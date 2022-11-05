Restaurant header imageView gallery

Masu Hibachi & Sushi

3220 East Hebron Parkway Ste 108

Carrollton, TX 75010

Appetizer (Hot)

Edamame

$4.50

Small bowl of steamed soy beans, salted

Spicy Edamame

$5.50

Small bowl of steamed soy beans, salted and seasoned with spicy pepper

Beef Gyoza

$7.50

Six beef dumplings with a choice of steamed, deep-fried, or pan-fried, served with housemade gyoza sauce

Dragon Ball

$9.95

Four pieces of avocado stuffed with crabmeat and spicy tuna, deep-fried, and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Heart Attack

$7.50

Nine bite-sized pieces of jalapeño stuffed with crabmeat and cream cheese, deep-fried and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Monster Crab

$7.50

Six bite-sized pieces of deep-fried crabstick, asparagus, and cream cheese, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Pine Wonton

$4.95

Pineapple and cream cheese in a wonton wrap, deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$11.50

Six Japanese-style deep-fried tiger shrimps, served with tempura sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$7.50

Two pieces each of Japanese-style deep-fried broccoli, sweet potato slices, carrot slices, and onion rings, served with tempura sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$9.50

Two pieces of shrimp tempura and one piece of each vegetable tempura, served with tempura sauce

Calamari Tempura

$8.50

Six Japanese-style deep-fried strips of squid steak, served with sweet chili sauce

Crab Croquette

$6.95

Crunchy Stuffed Shrimp

$11.50

Five deep-fried wonton-wrapped tiger shrimps, served with sweet chili sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$9.50

Battered and deep-fried whole soft shell crab, served with ponzu sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$5.95

Deep-fried tofu, served with tempura sauce

Chicken Yakitori

$4.95

Two Japanese-style marinated chicken skewers, cooked over an open fire

Shrimp Yakitori

$11.50

Two Japanese-style marinated tiger shrimps, cooked over an open fire

Grilled Kama

$12.95

One fire-grilled collar of salmon or yellowtail, on a bed on grilled onions

Fish Tempura

$9.50

Appetizer (Cold)

Sushi Platter

$9.95

One piece each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail nigiri

Sashimi Platter

$15.50

One piece each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi

Beef Tataki

$15.50

Seared and thinly sliced choice 4oz steak, served on a bed of shredded radish with housemade garlic ponzu sauce and Japanese mustard

Tuna Tataki

$17.50

Seared and thinly sliced 4oz tuna steak, served on a bed of shredded radish with housemade garlic ponzu sauce and Japanese mustard

Full House

$15.50

One piece each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, flounder, and escolar sashimi, served on a bed of spring mix and topped with a jalapeño slice and sweet chili in a bite-sized form

Sashimi Paradise

$17.50

One piece each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, escolar, and shrimp sashimi, topped with jalapeño slices and ponzu sauce

Salmon Paradise

$17.50

Six pieces of salmon sashimi, topped with jalapeño slices and ponzu sauce

Fresh Rolls (Copy)

Alaskan Roll

$13.95

Aloha! Roll

$9.95

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$3.95

Hawaiian Roll

$14.95

Lady Bug Roll

$13.95

Masu Burrito

$15.95

Over The Rainbow

$23.95

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

Salmon Roll

$7.25

Sashimi Roll

$14.95

Scallop Roll

$7.50

Summer Roll

$14.95

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Veggie Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Spicy Fresh Rolls (Copy)

Blazing 151 Roll

$13.99

Dragonfly Roll

$14.95

Dream Wave Roll

$13.95

Fire Cracker Roll

$13.95

Geisha Roll

$15.95

Godzilla Roll

$17.95

Lotus On Fire Roll

$12.95

Mr. Hebron Roll

$14.95

Ni-Ahi Roll

$15.50

Panic Roll

$13.50

Panic In Heaven Roll

$15.99

Paradise Roll

$13.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Sunset Roll

$14.95

Sunshine Roll

$13.99

White Dragon Roll

$14.95

White Russian Roll

$13.95

Cooked Rolls (Copy)

Bulgogi Roll

$13.50

Calamari Roll

$7.50

California Roll

$5.95

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Crunch Roll - Lewisville

$12.95

Dallas Roll

$12.95

Dancing Eel Roll

$14.95

Eel Roll

$8.50

Green Frog Roll

$14.95

Honeymoon Roll

$10.95

King Tiger Roll

$13.99

Masu Roll

$19.95

Philadelphia Roll

$6.95

Roller Coaster Roll

$12.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

Spider Roll

$8.99

Spicy Cooked Rolls (Copy)

Amazing Spider Roll

$14.95

American Dream Roll

$13.50

BOB 82 Roll

$14.95

Bonsai Roll

$13.95

Carrollton Roll

$9.75

Crab Lover Roll

$11.95

Devil Roll

$16.99

Ichiban Roll

$7.50

Las Vegas Roll

$12.95

Lobster Roll

$19.95

Louisiana Roll

$7.50

Mad Chicken Roll

$12.99

Mrs. Hebron Roll

$14.95

Music Crunch Roll

$14.95

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.95

Spicy Crab Crunch Roll

$10.95

Texas Rangers Roll

$14.95

Tornado Roll

$12.99

Twister Roll

$13.99

Scallop Volcano Roll

$14.50

Crawfish Volcano Roll

$14.50

Shrimp Volcano Roll

$14.50

Volcano Combination Roll

$14.99

Riceless Rolls (Copy)

Angel Roll

$14.95

Baja Roll

$15.50

Beach Roll

$6.95

Caribbean Roll

$15.95

Garden Roll

$8.50

Harley Roll

$13.95

Hurricane Roll

$12.95

Long Beach Roll

$16.95

Pink Lady Roll

$15.50

Oishii Roll

$14.95

Ocean Roll

$15.95

Waikiki Roll

$19.95

Sushi

SU Tuna

$7.50

SU Albacore Tuna

$5.95

SU Baby Yellowtail

$7.95

SU Flying Fish Roe

$4.95

SU Japanese Snapper

$8.50

SU Mackerel

$5.25

SU O-toro (Tuna Belly)

$15.95

SU Quail Egg

$3.50

SU Red Snapper

$6.50

SU Salmon

$6.95

SU Salmon Roe

$7.25

SU Scallop

$6.95

SU Sea Bass

$6.95

SU Uni (Sea Urchin)

$14.95

SU Seared Pepper Tuna

$7.50

SU Smelt Fish Roe

$4.50

SU Squid

$6.50

SU Surf Clam

$6.50

SU Sweet Shrimp

$10.50

SU Escolar (White Tuna)

$6.50

SU Yellowtail

$7.25

SU Tamago (Cooked Egg)

$4.50

SU Crab Stick

$3.95

SU Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$6.50

SU Octopus

$6.50

SU Shrimp

$5.50

SU Smoked Salmon

$7.25

SU Snow Crab

$11.95

SU Yubu(Inari)

$3.55

Sashimi

SA Tuna

$18.95

SA Albacore Tuna

$16.95

SA Baby Yellowtail

$18.95

SA Japanese Snapper

$19.95

SA Mackerel

$14.50

SA O-toro (Tuna Belly)

$29.95

SA Red Snapper

$15.95

SA Salmon

$17.95

SA Scallop

$17.95

SA Sea Bass

$17.95

SA Seared Pepper Tuna

$18.95

SA Squid

$15.95

SA Surf Clam

$15.95

SA Sweet Shrimp

$18.50

SA Escolar (White Tuna)

$15.95

SA Yellowtail

$17.95

SA Uni (Sea Urchin)

$27.95

SA Tamago (Cooked Egg)

$12.50

SA Crab Stick

$10.50

SA Octopus

$16.95

SA Shrimp

$14.50

SA Snow Crab

$23.95

SA Smoked Salmon

$17.95

SA Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$16.95

Masu Special

Sushi Combination

$34.50

Sashimi Combination

$45.50

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$69.50

Roll Combo

$15.95

Lover Special

$19.95

Sashimi Paradise

$17.50

Heaven Special

$17.95

Masu Tower

$15.95

Baked Snapper Bites

$14.50

Full House

$15.50

Toro Sashimi Combo

$24.95

Poke Tuna

$16.95

Dinner Teriyaki

(D) Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

(D) Beef Teriyaki

$17.95

(D) Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.95

(D) Salmon Teriyaki

$17.95

Dinner Entree

(D) Chili Pepper Steak

$18.95

(D) Shredded Ribeye Steak

$19.95

(D) B.B.Q. Short Rib

$19.95

(D) Spicy Mapa Tofu

$13.50

(D) Misoyaki Sea Bass

$19.95

Dinner Katsu

(D) Chicken Katsu

$13.50

(D) Beef Katsu

$14.50

(D) Pork Katsu

$13.50

(D) Fish Katsu

$14.50

Dinner Udon

(D) Tempura Udon

$13.50

(D) Chicken Yaki Udon

$14.50

(D) Beef Yaki Udon

$17.50

(D) Shrimp Yaki Udon

$17.50

(D) Combination Yaki Udon

$18.50

Dinner Sushi Entree

(D) Sashimi Donburi

$18.50

(D) Chirashi-Ju

$26.50

(D) Unagi-Ju

$28.50

Dinner Fried Rice

(D) Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

(D) Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

(D) Beef Fried Rice

$15.95

(D) Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

(D) Combination Fried Rice

$16.95

Dinner Bento

(D) Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$14.95

(D) Shrimp Teriyaki Bento Box

$17.95

(D) Beef Teriyaki Bento Box

$17.95

(D) Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box

$17.95

(D) Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Bento Box

$14.95

(D) Shrimp Tempura Bento Box

$16.95

(D) Spicy Chicken Bento Box

$14.95

(D) Spicy Shrimp Bento Box

$17.95

(D) Spicy Mapa Tofu Bento Box

$13.95

(D) Shredded Ribeye Bento Box

$17.95

(D) B.B.Q. Short Rib Bento Box

$17.95

(D) Chicken Katsu Bento Box

$14.95

(D) Pork Katsu Bento Box

$14.95

(D) Fish Katsu Bento Box

$14.95

Kids Meal

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$8.50

Kids Teriyaki Beef

$9.90

Kids Teriyaki Shrimp

$9.90

Kids Teriyaki Salmon

$9.90

Kids Teriyaki Meatball

$9.90

Kids Combination Fried Meat

$9.90

Kids Hibachi

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$13.00

4oz

Kids Hibachi New York Strip

$17.00

4oz

Kids Hibachi Shrimp

$16.00

7pcs

Kids Hibachi Combination

$7.00

Beverage

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Ramune

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

Sake

OTOKOYAMA Junmai

$11.00

OKUNOMATSU Tokubetsu Junmai

$11.00

ONIKOROSHI (Demon Slayer)

$11.00

YAEGAKI

$13.00

SHOCHIKUBAI Ginjo

$15.00

GEKKEIKAN Black & Gold

$38.00

HAKUTSURU Junmai Draft

$13.00

SHIRAYUKI Nama

$15.00

SHOCHIKUBAI Nigori

$15.00

ZIPANG Sparkling Sake

$15.00

HANA Flavored Sake

$13.00

JINRO Shochu

$14.00

Sake Sampler

$14.00

Masu Bomb

$9.00

House Sake

White Wine (5oz)

BERINGER White Zinfandel

$7.00

CHATEAU Ste. MICHELLE Riesling

$8.00

ECCO DOMANI Pinot Grigio

$9.00

KRIS Pinot Grigio

$10.00

LA CREMA Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

13 CELSIUS Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

MIRASSOU Chardonnay

$8.00

KENDALL-JACKSON Chardonnay

$10.00

NAPA CELLARS Chardonnay

$13.00

KINSEN Plum Wine

$6.00

Red Wine (5oz)

BODEGA NORTON Malbec

$7.00

MEIOMI Pinot Noir

$12.00

FOLIE A DEUX Pinot Noir

$13.00

LA CREMA Pinot Noir

$12.00

MURPHY GOODE Pinot Noir

$10.00

KENDALL-JACKSON Merlot

$12.00

St. FRANCIS Merlot

$13.00

J LOHR Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

LINE 39 Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

BONANZA By CAYMUS Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

White Wine (Bottle)

BTL BERINGER White Zinfandel

$24.00

BTL CHATEAU Ste. MICHELLE Riesling

$26.00

BTL ECCO DOMANI Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL KRIS Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL LA CREMA Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL 13 CELSIUS Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL MIRASSOU Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL KENDALL-JACKSON Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL NAPA CELLARS Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL BAREFOOT Brut Cuvee

$8.00

Red Wine (Bottle)

BTL BODEGA NORTON Malbec

$24.00

BTL MEIOMI Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL FOLIE A DEUX Pinot Noir

$43.00

BTL LA CREMA Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL MURPHY GOODE Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL KENDALL-JACKSON Merlot

$38.00

BTL St. FRANCIS Merlot

$43.00

BTL J LOHR Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL LINE 39 Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

BTL BONANZA By CAYMUS Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00

House Wine (5oz)

House Pinot Grigio

$5.00

House Chardonnay

$5.00

House Merlot

$5.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Domestic Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Imported Beer

Asahi Super Dry

$7.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Kirin Light

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Classic Cocktail

Mai Tai

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Piña Colada

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Martini

Apple Tini

$10.00

Lychee Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$10.00

Pineapple Tini

$10.00

House Cocktail

Saketini

$8.00

Masu Mojito

$9.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.00

Seagram's

$6.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tequila

Rio Grande

$5.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Especial Gold

$7.00

Vodka

Tito's

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

SKYY

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Taaka

$5.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

McCormick

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi 151

Ron Rio

$5.00

Kraken

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Vermouth

Martini & Rossi

$5.00

Open Cocktail

Open Cocktail

(RHH) White Wine

BTL BERINGER White Zinfandel - RHH

$12.00