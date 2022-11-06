Maker Artisan Pizza 5301 Germantown Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Large 16"
Margherita Burrata Pizza
Small 12"

Pizza

Round pizzas 12" or 16"

Small 12"

$8.99

Large 16"

$11.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, beef pepperoni, beef sausage, turkey bacon, grilled chicken.

The Works Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, spinach, fresh mushrooms, red pepper, black olives, beef pepperoni, beef sausage.

Veggie Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, spinach, broccoli, red onion, fresh mushroom, red pepper, black olives.

Margherita Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, virgin olive oil.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

White sauce, grilled chicken with BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

Blue cheese, hot sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, turkey ham, pineapple.

Philly Steak Pizza

$12.99+

Red sauce, steak, fried onion, green pepper, mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Burrata Pizza

$12.99+

Homemade mozzarella, red sauce, basil, pecorino romano cheese, burrata mozzarella, parmigiana reggiano and pesto sauce.

2 cheese slices with a can of soda

$7.25

Strombolis

Steak Stromboli

$11.99+

Steak stromboli with green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Chicken Steak Stromboli

$11.99+

Chicken steak stromboli with green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Meatball Stromboli

$11.99+

Meatball stromboli with green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Beef Sausage Stromboli

$11.99+

Beef sausage stromboli with green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$11.99+

Grilled chicken stromboli with grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, fresh garlic, green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$11.99+

Buffalo chicken stromboli with grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.99+

Meat lovers stromboli with beef pepperoni, turkey bacon, beef sausage, green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Veggie Stromboli

$11.99+

Veggie stromboli with broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, olive, fresh garlic sauce, green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.

Wings and Fried Chicken

6pcs

$7.99

10pcs

$11.99

20pcs

$23.99

2 Dark pcs

$5.50

4 mix (1 breast, 3 dark)

$10.99

6 mix (2 breast, 4 dark)

$14.99

Chicken tenders (5pcs)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (7pcs)

$15.99

Chicken Tenders (10pcs)

$20.99

1 breast

$4.50

1 Wing

$2.75

1 Drumstick

$2.50

1 thigh

$2.99

1 tender

$2.75

Add Fries

$1.99

Add Onion Rings

$1.99

Extra Side Ketchup

$0.75

Extra Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Extra Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Side BBQ

$0.75

Extra Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Extra Side Ranch

$0.75

Extra Side Chipotle

$0.75

Soup and Salad

Cup of soup (8oz)

$3.99

Bowl of soup (14oz)

$5.99

House Salad

$7.99

Spring mix and chopped iceberg lettuce, grape tomato, cucumber, red onions, carrots, kalamata olives, and a boiled egg. Add chicken or tuna for more protein. Served with your choice of salad dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$7.99

Chopped crispy romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and Romano cheese, and a boiled egg. Add chicken or tuna for protein.

Caprese Salad

$7.99

Baby spinach, mix green, tomato, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze and a boiled egg. Add grilled chicken or tuna for protein.

Potato Salad (8oz)

$4.50

Macaroni Salad (8oz)

$4.50

Seafood Salad (8oz)

$4.99

Tuna Salad (8oz)

$4.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Small bites

Large Fries

$4.99

Maker Cheese Fries

$6.99

Potato Fries topped with mozzarella and wiz cheese, ranch dressing and turkey bacon.

Onion Rings

$6.99

Six onion rings deep fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 pieces of Mozzarella Sticks deep fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders (2 pcs) and Fries

$6.99

Two pieces of chicken tenders, breaded and deep fried, served with a side of fries and a dipping sauce of your choice

Mozzarella Fries

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Add Side Salad

$1.99

Add Fries

$1.99

Hot Buns

Meatball Grinder

$9.99

Italian Sausage Grinder

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$9.99

Cheesesteak

$9.75

Chicken cheesesteak

$9.75

Burger

$7.99

Cheeseburger

$8.50

The Cherelle

$8.99

Cold Buns

Turkey Ham Hoagie

$10.95

Tuna Hoagie

$10.95

Grilled chicken ceasar hoagie

$10.95

Crispy Chicken Hoagie

$10.95

Turkey Breast

$10.95

Let's Salsa with Tortillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Quesadilla with Protein

$10.99

DIY Wrap

$9.99

Maker Wrap

$10.99

Wrap with grilled chicken, feta cheese, spinach, roasted red pepper, and fresh garlic.

Pasta

DIY Pasta

$7.99

Pasta with meat sauce

$8.99

Seafood

Fried breaded shrimp basket with fries

$14.99

Sides

Homemade Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Sautéed Vegetable (Carrot, broccoli, mushroom and pepper)

$5.00

Kids Meal (in store only)

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Cheese pizza (1 slice)

$5.99

Chicken Tenders (2 pcs)

$5.99

Fried chicken breast (1)

$5.99

Drinks

Homemade Drink of the day (24oz)

$2.50

Homemade Lemonade (24oz)

$2.50

Homemade Sweet Tea (24oz)

$2.50

Homemade Unsweetened Ice Tea (24oz)

$2.50

Apple Juice (12oz)

$2.00

Soda (Can)

$1.75

Soda (20oz)

$2.50

Soda (2liter)

$4.10

Bottled Water

$1.25

Snapple fruit tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Desserts

Homemade chocolate chip cookies

$1.50

Cannoli

$4.00

Fruit

$3.00

Cheesecake

$4.50

Popsicle

$1.00

Chips

$0.93

Gummy Bears

$0.50

Hi-Chew

$2.50

Lollipop (2)

$0.25

Everyday Specials

1 Small Cheese Pizza and 10 wings

$18.99

1 Large Cheese Pizza, 20 wings, and a 2-liter Soda

$34.99

2 Large Cheese Pizza, 20 wings, and a 2-liter Soda

$44.99

In Store items

Cheese slice special

$7.25

2 slices of cheese pizza and a can of soda

1 cheese slice

$3.00

1 one-topping slice

$3.50

Other drinks

Mott Apple Juice

Water bottle

Snapple tea

Salad Tray

House Salad

$25.00+

Ceasar Salad

Appetizers

Sm French Fries

$4.00

Lg French Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Maker's Cheese Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Pierogies

$8.00

Broccoli Bites

$7.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Seafood Salad

$5.00

Tuna Salad

$5.00

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.75

Bottle Soda

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$4.10

Bottle Water

$1.25

Snapple Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00+

Homemade Iced Tea

$3.00+

Half Tea Half Lemonade

$3.00+

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.00

Desserts

Cookies

$1.50

Fruit

$3.00

Cakes

$4.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Fried Chicken

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Chicken Thigh

$2.75

Chicken Drumstick

$2.50

Chicken Wing

$2.75

Chicken Tenders

$2.75

Grinders

Meatball Grinder

$11.00

Italian Sausage Grinder

$11.00

Chicken Parm Grinder

$11.00

Veggie Grinder

$11.00

Hoagies

Turkey Hoagie

$9.00

Turkey Ham Hoagie

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$9.00

Tuna Hoagie

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Hoagie

$9.00

Turkey Bacon Hoagie

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Hoagie

$9.00

Kids Meal

Kids' Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids' 2 Piece Tenders

$7.00

Kids' Salmon

$7.00

Kids' Meatball

$7.00

Kids' Quesadilla

$7.00

Pizza Toppings

$7.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Beef Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+

Beef Sausage Pizza

$13.00+

Turkey Bacon Pizza

$13.00+

Turkey Ham Pizza

$13.00+

Mushroom Pizza

$13.00+

Broccoli Pizza

$13.00+

Spinach Pizza

$13.00+

Onion Pizza

$13.00+

Pineapple Pizza

$13.00+

White Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

White Beef Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00+

White Beef Sausage Pizza

$13.00+

White Turkey Bacon Pizza

$13.00+

White Turkey Ham Pizza

$13.00+

White Mushroom Pizza

$13.00+

White Broccoli Pizza

$13.00+

White Spinach Pizza

$13.00+

White Onion Pizza

$13.00+

White Pineapple Pizza

$13.00+

Plain Tomato Pie

Beef Pepperoni Tomato Pie

Beef Sausage Tomato Pie

Turkey Bacon Tomato Pie

Turkey Ham Tomato Pie

Mushroom Tomato Pie

Broccoli Tomato Pie

Spinach Tomato Pie

Onion Tomato Pie

Pineapple Tomato Pie

Veggie Pizza

$13.00+

Meat Lover's Pizza

$13.00+

Works Pizza

$13.00+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00+

Philly Steak Pizza

$13.00+

Margherita Pizza

$13.00+

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.00+

Greek Pizza

$13.00+

Caribbean Pizza

$13.00+

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Beef Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Beef Sausage Slice

$3.50

Mushroom Slice

$3.50

Onion Slice

$3.50

Platters

Fried Chicken Platter

$14.50

Fried Fish Fillet Platter

$14.50

Roasted Chicken Platter

$14.50

Grilled Salmon Platter

$14.50

Marinara Meatball Platter

$14.50

Three Bean Chili Platter

$14.50

6" hoagie Platter

$14.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Salad

Sm House Salad

$6.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sm Caprese Salad

$6.00

Sm Waldorf Salad

$7.00

Lg House Salad

$8.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.00

Lg Caprese Salad

$8.00

Lg Waldorf Salad

$9.00

Sides

Side Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Side Collard Greens

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Plantain

$4.00

Side Cornbread

$1.50

Side Sauteed Veggies

Snacks

Chips

Candy

Specials

1 Lg Pizza + 2 Appetizers

$22.00

1 Sm Pizza + 10 Buffalo Wings

$20.00

1 Lg Pizza + 20 Wings + 2Liter

$42.00

2 Lg Pizzas +20 Wings +2Liter

$52.00

Buy 5 Pizzas, Get 1 Free

2 Slices and Can Soda

$7.00

Steaks

Plain Steak

$10.00

Cheesesteak

$11.00

Plain Chicken Steak

$10.00

Chicken Cheeseteak

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheeseteak

$11.00

Strombolis

Steak Stromboli

$13.00+

Chicken Steak Stromboli

$13.00+

Meatball Stromboli

$13.00+

Beef Sausage Stromboli

$13.00+

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$13.00+

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$13.00+

Veggie Stromboli

$13.00+

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$13.00+

Wings

6 Buffalo Wings

$8.00

10 Buffalo Wings

$12.00

20 Buffalo Wings

$24.00

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Ham Wrap

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Misc.

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Wiz on Side

$0.75

Parmesan on Side

$0.75

Side Hot Peppers

$0.50

Garlic on the Side

$0.25

Ice Cup

$1.00

Send Plates

Send Napkins

Send Forks

Send Cups

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Many thanks from your local pizza cafe!

Location

5301 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Directions

