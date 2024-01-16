Lost Grove Brewing - La Pointe La Pointe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Best Pizza and Beer in Boise with large dog friendly patio and weekly and monthly events including trivia, live music, and dance parties. Idaho's first B Corp Certified Brewery focused on sustainability and community.
Location
1026 S La Pointe St, Boise, ID 83706
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Boise
Costa Vida - Boise Entertainment - Boise Entertainment
4.6 • 1,386
1666 S Entertainment Ave Boise, ID 83709
View restaurant