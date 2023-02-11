Restaurant header imageView gallery

Longfellow Cafe - Natick

review star

No reviews yet

203 Oak St

Natick, MA 01760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Avocado Toast

Mediterranean Avocado Toast

Mediterranean Avocado Toast

$6.29

Sourdough, Avocado, Sliced Red Onion, Za'atar Seasoning, Feta Crumbles, Sliced Fresh Lemon, Olive Oil

Egg on Avocado Toast

Egg on Avocado Toast

$5.29

Sourdough, Egg, Avocado, White Cheddar, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Olive Oil

Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$8.00

Sourdough, Avocado, Sliced tomato, Sliced Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil

Bagels

Cinnamon Bagel

Cinnamon Bagel

$1.89
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.89
Multigrain Bagel

Multigrain Bagel

$1.89
Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$1.89
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.89

Breakfast Taco

3 Baby Corn Tortillas, Egg, Cheese, Black Beans, Bell Peppers
Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$8.95

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

French Toast

Bombay Toast

Bombay Toast

$7.59

Bombay toast is a sweet-savory variant of the French toast. It has a lip-smacking flavor and is light and healthy as well. Topped with Fruit and Whip Cream

Protein Bowl

All About the Almonds Oatmeal

All About the Almonds Oatmeal

$5.99Out of stock

Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Rasberries and Chia Seeds over Oatmeal

Apple Pie Oatmeal

Apple Pie Oatmeal

$4.99Out of stock

Apples, Golden Raisins, Nutmeg, Cinnamon and Toasted Pecans over Oatmeal

Beets Me Yogurt

Beets Me Yogurt

$5.25Out of stock

Marinated Beets, Avocado and Mint over Yogurt

Berry Crush Yogurt

Berry Crush Yogurt

$5.25

Crushed Blueberries, Rasperries, Blackberries, Honey, Ginger & Granola over yogurt

Carrot Cake Yogurt

Carrot Cake Yogurt

$5.25

Shredded Carrots, Chopped Dates, Toasted Coconut Flakes, Cardamon, Cinnamon and Maple Syrup over Yogurt

Cherry Oatmeal Cookie Yogurt

Cherry Oatmeal Cookie Yogurt

$5.50Out of stock

Toasted Oats, Chopped Hazelnuts, Dried Cherries, Cocoa Nibs and Fresh Cherry Garnish over Yogurt

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

$4.99Out of stock

Maple Broiled Plums with Pistachios over Oatmeal

Greek Island Oatmeal

Greek Island Oatmeal

$4.99Out of stock

Figs, Honey, Walnuts , Thyme, Sea Salt, Honeycomb over Oatmeal

Island Dreaming Oatmeal

Island Dreaming Oatmeal

$5.99Out of stock

Tropical Passion Fruit, Banana, Mango, Crushed Macadamias over Oatmeal

Plain Cottage Cheese

Plain Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Fresh soft cottage cheese high in nutrients helps weight loss and build muscle

Plain Greek Yogurt

Plain Greek Yogurt

$3.25

Greek Yogurt - High in protein, supports muscle, bone & gut

Plain Steel Cut Oatmeal

Plain Steel Cut Oatmeal

$3.99Out of stock

Steel cut oats - healthiest of the oats, rich in protein, fiber, improves fullness

Super Foodie Yogurt

Super Foodie Yogurt

$5.50Out of stock

Goji, Chia, Ground Flax and Blueberries over Yogurt

Wake Up Call Yogurt

Wake Up Call Yogurt

$5.50

Matcha, Cacao, Chocolate Sauce, Kiwi and Blackberries over Yogurt

Sides

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$6.49
Bacon

Bacon

$5.49
Sweet Potato Home Fries

Sweet Potato Home Fries

$5.49

Diced Sweet Potatoes and Onions

Specialty Toast & Bagels

Apple Almond Butter Toast

Apple Almond Butter Toast

$5.29

Almond butter and apples are a deliciously healthy combination. Almond butter is a great source of protein with less saturated fat than peanut butter—and it tastes great! You'll see when you dip your apple slices in it. Cinnamon Toast with almond butter, apple slices and a touch sweetness

Mascarpone Berry Toast

Mascarpone Berry Toast

$6.29

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries, honey and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

Berry Yogurt Toast

Berry Yogurt Toast

$6.29

Combining a complex carbohydrate with fat and protein is well-balanced and will keep your blood-sugar in check and feeling satisfied into the morning. Toast, Topped with yogurt custard and fresh berries

Reese Peanut Butter Toast

Reese Peanut Butter Toast

$4.29

Toast, Creamy Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chips, and a touch of sweetness

Baked Goods \ Pastry

Muffins

$3.50

Croissant

$3.00

Pizza

10 Inch Cheese

$12.99

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Feta, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Carrot, Cucumber, Add Mint

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Parmesean and Croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Shredded Carrots

Mexican Chopped

Mexican Chopped

$8.99

Romaine, black beans, tomato, pico, tortilla strips, red cabbage, jalapeno, avocado cilantro

Rainbow Orzo Salad

Rainbow Orzo Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Diced mango adds a surprising sweet twist to this colorful orzo, red onion, bell pepper, chickpeas, herb, and cucumber salad. Served with Tahini dressing

SouthEast Salad

SouthEast Salad

$8.99

Colorful, juicy, crunchy, sweet, tangy, herby, spicy… Crunchy green and red cabbage, peppers, green onions, cilantro, mint, basil, peaches and nuts. Ginger Miso sauce

Sandwiches

Caprese Chicken

Caprese Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, tomato, mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic drizzle

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$8.99Out of stock
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Toasted with cheese

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Tomato Cheese Lettuce

Italian Meatball Parm

Italian Meatball Parm

$8.99

Meatballs fried until golden brown, then baked low and slow in tomato sauce. Placed in between fresh sourdough bread melted with Mozzarella

Mediterranean Veggie

Mediterranean Veggie

$8.99

Hummus, Carrots, Onion, Feta, Cucumbers, Bell Pepper, Spinach

Ming Bings - Vegan Hot Pockets

Ming Bings - Vegan Hot Pockets

Out of stock

!00% plant-based and gluten free. These pockets are deliciousness and bring a modern twist to Chinese flatbread

The Village

The Village

$8.99

Toasted Ham & Cheese

The Wakefield

The Wakefield

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken salad is a mixture of cooked chicken meat and mayonnaise

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Tuna Lettuce Tomato

Soups

Soup of The Day

Out of stock
3 Bean Vegetarian Chili

3 Bean Vegetarian Chili

$5.99+

Pinto beans, red chili beans, black beans, sweet corn, bell peppers and green chilies in slow-simmered tomatoes and Southwestern spices served with tortilla chips

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Boba

Ube Tea

Ube Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Ube (purple yam), Plant based Soy Milk, Earl Grey tea over Tapioca pearls

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.50

DECAF Spiced Tea over Condensed Coconut Milk, Oat milk and Tapioca Pearls

Brown Sugar Matcha

Brown Sugar Matcha

$6.50

Oat Milk & Matcha over Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.50

Unsweetened Oat Milk, Vegan whipping cream, Vanilla & Strawberry puree over Tapioca pearls

Chocolate Milk

$6.50

Stingray Boba Tea

$6.50

Bottles/Cans

Brisk

Brisk

$1.25
Bubly

Bubly

$1.25
Dole

Dole

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Kevita

$3.50
Life WTR

Life WTR

$2.00

Lipton

$2.50

Muscle Milk

$3.50

Naked

$3.99

Ocean Spray

$2.25

Propel

$2.25
Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf

$2.25

Starbucks

$3.00

Tropicana

$2.25

Slate Milk

$5.50

Coffee

Original Roast

Original Roast

$2.69+
Bulletproof

Bulletproof

$3.59+

Keto Bulletproof coffee is rich, creamy, and loaded with healthy fats to get you through the day. Ideal partner to intermittent fasting.

Moroccan Spiced Coffee

Moroccan Spiced Coffee

$3.59+Out of stock

Moroccan Spiced Coffee - focus without the jitters and anti inflammatory. Cinnamon regulates blood sugar levels Ginger equals anti-inflammatory Pepper helps absorb the ingredients together Nutmeg is extremely anti-inflammatory 1 teaspoon of Cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg

Original Iced Coffee

Original Iced Coffee

$2.79+

Original Roast served cold

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.49+Out of stock

Cold Brew uses a steeping process that is slightly less acidic, stronger than espresso but tastes more flavorful and less bitter which is great if you're cutting back on added sugar or watching calorie intake.

Whipped Coffee

Whipped Coffee

$3.99+

Whipped or dalgona coffee frothy, butter-scotched hued foam spooned over milk

French Vanilla Iced Coffee

$3.23+

Hazelnut Iced Coffee

$3.23+

Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$7.41

Here’s the perfect banana smoothie recipe: frothy, creamy, and just the right sweet flavor! Almond Milk, Banana, Greek Yogurt

Berry Smoothie

Berry Smoothie

$7.41

Here’s the perfect berry smoothie: tart, creamy, and full of sweet fruity flavor! Almond Milk, Mixed Berries, Banana, Greek Yogurt, Honey

Blueberry Beet

Blueberry Beet

$7.41Out of stock

This delicious, healthy, perfectly refreshing breakfast or snack, especially if you’ve eaten heavily the day before and your body needs a reset! Almond Milk, Blue Berries, Beet, Pineapple, Spinach, Honey

Chocolate Banana

Chocolate Banana

$7.41

This delicious chocolate banana smoothie recipe is filled with sweet frozen banana, almond milk, and plenty of cocoa powder.

Frozen Matcha

$7.41Out of stock
Peanut Butter Smoothie

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$7.41

Almond Mild, Peanut Butter & Bananas

Strawberry Banana Milk Shake

Strawberry Banana Milk Shake

$7.41

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Cottage Cheese, Vanilla Extract

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.41

Almond Milk, Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Banana, Honey

Watermelon Smoothie

Watermelon Smoothie

$7.41

Watermelon, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk & Honey

Stingray smoothie created by the stingrays

$7.41

It's sweet and sour with a little sting

Tea

Black Tea

Black Tea

$2.39+

Here are 10 health benefits of black tea, all supported by science. Has antioxidant properties. ... May boost heart health. ... May lower “bad” LDL cholesterol. ... May improve gut health. ... May help reduce blood pressure. ... May help reduce the risk of stroke. ... May lower blood sugar levels. ... May help reduce the risk of cancer.

Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.39+

Green tea is the champ when it comes to offering health benefits. It's the Swiss Army knife of teas. Cancer prevention. Fighting heart disease. Lower blood pressure. Anti-inflammatory treatment. Weight loss. Lower cholesterol.

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.49+

The Harvard School of Public Health lists tea as one of the best sources of hydration, second only to water. Opting for unsweetened iced tea means you'll increase your intake of essential nutrients and compounds.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.09+

matcha has health promoting properties supporting energy levels and cognitive function, through caffeine and antioxidant content. However, if you're looking to reap health benefits with fewer caffeine jitters and less acidity, matcha is the way to go.

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$3.69+Out of stock

Matcha green tea combined with crisp lemonade, then shaken with ice, creates a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink that's a delightfully vibrant, green-hue

Matcha

Matcha

$3.59+

Matcha is loaded with antioxidants and offers numerous health benefits, potentially reducing heart disease risk while aiding weight loss, relaxation, and alertness.

Lemon Ginger Caffeine Free

$2.39+

Cranberry Apple Caffeine Free

$2.39+

Orange Spice Caffeine Free

$2.39+

Cozy Chamomile Caffeine Free

$2.39+

Mint Medley Caffeine Free

$2.39+

Sweet Dreams Chamomile Mint Caffeine Free

$2.39+

Kids Menu

PB&J

PB&J

$4.99

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Toasted with cheese

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$5.99

Slider bread with Italian meatballs with zesty marinara smothered with mozzarella

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$6.50

Bagel with marinara sauce with cheese

Mermaid Toast

Mermaid Toast

$5.99

One of a kind toast with natural colored cream cheese art.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Grilled Tortilla with Cheese

Dino Nuggets

$6.50

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Fruit

$1.50

Granola

$1.50

Allergy

ALLERGY Peanuts

ALLERGY Dairy

ALLERGY Fruit

ALLERGY Tree nuts

ALLERGY Other

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 Oak St, Natick, MA 01760

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Square Mfg Co.
orange starNo Reviews
935 Worcester Street Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Dates and Olives - Natick
orange star4.3 • 366
28 main street Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
orange starNo Reviews
9 Main Street Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Buttercup
orange star4.6 • 1,802
13 W Central St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Lockheart - Boston
orange starNo Reviews
102 Central Street Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurantnext
Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
92 Central Street Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Natick

b.good - Natick
orange star4.4 • 2,577
1265 Worcester St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Buttercup
orange star4.6 • 1,802
13 W Central St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
BiryaniZ N BreadZ
orange star4.6 • 1,121
195 W Central St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café
orange star4.6 • 529
1245 Worcester St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Dates and Olives - Natick
orange star4.3 • 366
28 main street Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Home of Pizza @Roche Bros Plaza - - - 10% off $100+ of pizza, code 100
orange star4.3 • 251
160 W Central St Natick, MA 01760
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Natick
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Wayland
review star
No reviews yet
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston