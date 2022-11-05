- Home
Masu Hibachi & Sushi
No reviews yet
3220 East Hebron Parkway Ste 108
Carrollton, TX 75010
Appetizer (Hot)
Edamame
Small bowl of steamed soy beans, salted
Spicy Edamame
Small bowl of steamed soy beans, salted and seasoned with spicy pepper
Beef Gyoza
Six beef dumplings with a choice of steamed, deep-fried, or pan-fried, served with housemade gyoza sauce
Dragon Ball
Four pieces of avocado stuffed with crabmeat and spicy tuna, deep-fried, and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Heart Attack
Nine bite-sized pieces of jalapeño stuffed with crabmeat and cream cheese, deep-fried and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Monster Crab
Six bite-sized pieces of deep-fried crabstick, asparagus, and cream cheese, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Pine Wonton
Pineapple and cream cheese in a wonton wrap, deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Six Japanese-style deep-fried tiger shrimps, served with tempura sauce
Vegetable Tempura
Two pieces each of Japanese-style deep-fried broccoli, sweet potato slices, carrot slices, and onion rings, served with tempura sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Two pieces of shrimp tempura and one piece of each vegetable tempura, served with tempura sauce
Calamari Tempura
Six Japanese-style deep-fried strips of squid steak, served with sweet chili sauce
Crab Croquette
Crunchy Stuffed Shrimp
Five deep-fried wonton-wrapped tiger shrimps, served with sweet chili sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Battered and deep-fried whole soft shell crab, served with ponzu sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Deep-fried tofu, served with tempura sauce
Chicken Yakitori
Two Japanese-style marinated chicken skewers, cooked over an open fire
Shrimp Yakitori
Two Japanese-style marinated tiger shrimps, cooked over an open fire
Grilled Kama
One fire-grilled collar of salmon or yellowtail, on a bed on grilled onions
Fish Tempura
Appetizer (Cold)
Sushi Platter
One piece each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail nigiri
Sashimi Platter
One piece each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi
Beef Tataki
Seared and thinly sliced choice 4oz steak, served on a bed of shredded radish with housemade garlic ponzu sauce and Japanese mustard
Tuna Tataki
Seared and thinly sliced 4oz tuna steak, served on a bed of shredded radish with housemade garlic ponzu sauce and Japanese mustard
Full House
One piece each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, flounder, and escolar sashimi, served on a bed of spring mix and topped with a jalapeño slice and sweet chili in a bite-sized form
Sashimi Paradise
One piece each of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, escolar, and shrimp sashimi, topped with jalapeño slices and ponzu sauce
Salmon Paradise
Six pieces of salmon sashimi, topped with jalapeño slices and ponzu sauce