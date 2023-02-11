Longfellow Cafe - Natick
No reviews yet
203 Oak St
Natick, MA 01760
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Avocado Toast
Mediterranean Avocado Toast
Sourdough, Avocado, Sliced Red Onion, Za'atar Seasoning, Feta Crumbles, Sliced Fresh Lemon, Olive Oil
Egg on Avocado Toast
Sourdough, Egg, Avocado, White Cheddar, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Olive Oil
Caprese Avocado Toast
Sourdough, Avocado, Sliced tomato, Sliced Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil
Breakfast Taco
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
French Toast
Protein Bowl
All About the Almonds Oatmeal
Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Rasberries and Chia Seeds over Oatmeal
Apple Pie Oatmeal
Apples, Golden Raisins, Nutmeg, Cinnamon and Toasted Pecans over Oatmeal
Beets Me Yogurt
Marinated Beets, Avocado and Mint over Yogurt
Berry Crush Yogurt
Crushed Blueberries, Rasperries, Blackberries, Honey, Ginger & Granola over yogurt
Carrot Cake Yogurt
Shredded Carrots, Chopped Dates, Toasted Coconut Flakes, Cardamon, Cinnamon and Maple Syrup over Yogurt
Cherry Oatmeal Cookie Yogurt
Toasted Oats, Chopped Hazelnuts, Dried Cherries, Cocoa Nibs and Fresh Cherry Garnish over Yogurt
Fruit & Nut Oatmeal
Maple Broiled Plums with Pistachios over Oatmeal
Greek Island Oatmeal
Figs, Honey, Walnuts , Thyme, Sea Salt, Honeycomb over Oatmeal
Island Dreaming Oatmeal
Tropical Passion Fruit, Banana, Mango, Crushed Macadamias over Oatmeal
Plain Cottage Cheese
Fresh soft cottage cheese high in nutrients helps weight loss and build muscle
Plain Greek Yogurt
Greek Yogurt - High in protein, supports muscle, bone & gut
Plain Steel Cut Oatmeal
Steel cut oats - healthiest of the oats, rich in protein, fiber, improves fullness
Super Foodie Yogurt
Goji, Chia, Ground Flax and Blueberries over Yogurt
Wake Up Call Yogurt
Matcha, Cacao, Chocolate Sauce, Kiwi and Blackberries over Yogurt
Specialty Toast & Bagels
Apple Almond Butter Toast
Almond butter and apples are a deliciously healthy combination. Almond butter is a great source of protein with less saturated fat than peanut butter—and it tastes great! You'll see when you dip your apple slices in it. Cinnamon Toast with almond butter, apple slices and a touch sweetness
Mascarpone Berry Toast
Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries, honey and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
Berry Yogurt Toast
Combining a complex carbohydrate with fat and protein is well-balanced and will keep your blood-sugar in check and feeling satisfied into the morning. Toast, Topped with yogurt custard and fresh berries
Reese Peanut Butter Toast
Toast, Creamy Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips, and a touch of sweetness
Baked Goods \ Pastry
Pizza
Salads
Greek Salad
Feta, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Carrot, Cucumber, Add Mint
Caesar Salad
Parmesean and Croutons
Garden Salad
Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Shredded Carrots
Mexican Chopped
Romaine, black beans, tomato, pico, tortilla strips, red cabbage, jalapeno, avocado cilantro
Rainbow Orzo Salad
Diced mango adds a surprising sweet twist to this colorful orzo, red onion, bell pepper, chickpeas, herb, and cucumber salad. Served with Tahini dressing
SouthEast Salad
Colorful, juicy, crunchy, sweet, tangy, herby, spicy… Crunchy green and red cabbage, peppers, green onions, cilantro, mint, basil, peaches and nuts. Ginger Miso sauce
Sandwiches
Caprese Chicken
Chicken, tomato, mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic drizzle
Club Sandwich
Bacon Lettuce Tomato
Egg Salad
Grilled Cheese
Toasted with cheese
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tomato Cheese Lettuce
Italian Meatball Parm
Meatballs fried until golden brown, then baked low and slow in tomato sauce. Placed in between fresh sourdough bread melted with Mozzarella
Mediterranean Veggie
Hummus, Carrots, Onion, Feta, Cucumbers, Bell Pepper, Spinach
Ming Bings - Vegan Hot Pockets
!00% plant-based and gluten free. These pockets are deliciousness and bring a modern twist to Chinese flatbread
The Village
Toasted Ham & Cheese
The Wakefield
Chicken salad is a mixture of cooked chicken meat and mayonnaise
Tuna Salad
Tuna Lettuce Tomato
Soups
Tacos
Boba
Ube Tea
Ube (purple yam), Plant based Soy Milk, Earl Grey tea over Tapioca pearls
Thai Iced Tea
DECAF Spiced Tea over Condensed Coconut Milk, Oat milk and Tapioca Pearls
Brown Sugar Matcha
Oat Milk & Matcha over Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls
Strawberry Milk
Unsweetened Oat Milk, Vegan whipping cream, Vanilla & Strawberry puree over Tapioca pearls
Chocolate Milk
Stingray Boba Tea
Bottles/Cans
Coffee
Original Roast
Bulletproof
Keto Bulletproof coffee is rich, creamy, and loaded with healthy fats to get you through the day. Ideal partner to intermittent fasting.
Moroccan Spiced Coffee
Moroccan Spiced Coffee - focus without the jitters and anti inflammatory. Cinnamon regulates blood sugar levels Ginger equals anti-inflammatory Pepper helps absorb the ingredients together Nutmeg is extremely anti-inflammatory 1 teaspoon of Cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg
Original Iced Coffee
Original Roast served cold
Cold Brew
Cold Brew uses a steeping process that is slightly less acidic, stronger than espresso but tastes more flavorful and less bitter which is great if you're cutting back on added sugar or watching calorie intake.
Whipped Coffee
Whipped or dalgona coffee frothy, butter-scotched hued foam spooned over milk
French Vanilla Iced Coffee
Hazelnut Iced Coffee
Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Here’s the perfect banana smoothie recipe: frothy, creamy, and just the right sweet flavor! Almond Milk, Banana, Greek Yogurt
Berry Smoothie
Here’s the perfect berry smoothie: tart, creamy, and full of sweet fruity flavor! Almond Milk, Mixed Berries, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Honey
Blueberry Beet
This delicious, healthy, perfectly refreshing breakfast or snack, especially if you’ve eaten heavily the day before and your body needs a reset! Almond Milk, Blue Berries, Beet, Pineapple, Spinach, Honey
Chocolate Banana
This delicious chocolate banana smoothie recipe is filled with sweet frozen banana, almond milk, and plenty of cocoa powder.
Frozen Matcha
Peanut Butter Smoothie
Almond Mild, Peanut Butter & Bananas
Strawberry Banana Milk Shake
Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Cottage Cheese, Vanilla Extract
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Almond Milk, Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Banana, Honey
Watermelon Smoothie
Watermelon, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk & Honey
Stingray smoothie created by the stingrays
It's sweet and sour with a little sting
Tea
Black Tea
Here are 10 health benefits of black tea, all supported by science. Has antioxidant properties. ... May boost heart health. ... May lower “bad” LDL cholesterol. ... May improve gut health. ... May help reduce blood pressure. ... May help reduce the risk of stroke. ... May lower blood sugar levels. ... May help reduce the risk of cancer.
Green Tea
Green tea is the champ when it comes to offering health benefits. It's the Swiss Army knife of teas. Cancer prevention. Fighting heart disease. Lower blood pressure. Anti-inflammatory treatment. Weight loss. Lower cholesterol.
Ice Tea
The Harvard School of Public Health lists tea as one of the best sources of hydration, second only to water. Opting for unsweetened iced tea means you'll increase your intake of essential nutrients and compounds.
Iced Matcha Latte
matcha has health promoting properties supporting energy levels and cognitive function, through caffeine and antioxidant content. However, if you're looking to reap health benefits with fewer caffeine jitters and less acidity, matcha is the way to go.
Iced Matcha Lemonade
Matcha green tea combined with crisp lemonade, then shaken with ice, creates a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink that's a delightfully vibrant, green-hue
Matcha
Matcha is loaded with antioxidants and offers numerous health benefits, potentially reducing heart disease risk while aiding weight loss, relaxation, and alertness.
Lemon Ginger Caffeine Free
Cranberry Apple Caffeine Free
Orange Spice Caffeine Free
Cozy Chamomile Caffeine Free
Mint Medley Caffeine Free
Sweet Dreams Chamomile Mint Caffeine Free
Kids Menu
PB&J
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Grilled Cheese
Toasted with cheese
Meatball Sliders
Slider bread with Italian meatballs with zesty marinara smothered with mozzarella
Pizza Bagel
Bagel with marinara sauce with cheese
Mermaid Toast
One of a kind toast with natural colored cream cheese art.
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled Tortilla with Cheese
Dino Nuggets
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
203 Oak St, Natick, MA 01760