Marinate Korean BBQ

744 Reviews

$$

4150 McGowen St

UNIT 14

LONG BEACH, CA 90808

Order Again

Popular Items

Bulgogi Bowl
Spicy Pork Belly
Bulgogi Burrito

Signature Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

$13.00

Our Bulgogi is thinly sliced Ribeye cut, Marinated in our special Bulgogi Sauce. Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Yuponzu & Ssamjang)

Grilled Pork Belly

Grilled Pork Belly

$13.00

Our Grilled Pork is thick cut, salted, Right before they hit the grill! Simple and Tasty! Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Ssamjang for your Sauce)

Spicy Pork Belly

Spicy Pork Belly

$12.00

Our Spicy Pork is thinly sliced Marinated in our special Spicy pork belly Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Aji Verde & Ssamjang)

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Our Grilled Chicken is Chicken breast Marinated with herbs and oil( pesto-like Sauce) Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Pesto for your sauce)

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Our Salmon is salt & peppered right before it hits our grill! Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Yuponzu & Pesto fro your Sauce)

Fried Tofu (Vegan)

Fried Tofu (Vegan)

$12.00

Our Tofu is Deepfried with flour, salt and black pepper Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Ssamjang for your Sauce)

Vegan Bowl (No Protein)

$9.00

Our No Protein Bowl will be flexible! Feel free to explore within our rice choice/ toppings/ and Sauces!!

Specialty Item

Bulgogi Burrito

Bulgogi Burrito

$10.00

Our Famous Bulgogi Burrito comes with Grilled bulgogi, white rice, romaine salad, kimchi, cheddar cheese, fried egg, ssamjang(inside), and OUR HABANERO SAUCE on the side to get your Burrito The Kick!

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$9.00

Our Kimchi fried rice will come with spring mix and sunny-side-up egg.

Mandoo (Fried Dumplings)

Mandoo (Fried Dumplings)

$6.00

Deep fried beef & pork dumplings. served with our dumpling sauce

POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Fanta

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

it's not bibimbap or poke. it's a creation

Location

4150 McGowen St, UNIT 14, LONG BEACH, CA 90808

Directions

