Cuisine Restaurant MATC Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Direct restaurant phone number - 414-297-6697 Come in and enjoy!
Location
700 W. State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
No Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant