito

$14.00

WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion

Salads

Green Machine

$14.00

Nicoise

$14.00

Dessert

Orange Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Baklava

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Oreo Cookie Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Ferrero Roche Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pastries

GF Chocolate Flax Muffins

$1.50

Vegan Donuts

$3.99

-Strawberry -Chocolate -Glazed

Vegan Cookies

$3.99

Assorted Muffins

$3.99Out of stock

-Chocolate Chip -Banana Walnut -Blueberry

Coffee Cake

$3.99

Croissants

$3.50

DRINKS

Juices

BerryBan

$11.00

Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice.

Summer Breeze

$12.50

Mango, Apple, Pineapple, Mint

Healthy & Sexy

$12.00

Kale, Beets, Cucumber, Carrot, Banana, Apple, Lemon

Eye of the Tiger

$11.00

Carrot, Ginger, Red Apple.

Red Stiletto

$11.00

Beets, Carrot, Celery, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon

Living Green

$11.00

Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Mint.

Flu You

$11.00

Celery, Red Apple, Turmeric, Garlic, Goji, Ginger, Beets, Mint, OJ.

Celery Heart

$15.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Chocolate Strength

$12.00

Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

My Protein

$12.50

Banana, Blueberry, Cacao nibs, Hemp Protein, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Goji Berries, Maca, Chia Seeds

Organic Custom Juice/Smoothie

$14.00

Hot Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Hot Mocha

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.50

Chai tea, ginger, honey, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, milk

Cold Coffee & Tea

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Organic Shots

Organic Wheatgrass

$5.00

Ginger

$3.50

-Digestive Health-

Turmeric

$3.50

-Immune, Anti Inflammatory-

Superman

$3.50

-Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric-

WINE

Sauv Blanc

Sauv Blanc Glass

$8.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Sancerre

Sancerre Glass

$13.00

Sancerre Bottle

$39.00

Rose

Rose Glass

$9.00

Rose Bottle

$27.00

Cabernet

Cabernet Glass

$9.00

Cabernet Bottle

$27.00

PInot Noir

Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

1489a Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Directions

