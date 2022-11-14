Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

210 SW 11th St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Popular Items

7" Build Your Own
14" Mad Meatza Pizza
7" Mad Meatball Pizza

Beer

Domestic bottles and cans

Import/Craft bottles, Cans, and Seltzers

Draft

$3 Marg

$3.00

Wine

Wine

$6.00

Liquor

Well

Call

Premium

Bombs

Cocktails

NA Beverages

Redbull Can

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Appetizers

Idaho Nachos

$12.00

Graziano sausage on a pile of crispy tots, topped with a savory blend of cheeses and topped with jalapeños, sour cream, and salsa

Buffalo Chicken Poppers

$10.00

Buffalo style chicken stuffed in a jalapeno and breaded. Served with dipping sauce

Chicken Twisters

$11.00

Crispy, southwestern style egg rolls served with Buffalo and BBQ ranch

Corn Bites

$10.00

Sweet corn kernels, engulfed in a blend of bacon, jalapeños and cream cheese. Lightly breaded, fried and served with our signature Buffalo and BBQ ranch 9

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with our house red sauce

Stuffed Portabellos

$11.00

Roasted portabello mushrooms stuffed with sausage, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

Thickly sliced Italian bread, topped with garlic butter and mozzerella cheese. Served with our house red sauce

Meatballs App

$10.00

Served in a piping hot dish, topped with cheese and banana peppers in our house red sauce

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Our all-beef ravioli, breaded and fried. Served with house red sauce

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$12.00

Cubes of pepper jack, breaded and fried. Served with ranch

Calamari

$11.00

Tender and crispy. Served with house red sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick cut, beer battered onion rings. Served with ranch

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Tangy thin-cut dill pickle dusted with a zesty cornmeal breading. Served with ranch

French Fry

$4.00

Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Wings

Bone-In Wings

$18.00

Choose your wing! Traditional Bone-in, Boneless or Pork Wings Now choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

All you can eat wings

$20.00

Choose your wing! Traditional Bone-in, Boneless or Pork Wings Now choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

More wings

Choose your wing! Traditional Bone-in, Boneless or Pork Wings Now choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Fresh Greens

The Big Italian

$12.00

Fresh greens topped with black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with a side of Caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$14.00

Doritos, fresh greens, taco meat, mozzarella, sour cream, salsa, tomatoes

Capri Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens with tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Tender Philly style beef with sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with pepper Jack cheese, Add Mushrooms, no charge

Mad Grinder Sandwich

$13.00

Graziano ground sausage mixed with house made red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Thin sliced roast beef and giardiniera. Served with au jus for dipping

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Signature meatballs in house made red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Tender breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, our house made red sauce and parmesan

Capicola and Pepperoni Sandwich

$14.00

Pepperoni, capicola, cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and our homemade dressing

Noodles

Baked Pasta

$13.00

Tender pasta paired with our signature Mad Meatballs or Graziano sausage, house made red sauce and melted cheese

Spicy Mad Italian Pasta

$13.00

Pepperoni, spicy meatballs, red peppers and a blend of cheeses tossed with pasta

Spaghetti

$11.00

Our signature Mad Meatballs on a bed of tender spaghetti topped with house made red sauce

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Grilled, sliced chicken breast on a bed of pasta tossed with house made Alfredo sauce

Baked Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

Homemade Mac n Cheese topped with bread crumbs and more cheese! Add Chicken or Bacon +1 or Add both +2

Parmesan Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Sliced chicken parmesan, your choice of spaghetti or penne noodles in our house made red sauce topped with melted cheese

Baked Ravioli

$12.00

7" Pizzas

7" Half n Half

$11.00

7" BBQ Pizza

$10.00

Choice of chicken, sliced beef or meatballs with red onions on sweet or spicy BBQ sauce

7" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$10.00

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and bacon drizzled on our Buffalo Ranch sauce

7" Chef's Supreme Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Graziano sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onions and banana peppers on our house made red sauce

7" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.00

Grilled chicken, sweet roasted red and green peppers on house made alfredo sauce

7" Combination Pizza

$10.00

Graziano sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms on our house made red sauce

7" Grinder Tot Pizza

$10.00

Graziano sausage and tater tots, cheddar cheese on our house made red sauce

7" Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00

Capicola and pineapple on our house made red sauce

7" Mac 'N' Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Our homemade Mac ‘n’ Cheese spread over our signature cheese sauce and topped with more cheese, bacon and bread crumbs

7" Mad Meatball Pizza

$10.00

Our signature Mad Meatballs, roasted red peppers and green peppers on our house made red sauce

7" Mad Meatza Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni, capicola, Graziano sausage, bacon and meatballs on our house made red sauce

7" Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil

7" Mediterranean Pizza

$10.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic and olive oil

7" Philly Steak Pizza

$10.00

Philly steak, green peppers, onions and garlic on our house made alfredo sauce

7" Signature Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, Graziano sausage and sweet roasted red peppers on our house made red sauce

7" Spicy Meatball Pizza

$10.00

Spicy meatballs paired with banana peppers, jalapeños on our house made spicy red sauce

7" Stew Special Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, red peppers, banana peppers and onions on our house made red sauce

7" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza

$10.00

Cream cheese topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella and finished with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce

7" Taco Pizza

$10.00

A layer of refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and Doritos. Served with salsa and sour cream

7" Veggie Pizza

$10.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, onions and black olives on our house made red sauce

14" Pizzas

14" Half N Half

$23.00

14" BBQ Pizza

$19.00

Choice of chicken, sliced beef or meatballs with red onions on sweet or spicy BBQ sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.00

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and bacon drizzled on our Buffalo Ranch sauce

14" Chef's Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Graziano sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onions and banana peppers on our house made red sauce

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

Grilled chicken, sweet roasted red and green peppers on house made alfredo sauce

14" Combination Pizza

$19.00

Graziano sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms on our house made red sauce

14" Grinder Tot Pizza

$19.00

Graziano sausage and tater tots, cheddar cheese on our house made red sauce

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Capicola and pineapple on our house made red sauce

14" Mac 'N' Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Our homemade Mac ‘n’ Cheese spread over our signature cheese sauce and topped with more cheese, bacon and bread crumbs

14" Mad Meatball Pizza

$18.00

Our signature Mad Meatballs, roasted red peppers and green peppers on our house made red sauce

14" Mad Meatza Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, capicola, Graziano sausage, bacon and meatballs on our house made red sauce

14" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic and olive oil

14" Philly Steak Pizza

$19.00

Philly steak, green peppers, onions and garlic on our house made alfredo sauce

14" Signature Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, Graziano sausage and sweet roasted red peppers on our house made red sauce

14" Spicy Meatball Pizza

$18.00

Spicy meatballs paired with banana peppers, jalapeños on our house made spicy red sauce

14" Stew Special Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, red peppers, banana peppers and onions on our house made red sauce

14" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Cream cheese topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella and finished with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce

14" Taco Pizza

$21.00

A layer of refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and Doritos. Served with salsa and sour cream

14" Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Mushrooms, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, onions and black olives on our house made red sauce

BYO Pizza

7" Build Your Own

$8.00

14" Build Your Own

$15.00

Loaded Tots

Philly Tots

$12.00

Tender Philly style beef with sauteed onions, green peppers, and pepper jack cheese piled on crispy tots. Add Mushrooms, no charge

Grinder Tots

$12.00

Graziano ground sausage mixed with house made red sauce topped with a savory blend cheeses piled on crispy tots.

Sweet Chili Chicken Tots

$12.00

Grilled chicken tossed in our sweet chili sauce topped with a savory blend of cheeses and piled on crispy tots.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Tots

$12.00

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, bacon topped with a savory blend of cheeses and drizzled with our buffalo ranch sauce on a pile of crispy tots.

Combination Tots

$12.00

Graziano ground sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms topped with a savory blend cheeses on a pile of crispy tots.

BBQ Tots

$12.00

Your choice of chicken, beef, or meatballs with red onions drizzled with sweet or spicy BBQ sauce and topped with a savory blend of cheeses on a pile of crispy tots.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
pizzeria and pub

Location

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

