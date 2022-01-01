  • Home
loft hawaiian restaurant north torrance | artesia boulevard

No reviews yet

2210 Artesia Boulevard

Torrance, CA 90504

Order Again

Popular Items

Island Style Fried Chicken
2 Item Combination
Korean Barbecued Beef

Pupus (Appetizers)

Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$2.95

Hawaiian style sushi! Grilled Spam and steamed rice glazed with our sweet teriyaki sauce and wrapped in nori (seaweed)

Kalua Lumpia

$7.95Out of stock

Crispy egg rolls filled with Kalua Pork and cabbage

Island Style Chicken-tizer

$8.95

5 pieces of our famous Island Style Fried Chicken. Boneless chicken leg marinated in our secret sweet ginger sauce and fried to a golden brown

Basket of French Fries

$6.45

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chicken Cabbage Salad

$12.95

Julienned cabbage tossed with shredded chicken breast, ramen noodles, and sesame seasoning. Tossed in our housemade salad dressing and topped with green onions

Ahi Poke Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Cubes of sushi grade Ahi tuna marinated in sesame oil, onions and our special seasoning then topped with green onions. Served with a scoop of steamed rice

Island Style Fried Chicken Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Our famous Island Style Fried Chicken on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cucumbers and bacon bits. Served with Ranch dressing

Extra Chicken Entree (6oz)

$5.95

Plates

Plates are served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95

Korean Barbecued Beef

$17.95+

Thinly sliced strips of tender tri-tip marinated in our sweet and savory sauce and grilled to perfection

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.45+

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken thighs topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce

Island Style Fried Chicken

$13.45+

Boneless chicken leg marinated in our secret sweet ginger sauce and fried to golden perfection

Asian Barbecued Chicken

$15.45

Tender chicken thigh marinated in our sweet Korean pepper sauce for a tangy BBQ flavor

Healthy Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Breast

$16.45

Grilled boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce

Kalua Pork

$15.45

Slow baked pork, shredded and mixed with Hawaiian rock salt and hickory for a light, smoky taste

Barbecued Char Siu Chicken

$15.45Out of stock

Sweet and savory Asian style chicken with a hint of honey. Served with Chinese hot mustard

Chicken Katsu

$15.45

Fried boneless chicken thigh rolled in panko and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with our housemade tonkatsu sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.45Out of stock

Grilled filet of salmon topped with our sweet Hawaiian teriyaki sauce

Combination Plates

Combination plates are served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95

2 Item Combination

$20.95

Your choice of 2 proteins (Chicken Teriyaki, Island Style Fried Chicken, Asian Barbecued Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Barbecued Char Siu Chicken, Korean Barbecued Beef, Chicken Katsu or Kalua Pork. Served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95.

3 Item Combination

$21.95

Your choice of 3 proteins (Chicken Teriyaki, Island Style Fried Chicken, Asian Barbecued Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken Breast, Barbecued Char Siu Chicken, Korean Barbecued Beef, Chicken Katsu or Kalua Pork. Served with steamed rice and your choice of 2 of the following items - macaroni salad, cabbage salad or steamed broccoli. Substitute french fries for $1 or Chinese Chicken Salad for $1.95. Upgrade to brown rice for $1 or Bacon Fried Rice for $3.95.

Noodles and Fried Rice

Saimin Soup with Won Tons

$11.45

Saimin noodles in a seafood broth with won tons, green onions and kamaboko

Wok Fried Noodles with Korean BBQ Beef

$11.45

Wok fried saimin noodles with Korean BBQ Beef, cabbage, green onions and Hawaiian seasonings. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad

Wok Fried Noodles with Char Siu Chicken

$11.45Out of stock

Wok fried saimin noodles with Char Siu Chicken, cabbage, green onions and Hawaiian seasonings. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad

Bacon Fried Rice

$13.45

Steamed rice wok fried with smoky bacon, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad

Barbecued Char Siu Chicken Fried Rice

$13.45Out of stock

Steamed rice wok fried with Char Siu chicken, eggs, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad

Wok Fried Noodles With Vegetables

$13.45

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.45

Steamed rice wok fried with broccoli, green onions and our special sauce. Served with a scoop of macaroni salad

Extra Bacon For Entree

$4.95

Local Favorites

Portuguese Sausage and Eggs

$13.45

Spicy pork sausage links, served with steamed rice, 2 eggs and a scoop of macaroni salad

Spam and Eggs

$13.45

Grilled Spam slices, served with steamed rice, 2 eggs and a scoop of macaroni salad

Loco Moco

$14.45

Two housemade Choice Angus hamburger patties, served on a bed of steamed rice, topped with 2 eggs and our rich Hawaiian gravy.

Chicken Katsu Moco

$15.45

Our chicken katsu served on a bed of steamed rice, topped with 2 eggs and our rich Hawaiian gravy.

Side Orders

2 Eggs

$2.95

2 Slices Spam

$3.95

Broccoli Side

$2.45

Cabbage Salad Side

$2.45

Gravy Side

$2.45

Macaroni Salad Side

$2.45

Steamed Rice Side

$2.45

Aloha Mac Salad (24oz)

$7.85

Side Sauces Online

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Katsu Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side Chinese Dressing

$0.50

Side Mustard

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50Out of stock

Side Hawaiian Hot Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

It was tough being a kid from the mainland spending summers on Oahu. My aunties, uncles and cousins always teased me, my brothers and sister about how funny we talked. Being a ko-tonk in Hawaii wasn’t easy but I got to eat delicious local Hawaiian foods. My fondest memories are of chasing the manapua truck through Waipahu, eating crackseed, and of course, shaved ice. The best times were spent with my cousins at our beach house in Punaluu – eating saimin at midnight, gambling with the aunties, picking ogo with Mom and Dad at Ewa beach and watching Kikaida on TV. I’ve always dreamt of running a restaurant and when the time came, I thought back to those summers in Punaluu. My hope is to bring the flavors and memories (minus the mosquitoes) of those Hawaiian summers to the mainland. I hope you enjoy our food – a little Hawaii and a little California – blending the best of both great places. Mahalo and enjoy, Tad

Location

Directions

