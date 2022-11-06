  • Home
Andalin Thai Kitchen & Bar 24 West Street

No reviews yet

24 West Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Maine Crab Rangoon
Gyoza

Appetizer Signature

Crazy Roll

$11.00

Steamed Butterfly 🌱

$8.50

Thai Taco🌮

$9.00

Sweet Chili Wing 🌶

$10.00

Salt & Pepper Fried Calamari🐙

$11.00

Appetizer & Snacks

Fresh Spring Roll 🌱

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Vegetarian Roll

$8.50

Maine Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crispy Tofu

$8.50

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy Chive Cake

$9.00

Vegetable Emerald Gyoza 🌱

$9.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Chicken Satay 🐔

$10.00

Wings 🐥

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Edamame

$8.00

Soft shell crab Mango salad

$18.00

Salad

Andalin Salad

$12.00

Soup

Tom Yum (Spicy Lemongrass Soup)

$7.00

Tom Kha (Thai Galangal Coconut Soup) 🌱

$7.00

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Duck Noodle Soup (Entree)

$19.00

( Lunch ) Special Menu

(Lunch) Pad Thai

$12.50

(Lunch) Spicy Pad Thai

$12.50

(Lunch) Drunken Noodle

$12.50

(Lunch) Pad See Ew

$12.50

(Lunch) Thai Fried Rice

$12.50

(Lunch) Thai Lomein

$12.50

(Lunch) Singapore Noodle

$12.50

(Lunch) Hawaiian Fried Rice

$14.00

(Lunch) Avocado Curry

$14.00

(Lunch) Mango Curry

$15.00

(Lunch) Crispy Shrimp Cashew Nut

$15.00

(Lunch) Chicken Pineapple

$13.00

(Lunch) Mango Crispy Chicken

$13.00

(Lunch) Thai General Gao Chicken

$13.00

(Lunch) Signature Vegetarian

(Lunch) Vegetarian Pad Thai

$13.00

(Lunch) Vegetarian Fried Rice

$13.00

(Lunch) Vegetarian Drunken Noodle

$13.00

(Lunch) Vegetarian Lomein

$13.00

(Lunch) Andalin Vegetable

$13.00

(Lunch) Pad Pong Ka-Ree

$13.00

(Lunch) Vegetarian Evil

$13.00

(Lunch) Vegetable Curry

$13.00

Noodle

Pad Thai

$15.00

Spicy Pad Thai

$15.00

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Singapore Noodle

$18.00

Thai Lomein

$15.00

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$15.00

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Indonesian Fried Rice

$18.00

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$18.00

Tom Yom Fried Rice

$42.00

Curry Dishes

Khao Soi Salmon

$20.00

Avocado Curry

$19.00

Mango Curry

$24.00

Roasted Duck Curry

$26.00

Andalin Signature

Spicy Duck

$26.00

BBQ Pork with Sticky Rice

$18.00

Haddock Black Pepper

$22.00

Fried and Garlic

$22.00

Taro Rice

$18.00

Andalin Entree

Mango Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Thai General Gao Chicken

$16.00

Ginger Crispy Duck

$26.00

Crispy Shrimp Cashew Nut

$22.00

Scallops & Shrimp in the Garden

$24.00

Chicken Pineapple

$17.00

Pad Kra Pow

$17.00

Signature Vegetarian-Dinner

Vegetarian Pad Thai

$15.00

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$15.00

Vegetarian Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Andalin Vegetable

$15.00

Vegetarian Pad Pong Ka-Ree

$15.00

Vegetarian Evil

$15.00

Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Side Order

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Egg Fried Rice with Chopped Scallion

$8.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.50

Hot Sauce

Dessert

Sweet Mango w/ Sticky Rice

$10.00

Coconut Ice Cream

$8.00

Mango Sorbet

$8.00

Khao Tom Mad

$8.00

Pineapple Sorbet

$10.00

Special

Soft shell crab mango salad

$18.00

Onion , red onion , red pepper , cashew nut , mango, and mix salad

Spicy padthai soft shell crab

$20.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg,onions, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, and chopped peanuts, in ours secret sauce.

Ginger suace with soft shell crab

$28.00

Crispy soft shell carb topped with fresh ginger, broccoli ,onions ,bell peppers,mushrooms and scallions in ginger sauce.

Soft shell crab red curry

$24.00

Broccoli, bell pepper,eggplant sprinkled with basil leaves .

Refreshments (Deep Copy)

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.50

Hot Thai Tea

$3.00

Ginger Tea

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea Pop

$5.00

Thai Ice Coffee Pop

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24 West Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

