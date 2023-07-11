Main picView gallery

LVCC - 5 OPFL

2807 E. OAKLAND PARK BLVD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33334

Beverages

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Estrella de Galicia

$5.00

Harvey

Heiniken

$5.00

Heiniken Light

$5.00

Miller Liter

$4.00

Modello Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Polar

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Presidente Light

$5.00

Stella Atrois

$5.00

XXAmber

$5.00

XXLarger

$5.00

Becks

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hatuey

$5.00

3 Horses Lager

$5.00

1906 Reserva

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Water

Agua Natural

$2.00

Perrier Water

$3.00

Saratoga Water 12 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water 28 oz.

$4.95

Saratoga Water Sparkling 28 oz.

$3.00

Saratoga Water Sparkling 12 oz.

$3.00

Beverages

Apple juice

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$2.95

Diet Materva

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Jugo de Tomate

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Malta

$2.75

Milk 16 oz

$2.75

Orange Juice Fresh

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.25

Kids-Milk 8oz

$2.50

Kids-ChocoMilk 8oz

$3.50

Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.95

Guanabana Milkshake

$5.95

Mamey Milkshake

$5.95

Mango Milkshake

$5.95

Papaya Milkshake

$5.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.95

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Jupiña

$2.75

Iron beer

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Ginge Ale

$2.75

Club soda

$2.25

MATERVA

$2.75

DIET MATERVA

$3.50

Coffee

Café cubano

$1.95

Cortadito

$2.25

Cortadito Leche Evaporada

$4.50

Café Con Leche

$2.75

Capuchino

$3.25

COLADA

$2.50

Colada Doble

$6.00

Americano

$1.50

Food

Appetizers

Mariquitas

$5.95

Yuca Frita

$7.50

Tamal con Lechon

$9.95

Empanadas (3) Chiken or Ground Beef

$6.95

CHICHARRON DE POLLO APERITIVO

$10.95

Croquetas

$5.95

Papa Rellena

$5.50

Bandeja Las Vegas

$21.95

Masitas de Cerdo (APT)- Pork Chunks

$8.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95

Croquetas x 2 und

$3.96

Chicharron de Cerdo

$7.95

Tostones de Picadillo

$9.95

Soups

SOPAS Y FRIJOLES

$3.95+

Salads

House Salad

$3.95

Tropical Salad

$6.95

Avocado Salad

$4.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chicken Ceasar

$12.95

Steak Caesar

$12.95

Shrimps Caesar Salad

$11.95

Ensalada de Tomate

$2.50

Whole Avocado

$6.00

ALL ENTREES

All entrees are served with rice, beans and maduros. If you want different sides, please choose up to two options from the sub sides.

Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks

$13.95

Chicharrón Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks

$16.95

Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet

$15.95

#1 Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet

$14.95

Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa

$16.95

Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri

$15.95

Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken

$12.95

Chuletada de Cerdo - Pork Chops

$16.95

Masas de Cerdo - Roast Pork

$13.95

Lechón Asado - Roast Pork

$13.95

Filete de Cerdo

$12.95

Peper steak

$22.95

#11 Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak

$15.95

Bistek Empanizado - Breaded Steak

$16.95

Churrasco - Skirt Steak

$34.95

#13 Milanesa steak

$17.95

#17 Picadillo - Grounded Beef

$12.95

#16 Ropa Viaja - Shredded Beef

$14.95

#10 Vaca Frita - Fried Beef

$14.95

#12 El Trio

$24.95

Filete de Pargo

$17.95

#20 Zarzuela de Mariscos

$34.95

#27 Salmon

$17.95

#25 Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish

$17.95

Paella

$34.95

#26 Mahi-Mahi

$16.95

#18 Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet

$15.95

Arroz con Camarones

$16.95

CAMARON AL AJILLO

$18.95

CAMARON EN SALSA VERDE

$18.95

CAMARON ENCHILADO

$18.95

Pargo ENTERO frito

$29.95

Lobster Tail with Shrimp

$29.95

Crispy Mahi Mahi

$12.95

Tropical Mahi

$19.95

Desserts

Buñuelos

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Crema Catalana

$5.95

Flan

$4.95

Flan De Coco

$5.95

Natilla

$4.50

Tres Leches

$6.95

Bizcocho-5 (Lady fingers)

$1.50

Buñuelos y Cortadito

$6.95

Cascos de Guayaba

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kids Palomilla

$10.95

Kids Baby Pollo

$9.95

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Sandwiches

Croqueta preparada

$10.95

Media Noche - Midnight Sandwich

$9.95

Pan con Bistek - Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Pan con Croquetas

$6.95

Pan con Lechón - Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Pan con Pollo - Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Sandwich Cubano - Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

Tostadas

$1.50

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$3.50

Moro

$4.00

Cebolla Cocinada 8oz

$3.75

Cebolla Picada 2oz

$0.50

Limones

$0.50

Orden de Pan (12 p)

$3.90

Papas Frita

$5.50

Maduros

$5.95

Salsas Regulares

$1.00+

Tamal

$6.50

Tostones

$6.95

Vegetales

$6.95

Yuca

$5.95

Huevo Frito

$3.95

Cantina Sales/Menu

Cantina

$40.00+

Vaca frita de pollo

$10.95

Ropa Vieja

$10.95

Lechon Asado

$9.95

Filete de Pollo

$10.95

Arroz con Pollo Muslo

$9.95

Pollo Asado

$9.95

Fricase de Pollo

$9.95

Picadillo

$9.95

Masas de Cerdo

$11.95

Filete de Pescado

$11.95

Chicharrones de Pollo

$10.95

Combos Web

Combo Mayari

$22.95

Combo Bayamo

$20.95

Combo Camaguey

$21.95

Combo Mariel

$22.95

Combo San Antonio

$38.95

Combo Cuba

$16.95

Specialty Entrees

Rabo Encendido

$25.95

Puerco Fresco

$15.95

Chachacha Churrasco

$29.95

Costillas de Cerdo

$13.95

Shrimp & Rice Special

$16.95

Glazed Salmon.

$19.95

Malanga Matanzera Shrimp

$18.95

Lamb Chop

$48.00

Bone in Ribeye

$80.00

Arroz con Pollo Individual

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
