Cuisine Restaurant MATC Downtown

700 W. State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Popular Items

Sirloin Steak
Short Ribs

-

Wednesday Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Soup, toasted cashews $5 (Allergens: dairy, nuts)

Thursday Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Carrot Ginger Soup, fried shallots, coconut crema $5

-

Maple Bacon Arugula Salad, toasted hazelnuts, goat cheese, green apples, maple vinaigrette, bacon $6 (Allergens: dairy, nuts)

Avocado Lime

$6.00Out of stock

Avocado Lime Salad, Boston lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, fried tortilla strips, lime vinaigrette $6

Course 2

Grits

$13.00

Garden vegetable Skewers, grilled cherry tomatoes, zucchini, red onion, mushrooms, and bell peppers, quinoa pilaf, teriyaki glaze.

Short Ribs

$15.00

Pan-seared Chicken with roasted lemon, green herbed rice, sauteed green beans, lemon beurre blanc

Sirloin Steak

$16.00

Grilled Top Sirloin Steak, zucchini provencal, cold colcannon potatoes (allergens: egg, dairy)

Lemon Chicken

$14.00

Course 3

Black Forest dome

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

coconut sorbet

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$4.00Out of stock

Mind Tonic Espresso

$4.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$4.00

Black cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry sorbet

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

Caramel

$4.00

Peanut Butter Dome

$6.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mist Twist

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Rishi Iced Tea

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Direct restaurant phone number - 414-297-6697 Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 W. State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Directions

