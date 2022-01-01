Restaurant header imageView gallery

Manjar Shop 7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy

Kissimmee, FL 34747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TEQUENOS (5)
EMPANADAS PABELLON
EMPANADAS CARNE MOLIDA

PASTELES

PASTEL PURÉ DE PAPAS CON QUESO

PASTEL PURÉ DE PAPAS CON QUESO

$2.99
PASTEL POLLO MECHADO

PASTEL POLLO MECHADO

$2.99
PASTEL CARNE MOLIDA

PASTEL CARNE MOLIDA

$2.99

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS PURÉ DE PAPAS CON QUESO

EMPANADAS PURÉ DE PAPAS CON QUESO

$3.99
EMPANADAS CARNE MECHADA

EMPANADAS CARNE MECHADA

$3.99
EMPANADAS CARNE MOLIDA

EMPANADAS CARNE MOLIDA

$3.99
EMPANADAS POLLO MECHADO

EMPANADAS POLLO MECHADO

$3.99
EMPANADAS DE PERNIL

EMPANADAS DE PERNIL

$3.99
EMPANADAS PABELLON

EMPANADAS PABELLON

$4.99

TEQUENOS

TEQUENOS (5)

TEQUENOS (5)

$7.99

QUESO BLANCO ENVUELTO DE MASA.

TEQUENOS GUAYABA O NUTELLA (3)

TEQUENOS GUAYABA O NUTELLA (3)

$7.99

TUMBARRANCHOS Y MAS

TUMBARRANCHO CLÁSICO

TUMBARRANCHO CLÁSICO

$6.49

AREPA AL HORNO REBOZADA EN LA MEZCLA DE LA CASA, FRITA, RELLENA DE MORTADELA, QUESO BLANCO FRITO, COL Y TOMATE, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA Y KETCHUP.

TUMBARRANCHO PROTEINA

TUMBARRANCHO PROTEINA

AREPA AL HORNO REBOZADA EN LA MEZCLA DE LA CASA, FRITA, RELLENA DE MORTADELA, QUESO BLANCO FRITO, COL Y TOMATE, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA Y KETCHUP.

PAN FRANCES FRITO

PAN FRANCES FRITO

REBOZADO EN LA MEZCLA ESPECIAL DE LA CASA, FRITO, QUESO CEBÚ, LECHUGA Y SALSA TÁRTARA.

PATACÓN

QUESO CEBÚ, JAMÓN AHUMADO, LECHUGA, TOMATE, MAYONESA, KETCHUP Y SALSA TÁRTARA, ENTRE DOS TAJADAS DE PLÁTANO AMARILLO O VERDE.

PALITOS DE MOZZARELLA

$11.49

OCHO PALITOS DE QUESO MOZZARELLA, SAZONADOS CON AJO Y REBOZADOS EN PANKO, SERVIDOS CON LA SALSA MARINARA DE LA CASA.

AREPAS Y MAS

MOROCHO TRADICIONAL

$9.49

SÁNDWICH HECHO CON DOS PANES FRANCESES, JAMÓN, QUESO CEBÚ Y SALSA ROSADA.

MOROCHO DE CARNE MECHADA

MOROCHO DE CARNE MECHADA

$11.49

SÁNDWICH HECHO CON DOS PANES FRANCESES, CARNE MECHADA, JAMÓN, QUESO CEBÚ Y SALSA ROSADA.

MOROCHO DE POLLO MECHADO

$11.49

SÁNDWICH HECHO CON DOS PANES FRANCESES, POLLO MECHADO, JAMÓN, QUESO CEBÚ Y SALSA ROSADA.

MOROCHO DE LOMO NEGRO

$13.49

SÁNDWICH HECHO CON DOS PANES FRANCESES, LOMO NEGRO, QUESO CEBÚ Y SOLO LECHUGA.

AREPA CABIMERA

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA CON HUEVO, JAMÓN, QUESO BLANCO RALLADO, LECHUGA, TOMATE, MAYONESA, SALSA TÁRTARA Y KETCHUP.

AREPA LA SENCILLA

$9.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE JAMÓN Y QUESO RALLADO BLANCO, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA LA CEBÚ

$11.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE JAMÓN Y QUESO CEBÚ, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA DOMINÓ

$10.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE FRIJOLES NEGROS Y QUESO BLANCO RALLADO, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA LA PELUA

$11.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE CARNE MECHADA, QUESO RALLADO AMARILLO, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA LA CATIRA

$11.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE POLLO MECHADO Y QUESO RALLADO AMARILLO, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA LA PERICA

$10.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE HUEVOS REVUELTOS CON TOMATE Y CEBOLLA.

AREPA SANTA BARBARA

$14.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE LOMO DE RES PICADO, PICO DE GALLO Y QUESO BLANCO RALLADO, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA LA SALADILLERA

AREPA LA SALADILLERA

$14.49

AREPA FRITA RELLENA DE PERNIL, MEDIA RUEDA DE QUESO CEBU Y REPOLLO, SERVIDA CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA AMERICANA

$13.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE HAMBURGUESA DE CARNE, QUESO AMERICANO, TOCINETA AHUMADA, SERVIDO CON KETCHUP, MOSTAZA Y SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA PABELLÓN

$13.49

AREPA AL HORNO O FRITA RELLENA DE CARNE MECHADA, TAJADAS DE PLÁTANO AMARILLO, FRIJOLES NEGROS Y QUESO BLANCO RALLADO, SERVIDO CON SALSA TÁRTARA.

AREPA VIUDA

$2.49

HAMBURGUESA CEBU

$13.49

HAMBURGUESA DE CARNE MOLIDA, QUESO CEBÚ, JAMÓN AHUMADO, LECHUGA Y TOMATE, ENTRE DOS PANES DE HAMBURGUESA CLÁSICOS, CON MAYONESA, KETCHUP, MOSTAZA Y SALSA TÁRTARA.

HAMBURGUESA MANJAR

HAMBURGUESA MANJAR

$16.49

HAMBURGUESA DE CARNE MOLIDA RELLENA DE QUESO AMERICANO Y ENROLLADA CON TIRAS DE TOCINETA AHUMADA, LECHUGA, TOMATE Y SALSA DE QUESO CHEDDAR.

CACHAPA FULL

$18.49

PANQUEQUE DE MAÍZ DULCE CON JAMÓN AHUMADO, QUESO CEBÚ, SERVIDO CON NATA, SALSA DE QUESO CHEDDAR Y QUESO PARMESANO. DOBLE

CACHAPA TRADICIONAL

CACHAPA TRADICIONAL

$14.49

PANQUEQUE DE MAÍZ DULCE CON JAMÓN AHUMADO, QUESO CEBÚ, SERVIDO CON NATA, SALSA DE QUESO CHEDDAR Y QUESO PARMESANO.

HALLACA

$8.99

PARRILLAS

PARRILLA EL ROSADO

PARRILLA EL ROSADO

$41.99

LOMO DE RES PICADO, PECHUGA DE POLLO PICADA, CHORIZO PICADO, LOMO DE CERDO PICADO, SERVIDO CON YUCA FRITA, ENSALADA DE COL, QUESO CEBÚ, PAPAS FRITAS Y SALSA ROSADA.

PARRILLA MATITA

PARRILLA MATITA

$41.99

LOMO DE RES, PECHUGA DE POLLO, CHORIZO, TOCINO DE CERDO, LOMO DE CERDO, SOBRE UNA CAMA DE LECHUGA Y PAPAS FRITAS, SERVIDO CON TOSTONES, YUCA FRITA Y CUBIERTO CON SALSA DE AJO.

BEBIDAS

COKE CAN

$2.50

SPRITE CAN

$2.50

FRESCOLITA

$3.00

MALTA POLAR

$3.00

AGUA

$1.50

SMOOTHIES JUGOS NATURALES

$4.99

CAFÉ

ESPRESSO PEQUEÑO (RISTRETTO)

ESPRESSO PEQUEÑO (RISTRETTO)

$2.49
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.99
ESPRESSO GRANDE (LUNGO)

ESPRESSO GRANDE (LUNGO)

$3.99

ESPRESSO AFFOGATO (CON ICE CREAM)

$6.99
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.99
LATTE

LATTE

$5.99
CAPUCCINO

CAPUCCINO

$6.99

MOCHACCINO

$6.99

MANCCHIATO

$6.99

MACCHIATONE

$6.99
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$6.99

BOMBOM

$6.99

BISCOTTI (3)

$2.49

GALLETA CRUJIENTE DE ALMENDRAS Y PISTACHO PERFECTA PARA SU CAFÉ.

PANADERÍA

PAN FRANCES

PAN FRANCES

$0.85

BAGUETTE FRESCA DE 6 PULGADAS.

CACHITOS

CACHITOS

$4.99

MASA DE PAN AL HORNO RELLENA DE JAMÓN CORTADO EN CUBOS Y QUESO BLANCO

PAN DE JAMÓN

$28.49

PAN RELLENO DE JAMÓN AHUMADO, TIRAS DE TOCINETA AHUMADA, ACEITUNA VERDE RELLENA Y PASAS.

PAN DE QUESO

$14.99

PAN RELLENO DE QUESO BLANCO.

PAN PINITA

PAN PINITA

$6.99

SEIS PANES DULCES.

PAN DE GUAYABA

$14.99+

PAN RELLENO DE PASTA DE GUAYABA.

GOLFEADO

GOLFEADO

$5.49

MASA DULCE Y SUAVE ENROLLADA CON QUESO BLANCO, SERVIDA CON QUESO Y JARABE DE AZÚCAR MORENA EN EL TOPE.

PAN DE COCO MANJAR

$2.49

POSTRES

PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE Y HELADO

$8.99

CAPAS DE PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE CALIENTE, GLASEADO CREMOSO DE FUDGE, SERVIDO CON UNA PORCION DE HELADO DE VAINILLA Y RICO SYRUP DE CHOCOLATE.

QUESILLO/FLAN

QUESILLO/FLAN

$7.99

PORCIÓN CREMOSA Y DELICIOSA DE FLAN SERVIDA CON DULCE DE LECHE Y CEREZAS.

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$7.99

TRES LECHES HÚMEDAS Y ESPONJOSAS SERVIDAS CON MERENGUE Y CHOCOLATE ESPOLVOREADOS EN LA PARTE SUPERIOR.

MILHOJAS

MILHOJAS

$7.99

PORCIÓN CREMOSA Y DELICIOSA DE FLAN SERVIDA CON DULCE DE LECHE Y CEREZAS.

ENRROLLADOS X2

ENRROLLADOS X2

$7.99

PORCIÓN CREMOSA Y DELICIOSA DE FLAN SERVIDA CON DULCE DE LECHE Y CEREZAS.

PIE DE LIMON

PIE DE LIMON

$7.99

MASA SABLEE CON CREMA DE LIMON, CUBIERTA CON MERENGUE

CHEESECAKE DE FRESA

CHEESECAKE DE FRESA

$7.99

TARTA DE QUESO CLÁSICA CON DELICIOSO ADEREZO CASERO DE FRESA.

CHEESECAKE DE COCO

$7.99

TARTA DE QUESO, CON UNA COBERTURA DE CREMA DE COCO CASERA ESPECIAL Y ÚNICA.

MARQUESA DE CHOCOLATE

MARQUESA DE CHOCOLATE

$7.99
MARQUESA DE DULCE DE LECHE

MARQUESA DE DULCE DE LECHE

$7.99
TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$7.99

BRAZO GITANO

$5.49

POR TEMPORADA

PAN HAWAIANO

$24.99

PAN RELLENO DE QUESO MOZZARELLA, TIRAS DE TOCINETA, MAÍZ DULCE Y PINA.

PAN ITALIANO

$24.99

PAN RELLENO DE QUESO MOZZARELLA, TOMATE FRESCO Y PESTO.

PAN MARACUCHO

$24.99

PAN RELLENO DE QUESO MOZZARELLA, JAMÓN, TIRAS DE TOCINETA AHUMADA Y PLÁTANO AMARILLO EN TAJADAS.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DISFRUTA LA EXPERIENCIA!

Location

7830 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wildside Texas BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
7725 W Irlo Bronson Meml Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Flower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3260 Margaritaville blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
BR77 Brazilian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
3228 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Tequilas Taco Cantina
orange star3.8 • 36
3227 Margaritaville Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Estefan Kitchen - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
3269 Margaritaville Blvd. Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Route66/TickTok
orange star3.6 • 191
8520 Bronson Highway Four Corners, FL 34747
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kissimmee

Tainos Bakery - Kissimmee 192
orange star4.4 • 3,950
4150 w vine st kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 3,487
2901 Parkway Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34747
View restaurantnext
Grillers Puerto Rico
orange star4.1 • 990
2295 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, FL 34744
View restaurantnext
El Tapatio - Kissimmee
orange star4.4 • 959
1804 W Vine St Kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Nathan's Famous Inc. - Celebration
orange star4.4 • 595
5770 W IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HWY KISSIMMEE, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
XO Coffee Shop
orange star5.0 • 9
4965 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kissimmee
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston