  • Home
  • /
  • Reno
  • /
  • Marcolino's Italia - 254 West 1st Street
A map showing the location of Marcolino's Italia 254 West 1st StreetView gallery

Marcolino's Italia 254 West 1st Street

review star

No reviews yet

254 West 1st Street

Reno, NV 89501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Appetizers

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Mini Meatballs

$11.00

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Sausage Bites

$11.00

Caprese

$12.00

Caeser Salad

$8.00

Caeser With Chicken

$12.00

Caeser With Shrimp

$16.00

Italian Chicken Wings 1 lb

$17.00

Italian Chicken Wings 2lb

$28.00

Entrees

Lasagna

$20.00

Mama's Rigatoni

$15.00

Mama's Rigatoni Sausage

$18.00

Mama's Rigatoni Meatball

$18.00

Nana's Sicilian

$15.00

SPICY

Nana's Sicilian Sausage

$19.00

SPICY

Nana's Sicilian Chicken

$19.00

SPICY

Nana's Sicilian Shrimp

$22.00

SPICY

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccini Alfredo Chicken

$21.00

Fettuccini Alfredo Shrimp

$24.00

Tortellini Pesto

$17.00

Tortellini Alfredo

$17.00

Tortellini Marinara

$17.00

Tortellini Meat Sauce

$17.00

Penna Ala Vodka

$17.00

Penna Ala Vodka Chicken

$21.00

Penna Ala Vodka Sausage

$21.00

Penna Ala Vodka Shrimp

$25.00

Marcolino's Ravioli Marinara

$21.00

Marcolino's Ravioli Mushroom Cream

$21.00

Marcolino's Ravioli Meat Sauce

$21.00

B-Boy's Chicken Parm

$20.00

Italian Sausage Bells/Onions

$13.00

Linguini Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Dessert

1 Cannoli

$7.00

2 Cannoli

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Papa's Cheesecake

$10.00

Sides

Benny B Garlic Bread

$5.00

4oz Alfredo

$3.00

4oz Marinara

$3.00

4oz Meat Sauce

$3.00

4oz Parm

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Ciabatta's

Parm Ciabatta

$16.00

Sausage Ciabatta

$14.00

Meatball Ciabatta

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto Ciabatta

$16.00

NA Beverages

Fountan Drinks

Pepsi 16oz

$3.00

Pepsi 24oz

$4.00

Diet Pepsi 16 oz

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 24oz

$4.00

Diet Mt Dew 16oz

$3.00

Diet Mt Dew 24oz

$4.00

Sierra Mist 16oz

$3.00

Sierra Mist 24oz

$4.00

Mug Rootbeer 16oz

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer 24oz

$4.00

Dr. Pepper 16oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 24oz

$4.00

Tropicana Lemonade 16oz

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade 24oz

$4.00

Orange Crush 16oz

$3.00

Orange Crush 24oz

$4.00

PROMO DRINK

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

254 West 1st Street, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Capello
orange star4.5 • 67
248 west first street #202 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Playfield '76
orange starNo Reviews
150 N. Arlington Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Smith and River - 50 N. Sierra St. Suite 104
orange starNo Reviews
50 N. Sierra St. Suite 104 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Maple Moon Coffee Company, LLC - 50 S Virginia St
orange starNo Reviews
50 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Freshies
orange starNo Reviews
50 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Bab Café - 303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130
orange starNo Reviews
303 W 3rd Street Ste. 130 Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston