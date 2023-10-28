Rascals Teriyaki Grill - Gardena
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving tasty and authentic Japanese-American family recipes to our local South Bay community
Location
1540 West Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Gardena
Jamba - 000801 - Gardena Valley Center
4.2 • 1,055
1252-A W. Redondo Beach Blvd. Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurant