- Home
- /
- Des Moines
- /
- Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub 210 SW 11th St
No reviews yet
210 SW 11th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Idaho Nachos
Graziano sausage on a pile of crispy tots, topped with a savory blend of cheeses and topped with jalapeños, sour cream, and salsa
Buffalo Chicken Poppers
Buffalo style chicken stuffed in a jalapeno and breaded. Served with dipping sauce
Chicken Twisters
Crispy, southwestern style egg rolls served with Buffalo and BBQ ranch
Corn Bites
Sweet corn kernels, engulfed in a blend of bacon, jalapeños and cream cheese. Lightly breaded, fried and served with our signature Buffalo and BBQ ranch 9
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our house red sauce
Stuffed Portabellos
Roasted portabello mushrooms stuffed with sausage, cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Garlic Cheese Bread
Thickly sliced Italian bread, topped with garlic butter and mozzerella cheese. Served with our house red sauce
Meatballs App
Served in a piping hot dish, topped with cheese and banana peppers in our house red sauce
Fried Ravioli
Our all-beef ravioli, breaded and fried. Served with house red sauce
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Cubes of pepper jack, breaded and fried. Served with ranch
Calamari
Tender and crispy. Served with house red sauce and sweet Thai chili sauce
Onion Rings
Thick cut, beer battered onion rings. Served with ranch
Pickle Fries
Tangy thin-cut dill pickle dusted with a zesty cornmeal breading. Served with ranch
French Fry
Tots
Side Salad
Pretzel Bites
Wings
Bone-In Wings
Choose your wing! Traditional Bone-in, Boneless or Pork Wings Now choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
All you can eat wings
Choose your wing! Traditional Bone-in, Boneless or Pork Wings Now choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
More wings
Choose your wing! Traditional Bone-in, Boneless or Pork Wings Now choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Boneless Wings
Fresh Greens
The Big Italian
Fresh greens topped with black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, Asiago cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with a side of Caesar dressing
Taco Salad
Doritos, fresh greens, taco meat, mozzarella, sour cream, salsa, tomatoes
Capri Salad
Fresh greens with tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
Tender Philly style beef with sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with pepper Jack cheese, Add Mushrooms, no charge
Mad Grinder Sandwich
Graziano ground sausage mixed with house made red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Italian Beef Sandwich
Thin sliced roast beef and giardiniera. Served with au jus for dipping
Meatball Sandwich
Signature meatballs in house made red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Tender breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, our house made red sauce and parmesan
Capicola and Pepperoni Sandwich
Pepperoni, capicola, cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and our homemade dressing
Noodles
Baked Pasta
Tender pasta paired with our signature Mad Meatballs or Graziano sausage, house made red sauce and melted cheese
Spicy Mad Italian Pasta
Pepperoni, spicy meatballs, red peppers and a blend of cheeses tossed with pasta
Spaghetti
Our signature Mad Meatballs on a bed of tender spaghetti topped with house made red sauce
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Grilled, sliced chicken breast on a bed of pasta tossed with house made Alfredo sauce
Baked Mac N' Cheese
Homemade Mac n Cheese topped with bread crumbs and more cheese! Add Chicken or Bacon +1 or Add both +2
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Sliced chicken parmesan, your choice of spaghetti or penne noodles in our house made red sauce topped with melted cheese
Baked Ravioli
7" Pizzas
7" Half n Half
7" BBQ Pizza
Choice of chicken, sliced beef or meatballs with red onions on sweet or spicy BBQ sauce
7" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and bacon drizzled on our Buffalo Ranch sauce
7" Chef's Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Graziano sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onions and banana peppers on our house made red sauce
7" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, sweet roasted red and green peppers on house made alfredo sauce
7" Combination Pizza
Graziano sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms on our house made red sauce
7" Grinder Tot Pizza
Graziano sausage and tater tots, cheddar cheese on our house made red sauce
7" Hawaiian Pizza
Capicola and pineapple on our house made red sauce
7" Mac 'N' Cheese Pizza
Our homemade Mac ‘n’ Cheese spread over our signature cheese sauce and topped with more cheese, bacon and bread crumbs
7" Mad Meatball Pizza
Our signature Mad Meatballs, roasted red peppers and green peppers on our house made red sauce
7" Mad Meatza Pizza
Pepperoni, capicola, Graziano sausage, bacon and meatballs on our house made red sauce
7" Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil
7" Mediterranean Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic and olive oil
7" Philly Steak Pizza
Philly steak, green peppers, onions and garlic on our house made alfredo sauce
7" Signature Pizza
Pepperoni, Graziano sausage and sweet roasted red peppers on our house made red sauce
7" Spicy Meatball Pizza
Spicy meatballs paired with banana peppers, jalapeños on our house made spicy red sauce
7" Stew Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, red peppers, banana peppers and onions on our house made red sauce
7" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza
Cream cheese topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella and finished with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce
7" Taco Pizza
A layer of refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and Doritos. Served with salsa and sour cream
7" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, onions and black olives on our house made red sauce
14" Pizzas
14" Half N Half
14" BBQ Pizza
Choice of chicken, sliced beef or meatballs with red onions on sweet or spicy BBQ sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and bacon drizzled on our Buffalo Ranch sauce
14" Chef's Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Graziano sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onions and banana peppers on our house made red sauce
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, sweet roasted red and green peppers on house made alfredo sauce
14" Combination Pizza
Graziano sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms on our house made red sauce
14" Grinder Tot Pizza
Graziano sausage and tater tots, cheddar cheese on our house made red sauce
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Capicola and pineapple on our house made red sauce
14" Mac 'N' Cheese Pizza
Our homemade Mac ‘n’ Cheese spread over our signature cheese sauce and topped with more cheese, bacon and bread crumbs
14" Mad Meatball Pizza
Our signature Mad Meatballs, roasted red peppers and green peppers on our house made red sauce
14" Mad Meatza Pizza
Pepperoni, capicola, Graziano sausage, bacon and meatballs on our house made red sauce
14" Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil
14" Mediterranean Pizza
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, garlic and olive oil
14" Philly Steak Pizza
Philly steak, green peppers, onions and garlic on our house made alfredo sauce
14" Signature Pizza
Pepperoni, Graziano sausage and sweet roasted red peppers on our house made red sauce
14" Spicy Meatball Pizza
Spicy meatballs paired with banana peppers, jalapeños on our house made spicy red sauce
14" Stew Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, green peppers, red peppers, banana peppers and onions on our house made red sauce
14" Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza
Cream cheese topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella and finished with a drizzle of sweet chili sauce
14" Taco Pizza
A layer of refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and Doritos. Served with salsa and sour cream
14" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, onions and black olives on our house made red sauce
Loaded Tots
Idaho Nachos
Graziano sausage on a pile of crispy tots, topped with a savory blend of cheeses and topped with jalapeños, sour cream, and salsa
Philly Tots
Tender Philly style beef with sauteed onions, green peppers, and pepper jack cheese piled on crispy tots. Add Mushrooms, no charge
Grinder Tots
Graziano ground sausage mixed with house made red sauce topped with a savory blend cheeses piled on crispy tots.
Sweet Chili Chicken Tots
Grilled chicken tossed in our sweet chili sauce topped with a savory blend of cheeses and piled on crispy tots.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Tots
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, bacon topped with a savory blend of cheeses and drizzled with our buffalo ranch sauce on a pile of crispy tots.
Combination Tots
Graziano ground sausage, pepperoni, and mushrooms topped with a savory blend cheeses on a pile of crispy tots.
BBQ Tots
Your choice of chicken, beef, or meatballs with red onions drizzled with sweet or spicy BBQ sauce and topped with a savory blend of cheeses on a pile of crispy tots.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
pizzeria and pub
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines, IA 50309