Women of Maranatha

$20.00 +

Join us July 10 from 12-2pm for fellowship, food, a fabulous challenge from the Word, and worship. Tickets needed (and are non-refundable) $20 each or $150 for a table of 8 All women & girls 5 years and older are welcome Katie M. Reid is the author of Made Like Martha and A Very Bavarian Christmas. She is the co-host of The Martha + Mary Show podcast, and a singer/songwriter. She has published articles on Focus on the Family, MOPS, HuffPost, TODAY’s Parenting Blog, and YouVersion. Katie inspires others to live out their God-given purpose with tenacity and grace, as they stand on truth and walk in freedom. She lives in the middle of Michigan with her handsome hubby and five lively children. She is a fan of musicals and cut-to-the-chase conversations over tea. You can learn more by visiting Katie’s website: katiemreid.com.